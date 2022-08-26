Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Mother Searching For Daughter Who Vanished The Day Before Mother's DayThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedSeattle, WA
Cold Case Murder of a Mother and Toddler Solved after 27 YearsTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)Renton, WA
Why Have Walmart Locations Closed in 2022, and What Are Expectations For the Future?Joel EisenbergLouisville, KY
Opinion: Seattle Has Come Up with An Innovative Solution for the Homeless Population and Business Owners AlikeDaniella CressmanSeattle, WA
Starbucks Announces Store Closures Due to "Safety Issues"Cadrene HeslopSeattle, WA
Related
myedmondsnews.com
Sponsor spotlight: this week’s special at Scotty’s Food Truck — hand-shucked clam strips and chips
Here’s a way to beat the heat and treat those out-of-town Labor Day weekend guests: dinner from Scotty’s Food Truck in Edmonds’ Five Corners neighborhood. Scotty’s will be open Thursday through Saturday this week. This week’s special is fresh, hand-shucked clam strips and chips. Call...
myedmondsnews.com
Limited transit service offered on Labor Day, Sept. 5
Community Transit local, Swift and DART paratransit service will operate on a Sunday schedule on Labor Day, Monday, Sept. 5. – All Community Transit bus and DART paratransit service: Sunday schedule. – Sound Transit buses to/from Snohomish County: Sunday schedule. – Customer Care phone lines and RideStore: Closed. There will...
myedmondsnews.com
Sponsor spotlight: Invest in your best self this summer
Sing it with us: Summmmer tiiiiiime and the livin’s easy!. The sun may be distracting us a little from our other priorities, but we’ve designed it that way, mainly because that warm, glowing orb in the sky has been such a rare fixture in the past several months. It almost feels like we’re really earned these lazy, sandy days. And they’ve been really, really nice, haven’t they? Pack a picnic, corral the kids, and throw those beach towels into the trunk. We’re headed back to the beach!
myedmondsnews.com
Letter to the editor: Calling all volunteers
The Edmonds-South Snohomish County Historical Society is an organization that supports the Edmonds Historical Museum, the popular Edmonds Museum Summer Markets, the annual Scarecrow Festival the Haunted Museum and other fun events. Ours is largely a volunteer-driven organization, and we are always looking for good people to help in a variety of volunteer roles.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
myedmondsnews.com
Ferry ridership rises to 82% of pre-pandemic levels ahead of busy Labor Day weekend
Walk-on ridership is near its highest point since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic at Washington State Ferries. But for people planning a ferry ride over Labor Day weekend, it’s those boarding in a vehicle who should be prepared for long waits. According to a news release issued Wednesday,...
myedmondsnews.com
Heroes’ Cafe hosting a stand down for women veterans Sept. 15 in Lynnwood
The Heroes’ Cafe is hosting an event Thursday, Sept. 15 for female veterans, put on by Snohomish County’s Homeless Veterans Outreach Committee. Known as a stand down, the event will run from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Sept. 15 at New Life Church, 6519 188th St. S.W., Lynnwood. This is a female-only event, aimed at providing a safe and secure facility for women veterans to gather, share and receive sensitive support for their physical and emotional/mental scars.
myedmondsnews.com
Double winners at 2022 Edmonds Petanque Club food bank tournament
This year’s Edmonds Petanque Club Food Bank Tournament ended in an unusual tie for first place as Chris Dreher of the Seattle Petanque Club and Ro Verdeja from Edmonds Petanque each won four games over the course of the day and accumulated equal point totals. Dreher and Verdeja happily...
myedmondsnews.com
Can you name this place in Edmonds?
Can you identify this place in Edmonds, submitted by Karen Prater? Post your answer in the comments below.
IN THIS ARTICLE
myedmondsnews.com
Edmonds School Board Director Carin Chase also seeking appointment to Snohomish County Council seat
Edmonds School Board Director Carin Chase said she will seek appointment to the District 3 Snohomish County Council position vacated by Stephanie Wright. “Precinct committee officers across the county and women, in particular, have urged me to run for this office,” Chase said. “Our loss of reproductive, civil and human rights, and public safety has been especially impactful on people’s lives. They all want strong representation and have come to expect it from me.”
myedmondsnews.com
Letter to editor: Call to action regarding Edmonds hotel for those who are homeless
A call to action to Snohomish County Council: Tell them Edmonds is not the best location for homeless housing for the drug-addicted community and not without a certainty of safety and health for the majority of our community. There are laws that must be considered. Please contact Nate.Nehring@sno.org and Stephanie.Wright@snoco.org as she is in charge of covering our area.
myedmondsnews.com
Scene in Edmonds: Remembering Kristiana Johnson
More than 100 citizens, friends and colleagues of the late Edmonds City Councilmember Kristiana Johnson gathered in Edmonds’ City Park Monday afternoon for a heartfelt memorial service. Pastor Barry Crane of the North Sound Church officiated, and friends and family members took the podium to offer their thoughts. Look for the full story and photos on Tuesday.
myedmondsnews.com
Lynnwood City Council’s Altamirano-Crosby also wants county council appointment
Lynnwood City Councilmember Julieta Altamirano-Crosby said she is also seeking the Democratic Precinct Committee Officer nomination for appointment to the Snohomish County Council District 3, to fill the vacancy left by the resignation of Councilmember Stephanie Wright. Two other elected officials have also indicated their interest in the job: 21st...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
myedmondsnews.com
Edmonds Waterfront Center to present Aging Mastery Program Sept. 8-Oct. 6
The Aging Mastery Program (AMP) is scheduled for Thursdays, Sept. 8-Oct. 6, at the Edmonds Waterfront Center. Running from 1-3:30 p.m. over five weeks, it is described a fun and engaging education and behavior change incentive program for aging well. The core curriculum covers 10 topics, with an emphasis on peer-to-peer interaction. At the end of the program participants have set goals for positive actions in many aspects of their lives such as exercise, nutrition, finances, advance care planning, community engagement and healthy relationships.
myedmondsnews.com
Sponsored: Apartment for Rent in Edmonds Bowl
Spacious, 2 BR 1B MIL in Edmonds Bowl. Private patio, 2 off-street parking, gas fireplace, W/D, dishwasher and AC in unit. No stairs, ground floor. NS/NP $2500 + $200 utilities includes premium cable w HBO. Available immediately. Call 425-327-6629.
myedmondsnews.com
Three more candidates say they are interested in vacant Snohomish County Council seat
Three additional candidates have tossed their hats into the ring for appointment to the Snohomish County Council District 3 seat left vacant after Councilmember Stephanie Wright resigned to take a job with the county executive’s office. They include former Edmonds City Councilmember Adrienne Fraley-Monillas, Snohomish County Planning Commissioner Chris...
myedmondsnews.com
County Councilmember Stephanie Wright resigns to join county executive’s office
Snohomish County Executive Dave Somers announced Monday that he has hired Stephanie Wright as the county’s executive policy officer. A county councilmember who has represented the cities of Edmonds and Lynnwood and the Town of Woodway since 2010, Wright resigned her 3rd District elected office Monday to take on the new role, which starts Tuesday.
myedmondsnews.com
Letter to the editor: Deciding the future of Edmonds in 140 characters
Publisher’s note: This letter was written and submitted last week, and I missed it in my inbox. Since it was submitted prior to my post published today stating our new 250-word limit on letters to the editor, I’m publishing this one as written. My fellow citizens of Edmonds:
myedmondsnews.com
State Rep. Strom Peterson says he’ll seek District 3 county council seat
State Rep. Strom Peterson, a 21st District Democrat from Edmonds, said Monday he will seek appointment to the Snohomish County Council District 3 seat vacated by Stephanie Wright. Wright, a county councilmember representing the cities of Edmonds and Lynnwood and the Town of Woodway since 2010, resigned Monday to take...
Comments / 0