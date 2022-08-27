ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Woman arrested after homicide in Pittsburgh’s California-Kirkbride neighborhood

By WPXI.com News Staff
WPXI Pittsburgh
WPXI Pittsburgh
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hhRoW_0hX7tm7A00

PITTSBURGH — A woman has been arrested following a homicide in Pittsburgh’s California-Kirkbride neighborhood in early August.

According to Pittsburgh police, 21-year-old Tylajae Allen was arrested Friday in Coraopolis.

Allen was wanted for a shooting that happened in the 1700 block of Brighton Place on Aug. 8.

One male died in the shooting, and three others were injured.

Allen is the second suspect to be arrested in this investigation. Andrew Johnson, 25, was arrested Thursday in Coraopolis.

Allen has been charged with criminal homicide, three counts of aggravated assault and criminal conspiracy.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

