AZFamily
Surprise Squad gives out free gas at Phoenix Fry’s supermarket, $200 to woman who teaches music to indigenous students
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- While gas prices aren’t as high as earlier this year, it’s still not cheap to fill up the tank. With many people wanting to beat the heat this long holiday weekend by taking a road trip out of the Valley, Arizona’s Family Surprise Squad wanted to help drivers by paying for their gas. So Gibby Parra went to the Chevron at 3rd Street and Indian School Road to see who he could help out.
New Lobster Drive-Through Restaurant Now Open
A new lobster restaurant is now serving customers.David Todd McCarty/Unsplash. The quest for seafood in the Valley often leads to extravagant and high-priced restaurants. To sushi restaurants where guests pick blindly at a menu and hope for the best. To fast food joints where patties of what once was supposedly fish have been chopped, processed, and fried to an unhealthy perfection. But what happens when you’re craving something more? When you want to skip the overpriced restaurants with menus presented in leather-bound booklets? When you want something tasty, and you know exactly what it is when it arrives, and you can even point out where on a map it originated from? For that, you can visit a drive-through that is now open and ready to serve.
nomadlawyer.org
Surprise: 7 Best Places To Visit In Surprise, Arizona
Tourist Attractions- Places To Visit In Surprise Arizona. Surprise is a city located in Maricopa County, Arizona. According to the 2010 census, the population of the city was 117,517. In the 2000 census, the population was 30,848. As of 2020, the city had a population of 143,148. The city of...
Angie’s Lobster rolls out first brick-and-mortar location in Mesa
PHOENIX – Angie’s Lobster took another step toward bringing affordable lobster to the Valley masses by launching its first brick-and-mortar location on Tuesday. The drive-thru at Signal Butte and Guadalupe roads in Mesa is now open daily from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Angie’s Lobster is the latest...
New shipping container living is open for guests in downtown Phoenix
PHOENIX — One of downtown Phoenix’s most sustainable buildings is finally open and welcoming guests from all over. IDA on McKinley is an impressive project made of shipping containers and hundreds of thousands of pounds of steel. The building is six-stories tall and made of dozens of shipping containers. It's home to short-term rentals, so it operates much like an Airbnb when people want to visit or explore the Valley.
Phoenix New Times
These 8 Metro Phoenix Restaurants Are Now Closed
While some spots are now part of the Valley's history, many of the restaurant closings in metro Phoenix this month occurred so businesses could move or evolve. Fans can take a breath of relief, as their favorite pie shop just moved a couple blocks, or as their local pizzeria will only remain closed as it evolves into a better version of its former self.
fox10phoenix.com
Authorities find parents of girl found alone in Chandler
MARICOPA COUNTY, Ariz. - The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office found the parents of a girl who was alone on Aug. 30 in Chandler. The girl, who is about 10, was found near McQueen Road and Hunt Highway. She is four feet tall and weighs about 80 pounds. Anyone with information...
Arizona wildlife officials hunt for alligator in lake after someone was spotted releasing one
Arizona authorities have launched a hunt for an alligator that’s been spotted in a man-made lake. Glendale police officials say they received multiple reports from people who saw someone dump a live gator in Arrowhead Lake, which is used for boating an fishing in a Glendale neighborhood. So far, no one has reported any encounters with the dangerous animal, police say.
oucampus.org
6614 W Polk ST 21245229 (001)
3 Bedroom home in Phoenix! - Wow this BEAUTIFUL Home is fully remodeled top finishes. Kitchen is big with lots of cabinets, new granite counter top, under mount stainless steel sink, flooring is all tile down stairs and bath rooms the bedrooms have carpet, Located in the beautiful NORTHGLEN community you really feel the pride of ownership in this neighborhood. Close to I 10, shopping and schools. WASHER, DRYER AND REFRIGERATOR INCLUDED! A REAL MUST SEE!!!
iheart.com
This Is Arizona's Best Bakery
I think that we can all agree that there is nothing better than fresh baked goods. From cakes and doughnuts to loaves of bread and pastries, there's no possible way you can go wrong. Thankfully, there are tons of talented bakers all over the state offering up some of the...
fox10phoenix.com
Three people, 7 dogs and Macaw rescued from Glendale house fire
GLENDALE, Ariz. - Three people, seven dogs and a Macaw were rescued from a house in Glendale after a fire broke out inside the home on Sunday, Aug. 28. The fire broke out in the area of 71st Avenue and Bethany Home Road. "The initial arriving crews made an attempt...
AZFamily
Maricopa County board votes against creating water district for Rio Verde Foothills
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- It appears that the possibility of hundreds in the Rio Verde Foothills community losing access to water could soon be a reality. On Wednesday, the Maricopa County Board of Supervisors voted unanimously against creating a water district for the neighborhood. For many years, most of the...
Phoenix PD And Phoenix Fire Get 'Catty' Over Kitten Rescues
Phoenix PD posted their kitten rescuing skills on Twitter.
fox10phoenix.com
Scottsdale offering incentives for turf removal
As many Arizona cities look for ways to reduce water use by its residents, the City of Scottsdale has a plan to pay people to remove their lawn. FOX 10's Marissa Sarbak reports.
Here's Where To Get The Best Tacos In Arizona
Eat This, Not That! released a list of the best tacos in every state.
Missing Arizona Boy And Mother Separated During Walk To His Grandparent's House. He Never Made It
It was a muggy summer evening on July 27, 1988, and Debbie Traylor’s washing machine had just broken in her Phoenix, Arizona home. She grabbed her 13-year-old son, Myron, and headed for a walk to her parent’s house on Pecan Road. Myron is a great kid who does not curse, use drugs or get into trouble. He enjoyed baseball and attending Southminster Presbyterian Church.
See What This Phoenix Intersection Looked Like 100 Years Ago Vs. Now
The City of Phoenix shared photos of what one intersection looked like 100 years ago along with a more recent view.
fox10phoenix.com
Seeing yellow? Caterpillar migration swarms Phoenix-area neighborhoods
PHOENIX - Thousands of fuzzy yellow caterpillars are creeping across the Phoenix metropolitan area, crossing roads, falling into pools and getting into homes. Some may think they're cute or creepy, but they aren't dangerous, and they don't stick around for long. They make their way off the mountains like South Mountain and into the valleys.
KTAR.com
Waymo takes the wheel for rider-only service in downtown Phoenix
PHOENIX – Self-driving tech company Waymo rolls out the next phase of its ride-hailing service in downtown Phoenix with passengers only starting Tuesday. The company emphasizes there won’t be a safety driver behind the wheel; service is limited to Waymo’s employees and Trusted Testers ridership. Waymo said...
KTAR.com
Last feline of defense: Arizona Humane Society puts cats to work against rodents
PHOENIX — Need some help against rodents? The Arizona Humane Society has some four-legged friends that could provide assistance. The shelter’s Working Cats program has placed about 200 felines this year into roles where they control warehouse, ranch, mill or barn rodent and pest populations. That includes Gravy,...
