Omaha, NE

Sioux City Journal

Whitney Lauenstein emerges as new X factor for Nebraska volleyball

Don’t get it twisted. Whitney Lauenstein was the No. 16 national volleyball recruit in her class, so it’s not like the Nebraska sophomore outside hitter just stumbled into a spectacular opening weekend. John Cook thought she could do this — and expects her to do more. But...
LINCOLN, NE
Sioux City Journal

Omaha police investigate homicide

OMAHA — Omaha police were called Tuesday morning to a house near 52nd Street and Curtis Avenue to investigate the fatal shooting of a 19-year-old man. Alon Reed was found dead about 9:30 a.m. inside the house at 5209 Curtis Ave., police said. The killer fled from the scene. Police said they were following up on leads.
OMAHA, NE

