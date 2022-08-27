Read full article on original website
Related
As Alzheimer's ravages Lincoln woman's mind, her daughter says a long goodbye
Candy Carter isn't sure when, exactly, she made the promise that has consumed much of her life for the past three years, the promise that she has regretted at times and nearly broken, but has, so far, kept. Her mom, June Thomas, worked as a medical aid in a Minneapolis...
Whitney Lauenstein emerges as new X factor for Nebraska volleyball
Don’t get it twisted. Whitney Lauenstein was the No. 16 national volleyball recruit in her class, so it’s not like the Nebraska sophomore outside hitter just stumbled into a spectacular opening weekend. John Cook thought she could do this — and expects her to do more. But...
Southeast Nebraska medical experts see optimism in heart disease, cancer deaths rates
Every year, cancer and heart disease account for just more than half of all deaths in the U.S., according to data provided by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. That's true in Southeast Nebraska as well, but there are a few differences locally. In both categories, the average rate...
Omaha police investigate homicide
OMAHA — Omaha police were called Tuesday morning to a house near 52nd Street and Curtis Avenue to investigate the fatal shooting of a 19-year-old man. Alon Reed was found dead about 9:30 a.m. inside the house at 5209 Curtis Ave., police said. The killer fled from the scene. Police said they were following up on leads.
