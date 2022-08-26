Read full article on original website
Related
sdpb.org
Lincoln basketball stand out JT Rock displays character off the court
JT Rock, a stand out basketball player for Sioux Falls Lincoln, was in attendance on Tuesday night at Jefferson high school for a volleyball match between the Patriots and Cavaliers. It wasn't what he did during the game, but afterwards, that might give everyone a taste as to who exactly JT Rock is as a person.
Sioux City Journal
WATCH NOW: Sioux City East volleyball notches first win of season over Bishop Heelan
SIOUX CITY — The East High School volleyball team went into O’Gorman Fieldhouse and swept Bishop Heelan on Monday with set scores of 25-8, 25-22 and 25-22. After Olivia Mentzer scored the final point on a kill, the Black Raiders flooded the floor. They were happy to gain their first win of the season.
Sioux City Journal
Leanne Williamson is the winningest coach in University of South Dakota volleyball history
VERMILLION, S.D. — On Sunday afternoon, University of South Dakota volleyball coach Leanne Williamson found herself receiving some surprising news following a five-set win over Missouri. Huddled together on the west side of the Sanford Coyote Sports Center floor, associate head coach Michael Runde informed Williamson and the team...
Kansas State Injury Report: South Dakota
How healthy is Kansas State entering the first game of the season versus the South Dakota Coyotes?. With several players returning from injuries and others making their way onto the injury report, GoPowercat has compiled a list that we will track throughout the season. Each player listed will remain on the list until they are fully healthy.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Sioux City Journal
Sioux City North High School sets its homecoming week plans
SIOUX CITY – Sioux City's North High School will celebrate its homecoming week, Sept. 6-10. Coronation will be held at 10:40 a.m. Sept. 9 in the North High School auditorium. In addition, the following spirit days and events are planned:. • Tuesday, Sept. 6: Twin Day;. • Wednesday, Sept....
Sioux City Journal
Weekender Calendar
Buckcherry, 8 p.m., Sept. 2; Hard Rock Casino, 111 3rd St. Information: 712-226-7625. Paige Rose Band, 8 p.m., Sept. 3; Vangarde Arts, 416 Pierce St. Information: http://www.vangardearts.com/events. Dead Horses, 8 p.m., Sept. 6; Vangarde Arts, 416 Pierce St. Information: http://www.vangardearts.com/events. Corey Feldman, 8 p.m., Sept. 9; Hard Rock Casino, 111...
Sioux City man wins $10,000 lottery prize
A Sioux City man has won a $10,000 lottery prize.
nwestiowa.com
Three hurt in rollover near Rock Valley
ROCK VALLEY—Three people were injured in a one-vehicle accident about 7:45 a.m. Monday, Aug. 29, on Garfield Avenue, five miles northeast of Rock Valley. Fifteen-year-old Carlee Lange of Doon was driving south on the blacktop when she lost control of her 2015 Chevrolet Impala, which entered the west ditch and rolled, according to the Sioux County Sheriff’s Office.
RELATED PEOPLE
Sioux City Journal
Sioux City to see return of ArtSplash this weekend
SIOUX CITY -- An art show that was inaugurated 29 years ago has become a Labor Day Weekend tradition. Celebrating visual, performing and even the cinematic arts, ArtSplash is returning to the Sioux City Art Center's 225 Nebraska St. campus for the second year in a row. "Previously, ArtSplash had...
Sioux City Journal
3 lawyers apply to be judge in NW Iowa
ORANGE CITY, Iowa -- Three lawyers have applied for a new district associate judge seat in Northwest Iowa. Applicants are Sioux County Attorney Thomas Kunstle, of Orange City; Rosanne Plante, of Hinton; and Jessica Noll, of Akron. The three will interview with the judicial nominating commission on Sept. 7 at...
News Channel Nebraska
City of Norfolk confirms new Scooters Coffee under construction
NORFOLK, Neb.-- The City of Norfolk confirmed to News Channel Nebraska on Wednesday morning that a brand-new Scooters Coffee building is currently under construction. The new coffee shop is being built on the site where the old BankFirst building used to be. Construction workers also confirmed to News Channel Nebraska...
Sioux City Journal
Motorcycle crash with semitrailer, on U.S. 75, results in serious injury
HINTON, Iowa — A motorcyclist was seriously injured Tuesday after colliding with a semitrailer on U.S. Highway 75 between Sioux City and Hinton. According to the Plymouth County Sheriff's Office, the collision occurred at 6:04 p.m., when a semitrailer was attempting to turn from the far lane at a gravel turnaround near Plymouth County Road C-80. The semi collided with a motorcycle that was traveling in the passing lane.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Sioux City PD: Teen skateboarder hit by vehicle, hospitalized with life-threatening injuries
A teenage skateboard is in the hospital after being hit on a Sioux City road early Thursday morning, police said.
kiwaradio.com
Doon Teen, Two Passengers Taken To Hospital After Monday Accident Near Rock Valley
Rock Valley, Iowa — A Doon teen and two passengers in her vehicle were taken to the hospital after an accident near Rock Valley on Monday morning. According to the Sioux County Sheriff’s Office, at about 7:40 a.m., 15-year-old Carlee Lange of Doon was driving a 2015 Chevrolet Impala southbound on Garfield Avenue five miles northeast of Rock Valley, when she lost control of the vehicle, which entered the west ditch and rolled.
Sioux City Journal
A Labor Day Weekend tradition, ArtSplash hits stride as it returns to downtown Sioux City
"Do what you love to do," Chello Sherman remembered telling her four children. "Then, the rest will follow." Unfortunately, the Sioux City woman didn't always take her own advice. "I loved making art as a child but stopped for more than 35 years," Sherman said. "I encouraged my kids to...
Sioux City Journal
Skateboarder struck by vehicle in Sioux City street
SIOUX CITY -- A teenager riding a skateboard in a street sustained life-threatening injuries early Thursday after he was struck by a vehicle. Sioux City police officers responded at 4:48 a.m. to a report of the skateboarder being struck in the northbound lane at 2400 S. Lewis Blvd. Police reported...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
kscj.com
15 YEAR OLD SKATEBOARDER HIT BY VEHICLE
A 15 YEAR OLD BOY WAS INJURED IN A SKATEBOARDING CRASH EARLY THIS MORNING. SIOUX CITY POLICE WERE CALLED TO THE NORTHBOUND LANE OF 2400 SOUTH LEWIS BOULEVARD AT 4:48 A.M. UPON ARRIVAL, OFFICERS FOUND A 15 YEAR OLD WHO WAS ALLEGEDLY RIDING A SKATEBOARD IN THE MIDDLE OF THE ROAD.
Sioux City Journal
Macy outdoor classroom helps students return to their roots
MACY, Neb. — Learning, no matter the subject, should always be this much fun. For more than half an hour on a recent school day, Umonhon Nation Public School fourth-graders used magnifying glasses to check out grasshoppers and bugs perched on flowers, their excited exclamations rushing before them as they brought their discoveries to teachers Delberta Frazier and Brenda Murphy at the edge of a garden planted in the shape of the morning star, a Native American symbol of the beginning of life.
northeastnebraskanews.us
Giant pink postcards will cost county
Mark Mahoney Randolph Times HARTINGTON — Taxpayers can expect some giant pink postcards to hit their mailboxes early in September. A new law – the Property Tax Request Act – requires political subdivisions such as counties, cities, school districts and community colleges to inform taxpayers by mail if the subdivisions seek to raise their annual property tax asking by more than 2 percent plus real growth.
Sioux City Journal
J.D. Scholten, Jacob Bossman are running unopposed for Iowa House seats in Sioux City
SIOUX CITY — Former congressional candidate J.D. Scholten has a clear path to his first term in the Iowa Legislature. "It's official. I'll be the only candidate for Iowa House District 1 on the Nov. 8 ballot!!!" Scholten, a Sioux City Democrat, tweeted on Saturday. Iowa's filing deadline for...
Comments / 0