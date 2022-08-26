MACY, Neb. — Learning, no matter the subject, should always be this much fun. For more than half an hour on a recent school day, Umonhon Nation Public School fourth-graders used magnifying glasses to check out grasshoppers and bugs perched on flowers, their excited exclamations rushing before them as they brought their discoveries to teachers Delberta Frazier and Brenda Murphy at the edge of a garden planted in the shape of the morning star, a Native American symbol of the beginning of life.

MACY, NE ・ 18 HOURS AGO