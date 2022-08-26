ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wynot, NE

Lincoln basketball stand out JT Rock displays character off the court

JT Rock, a stand out basketball player for Sioux Falls Lincoln, was in attendance on Tuesday night at Jefferson high school for a volleyball match between the Patriots and Cavaliers. It wasn't what he did during the game, but afterwards, that might give everyone a taste as to who exactly JT Rock is as a person.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
Kansas State Injury Report: South Dakota

How healthy is Kansas State entering the first game of the season versus the South Dakota Coyotes?. With several players returning from injuries and others making their way onto the injury report, GoPowercat has compiled a list that we will track throughout the season. Each player listed will remain on the list until they are fully healthy.
MANHATTAN, KS
Sioux City North High School sets its homecoming week plans

SIOUX CITY – Sioux City's North High School will celebrate its homecoming week, Sept. 6-10. Coronation will be held at 10:40 a.m. Sept. 9 in the North High School auditorium. In addition, the following spirit days and events are planned:. • Tuesday, Sept. 6: Twin Day;. • Wednesday, Sept....
SIOUX CITY, IA
Weekender Calendar

Buckcherry, 8 p.m., Sept. 2; Hard Rock Casino, 111 3rd St. Information: 712-226-7625. Paige Rose Band, 8 p.m., Sept. 3; Vangarde Arts, 416 Pierce St. Information: http://www.vangardearts.com/events. Dead Horses, 8 p.m., Sept. 6; Vangarde Arts, 416 Pierce St. Information: http://www.vangardearts.com/events. Corey Feldman, 8 p.m., Sept. 9; Hard Rock Casino, 111...
SIOUX CITY, IA
Three hurt in rollover near Rock Valley

ROCK VALLEY—Three people were injured in a one-vehicle accident about 7:45 a.m. Monday, Aug. 29, on Garfield Avenue, five miles northeast of Rock Valley. Fifteen-year-old Carlee Lange of Doon was driving south on the blacktop when she lost control of her 2015 Chevrolet Impala, which entered the west ditch and rolled, according to the Sioux County Sheriff’s Office.
ROCK VALLEY, IA
Sioux City to see return of ArtSplash this weekend

SIOUX CITY -- An art show that was inaugurated 29 years ago has become a Labor Day Weekend tradition. Celebrating visual, performing and even the cinematic arts, ArtSplash is returning to the Sioux City Art Center's 225 Nebraska St. campus for the second year in a row. "Previously, ArtSplash had...
SIOUX CITY, IA
3 lawyers apply to be judge in NW Iowa

ORANGE CITY, Iowa -- Three lawyers have applied for a new district associate judge seat in Northwest Iowa. Applicants are Sioux County Attorney Thomas Kunstle, of Orange City; Rosanne Plante, of Hinton; and Jessica Noll, of Akron. The three will interview with the judicial nominating commission on Sept. 7 at...
SIOUX COUNTY, IA
City of Norfolk confirms new Scooters Coffee under construction

NORFOLK, Neb.-- The City of Norfolk confirmed to News Channel Nebraska on Wednesday morning that a brand-new Scooters Coffee building is currently under construction. The new coffee shop is being built on the site where the old BankFirst building used to be. Construction workers also confirmed to News Channel Nebraska...
NORFOLK, NE
Motorcycle crash with semitrailer, on U.S. 75, results in serious injury

HINTON, Iowa — A motorcyclist was seriously injured Tuesday after colliding with a semitrailer on U.S. Highway 75 between Sioux City and Hinton. According to the Plymouth County Sheriff's Office, the collision occurred at 6:04 p.m., when a semitrailer was attempting to turn from the far lane at a gravel turnaround near Plymouth County Road C-80. The semi collided with a motorcycle that was traveling in the passing lane.
HINTON, IA
Doon Teen, Two Passengers Taken To Hospital After Monday Accident Near Rock Valley

Rock Valley, Iowa — A Doon teen and two passengers in her vehicle were taken to the hospital after an accident near Rock Valley on Monday morning. According to the Sioux County Sheriff’s Office, at about 7:40 a.m., 15-year-old Carlee Lange of Doon was driving a 2015 Chevrolet Impala southbound on Garfield Avenue five miles northeast of Rock Valley, when she lost control of the vehicle, which entered the west ditch and rolled.
ROCK VALLEY, IA
Skateboarder struck by vehicle in Sioux City street

SIOUX CITY -- A teenager riding a skateboard in a street sustained life-threatening injuries early Thursday after he was struck by a vehicle. Sioux City police officers responded at 4:48 a.m. to a report of the skateboarder being struck in the northbound lane at 2400 S. Lewis Blvd. Police reported...
SIOUX CITY, IA
15 YEAR OLD SKATEBOARDER HIT BY VEHICLE

A 15 YEAR OLD BOY WAS INJURED IN A SKATEBOARDING CRASH EARLY THIS MORNING. SIOUX CITY POLICE WERE CALLED TO THE NORTHBOUND LANE OF 2400 SOUTH LEWIS BOULEVARD AT 4:48 A.M. UPON ARRIVAL, OFFICERS FOUND A 15 YEAR OLD WHO WAS ALLEGEDLY RIDING A SKATEBOARD IN THE MIDDLE OF THE ROAD.
SIOUX CITY, IA
Macy outdoor classroom helps students return to their roots

MACY, Neb. — Learning, no matter the subject, should always be this much fun. For more than half an hour on a recent school day, Umonhon Nation Public School fourth-graders used magnifying glasses to check out grasshoppers and bugs perched on flowers, their excited exclamations rushing before them as they brought their discoveries to teachers Delberta Frazier and Brenda Murphy at the edge of a garden planted in the shape of the morning star, a Native American symbol of the beginning of life.
MACY, NE
Giant pink postcards will cost county

Mark Mahoney Randolph Times HARTINGTON — Taxpayers can expect some giant pink postcards to hit their mailboxes early in September. A new law – the Property Tax Request Act – requires political subdivisions such as counties, cities, school districts and community colleges to inform taxpayers by mail if the subdivisions seek to raise their annual property tax asking by more than 2 percent plus real growth.
CEDAR COUNTY, NE

