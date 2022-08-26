Read full article on original website
kalb.com
Vote for your Week 1 MedExpress Game of the Week
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Friday night lights will be shining bright for Week 1 of the high school football season. With many local games taking place Friday, Sept. 2, the KALB Sports Team needs your help to determine where we will be for the MedExpress Week 1 Game of the Week. Vote at the poll below. The winner will be announced Thursday, Sept. 1.
kalb.com
NSU preparing for season opener against University of Montana
NATCHITOCHES, La. (KALB) - The Northwestern State Demons hop on a plane in less than 24 hours to travel to their season opener against the number two team in the FCS, the University of Montana Grizzlies. This game will have a playoff atmosphere. The Demons are excited, and it gives...
kalb.com
Nat Central’s OL Tyler Johnson to announce college commitment live on KALB
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - A college commitment is a special time for any high school athlete as they get to share with friends and family where they will spend their college career. One of the best recruits currently in Central Louisiana is Nat Central’s offensive lineman Tyler Johnson. Currently, Johnson...
kalb.com
Raising Cane’s set for grand opening of Pineville location
PINEVILLE, La. - Raising Cane’s is gearing up to celebrate the opening of its first Pineville location!. Located at 2995 Cottingham Expwy., Pineville’s first Raising Cane’s will be one of the anchors in an up-and-coming shopping center. The new restaurant will host a grand opening celebration on Sept. 7, starting with a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 9 a.m. featuring Mayor Rich Dupree and members of the Central Louisiana Regional Chamber of Commerce.
KPLC TV
McNeese names starting quarterback ahead of opener
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Cam Ransom has been named McNeese State University’s starting quarterback for Saturday’s season opener at Montana State, according to head coach Gary Goff. Ransom will start at least the first series for the Cowboys, with Knox Kadum expected to see the field as...
kalb.com
LDWF to offer dove lease fields in DeRidder and Colfax on Sept. 3
(LDWF) - The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries will have lease fields available in DeRidder and Colfax for the opening day of dove hunting season on Saturday, Sept. 3, along with several LDWF Wildlife Management Area dove fields. Hunters may access permits for the lease field hunts through the...
Natchitoches Times
Natchitoches History: The Academy of Natchitoches
Many years ago, Mrs. Cora Carver came to my place of business and said, “I know you are interested in history,” and gave me this red booklet. Henry “Buddy” Maggio. The following are historical stories from that booklet. They are published exactly as written by the original author.
kalb.com
AEX to receive funding for improvement, modernization
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Louisiana has received a nearly $7.5 million grant for improving and modernizing several airports in the state. The money is coming from the Department of Transportation, and the Alexandria International Airport will see some of it. AEX is set to receive more than $1.4 million to...
natchitochesparishjournal.com
Natchitoches Parish assists with search for Sabine River drowning victims
The Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Office located the fourth victim of a tragic drowning on Sabine River, a young boy who was found on Aug. 29 around 8:30 am. The response to this tragedy was enormous and Beauregard Parish Sheriff Herford wants to specifically thank the following people and agencies that provided so much assistance to the Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Office and the families of the victims of this terrible event.
kalb.com
Pistol, marijuana found in vehicle on Pineville High School campus
Three students were involved with the vehicle in question. RPSB said the dogs also found a small amount of marijuana on another student as well. Four students total were involved in RPSO’S cooperative visit, and appropriate disciplinary action of the students was taken based on the Rapides Parish School Board Policy. All appropriate parties and family members have been notified of today’s incidents.
kalb.com
WATCH: Louisiana Internet for All Summit brings state leaders, Gov. John Bel Edwards to Downtown Alexandria
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Gov. John Bel Edwards joined the National Telecommunications and Information Administration (NTIA) at the first-ever Broadband Solutions Summit at the Hotel Bentley on Wednesday with a major announcement about the future of high-speed internet in Louisiana. NTIA Special Rep. for Broadband Andy Berke announced Louisiana as...
natchitochesparishjournal.com
Head Custodian Coach: Changing Narrative for Natchitoches Junior High School
Like many public school systems around the nation, they must make do with the meager budget they have to operate a school. This leaves very little to nothing left for sports. Natchitoches Junior High School is no different. They make excellent use of every single resource they can get their hands on.
Update on evacuation at Donald Gardner Stadium during Friday jamboree
Opelousas Police Chief Martin McLendon provided more details about an incident that led to the evacuation of Donald Gardner Stadium .
Metal detectors placed in Evangeline Parish schools
Evangeline Parish officials have placed a metal detector at Ville Platte High and have ordered more to be placed at schools throughout the parish
Wossman High School is no longer on lockdown
UPDATE (KTVE/KARD) — As of August 29, 2022, around 1 PM, Wossman High School is no longer on lockdown. The lockdown stemmed from high school students who discussed bringing a gun to campus via social media. MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — According to Wossman High School, they are currently on lockdown. The reason for the lockdown […]
Natchitoches Times
Filmmaker tracing her roots to Natchitoches Parish with documentary
Danielle Romero lives in Nashville, Tenn., but has deep roots in Natchitoches Parish. A filmmaker, she is documenting the search for her great-grandmother, Lola Perot, who passed away before Romero was born. “She left the Natchitoches area of Louisiana in the 1930s and changed her name and race to hide her identity and attempted to pass as white in New York where I was born,” Romero said. Romero said when Perot left Louisiana with her Irish husband, John Donnelly, and moved to New York, she taught her children, including Romero’s grandmother, that they were French and Irish.
kalb.com
Body of fourth drowning victim found
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The fourth victim in a drowning on the Sabine River last week has been found, Beauregard officials said. Beauregard Parish Sheriff Mark Herford confirmed Bently Lane Fountain, a four-year-old boy, was found between 8:30 and 8:40 a.m. today. Herford said three adults drowned trying to...
theadvocate.com
Timeline: See year's worth of incident reports from a Louisiana juvenile prison in turmoil
When the Acadiana Center for Youth in Bunkie opened, it was heralded as a new kind of juvenile prison that would radically refocus on rehabilitation and therapeutic intervention. But a year’s worth of incident reports show turmoil, violence, and frequent disruptions to education. Read the full story: Dorm brawls,...
Lake Charles American Press
4 believed to have drowned in Sabine
The Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Office is continuing its search for the bodies of four people who are believed to have drowned late Friday night in the Sabine River, near Mouth of Creek Road in Merryville, according to authorities. Sheriff Mark Herford confirmed the victims were three adults and one...
Rescue attempt of boy ends with 4 dead on Sabine River
The bodies of three adults and a four-year-old boy have been recovered after all four went missing Friday during a rescue attempt on the Sabine River in Beauregard Parish, according to the sheriff's office.
