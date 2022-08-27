Read full article on original website
WEAU-TV 13
Buffalo County man accused of theft in a business setting
BUFFALO COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) -A Mondovi, Wis. man is accused of theft in a business setting. Court records show 45-year-old Ryan Popham is facing a charge of theft -business setting (>$10,000 -$100,000). According to a criminal complaint, on Nov. 17, 2020 authorities made contact with the owner of Erickson Auto...
WEAU-TV 13
2 people charged with fraud, identity theft in Eau Claire County
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Two people are charged with financial fraud and identity theft in Eau Claire County after a string of unauthorized purchases using cards illegally obtained in transactions worth over $10,000, according to the Augusta Police Department. According to a release by the Police Department, 48-year-old Carrolee...
nbc15.com
Man drowns in Lake Redstone after falling out of boat
TOWN OF LA VALLE, Wis. (WMTV) - The Sauk County Sheriff’s Office announced a 65-year-old man from Reedsburg has died after falling into Lake Redstone Saturday evening. According to Sauk County Sheriff Chip Meister, the Communication Center received a call just after 6 p.m. about a man who had fallen out of a boat and was unresponsive at Lake Redstone in the Town of La Valle.
Wilton Woes: Communication breakdowns cause pool closure, lifeguard exodus
WILTON, Wis. (WKBT) — Wilton native Nate Beier has spent 22 summers teaching kids to swim at the Wilton village pool. His reputation motivates parents from all over Monroe County to bring their kids to Wilton, just to learn from him. In late July, Beier’s young swimming students would normally be celebrating the last day of swimming lessons at the...
Fort McCoy locked down for ‘potential security concern’ Sunday night
FORT MCCOY, Wis. (WKBT) — Fort McCoy locked down briefly due to a security concern Sunday night. Officials at the installation said Fort McCoy Police were alerted to a potential security concern at 11 p.m. Sunday night. Emergency personnel placed Fort McCoy on lockdown “out of an abundance of caution”.
cwbradio.com
Black River Falls Woman Sentenced for Drug Charges
A Black River Falls woman entered a plea for possession charges in Jackson County Court on Monday. According to the Black River Falls Police Department, officers noticed two people trying to hide something following a traffic stop back in February. After a search of the vehicle, eight items of drug paraphernalia and several packages of meth and marijuana were found. Jamie Smother was arrested in the incident.
wizmnews.com
Aspseter jury chosen in Monroe County; testimony planned to start Monday
Fifteen jurors have been chosen, and testimony is scheduled to begin Monday in the Monroe County murder trial of Thomas Aspseter. The jury selection took place on Friday in Sparta, and the actual trial could last a full week, through September 2nd. Aspseter is accused of killing his grandmother’s husband,...
Wisconsin fairgrounds has ‘extensive’ damage, suspect arrested
(WFRV) – A suspect has reportedly been arrested following repeated and ‘extensive’ damage to fairgrounds in southwestern Wisconsin. The Richland County Sheriff’s Department posted on its Facebook page, about a case of property damage at the fairgrounds. The incident reportedly happened during the evening hours of August 20 through the early morning hours of August 21.
WATCH: Motorcyclist Get Busted Going 144 MPH in Wisconsin
One motorcyclist got busted going over 80 mph the posted speed limit in Wisconsin. Everything was caught via dash cam and body cam. Earlier this year in Minnesota, a motorcyclist had a terrible excuse after he was arrested for driving speeds near 150mph. You might be wondering, why was he going so fast? The excuse he gives the cops was probably not what you were thinking. The 22 year-old was traveling while not wearing a helmet in a 65 mph zone on Highway 63. Oh, and while he was being handcuffed, the man stated "because it was hot".
Police investigation underway at La Crosse business
LA CROSSE (WKBT) — A La Crosse Police investigation is underway in downtown La Crosse. Around 3 p.m. Friday officers responded to a business near Main and 8th Streets. News 8 Now saw police circling the area in their squad cars. Officers were also inside a Main Street tattoo shop, and inside the La Crosse Public Library.
WSAW
Chick-fil-A to open in Onalaska
ONALASKA, Wis. (WEAU) -Chick-fil-A says the first Chick-fil-A restaurant in Onalaska will officially be open to the public on Thursday, Sept. 8. According to a media release from Chick-fil-A, the new restaurant located at 3015 South Kinney Coulee Road is said to be open 6:30 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 6:30 a.m. to 10:00 p.m. Friday and Saturday for dine-in, drive-thru and carry-out ordering. Guests can also place an order for pickup or dine-in on the Chick-fil-A App or online.
cwbradio.com
Marshfield Police Department Receives Reports of Facebook Scams
Area residents need to be cautious of scams when using Facebook. According to a report from the Marshfield Police Department, they recently had two incidences of scams involving Facebook reported to them. In one, a woman reported that she sent $300 via Facebook marketplace for an authentic Louis Vuitton Alma Handbag and did not receive it.
Popular Rochester Restaurant Opening New Place in Wisconsin
A Rochester, Minnesota business that's been open for six years just excitedly announced that they are expanding!. Rochester Restaurant Announces Exciting Expansion in Wisconsin. I love seeing happy news on Facebook and one of Rochester's favorite downtown restaurants just shared some amazing news that's making a ton of people smile...in...
Expect heavy La Crosse area traffic during UWL’s move-in week
LA CROSSE (WKBT) — Motorists traveling in and around the La Crosse area can expect heavy traffic and potential travel delays while students get moved into UW-La Crosse for the upcoming school year. Beginning Wednesday, new and returning students will be moving into campus residence halls each day between...
Western Wisconsin horse tests positive for West Nile Virus
A horse in Western Wisconsin tested positive for West Nile Virus (WNV), according to the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP).
Kwik Trip opens on-site childcare center for employees in La Crosse
LA CROSSE (WKBT) — Kwik Trip opened the doors to its new child care center today in hopes of helping area families. John McHugh, Kwik Trip’s public relations director, says it has been hard for its employees to find childcare– and this is one solution. “Childcare is...
947jackfm.com
Teen goes missing again
FRIENDSHIP, WI (WSAU) – A teenager from Adams County has gone missing for the second time this month. Braelynn Mueller, 14, most recently left her home on Monday. She was last seen around 9:30pm near County Highway J in Friendship. Sheriffs deputies believe she is either headed to Wisconsin...
cwbradio.com
Neillsville Businesses Given "Fake Money" as Payment
In the past two weeks, two City of Neillsville businesses received copy money as payment. The first bill was marked "REPLICA" in the upper left hand corner. The other bill was marked "Copy Money". If you have received any bills like these, please contact the City of Neillsville Police Cheif...
wizmnews.com
New performance venue to open at old church near downtown La Crosse
La Crosse is getting a new music venue inside a large church building on King Street. The former Wesley United Methodist Church will now be the home of the Cappella Performing Arts Center. Founder Matt Curtis says Cappella will be smaller than some of the better known performance spaces in town, such as the Viterbo Fine Arts Center and the Weber Center.
