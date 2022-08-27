ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sparta, WI

WEAU-TV 13

Buffalo County man accused of theft in a business setting

BUFFALO COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) -A Mondovi, Wis. man is accused of theft in a business setting. Court records show 45-year-old Ryan Popham is facing a charge of theft -business setting (>$10,000 -$100,000). According to a criminal complaint, on Nov. 17, 2020 authorities made contact with the owner of Erickson Auto...
BUFFALO COUNTY, WI
WEAU-TV 13

2 people charged with fraud, identity theft in Eau Claire County

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Two people are charged with financial fraud and identity theft in Eau Claire County after a string of unauthorized purchases using cards illegally obtained in transactions worth over $10,000, according to the Augusta Police Department. According to a release by the Police Department, 48-year-old Carrolee...
EAU CLAIRE, WI
nbc15.com

Man drowns in Lake Redstone after falling out of boat

TOWN OF LA VALLE, Wis. (WMTV) - The Sauk County Sheriff’s Office announced a 65-year-old man from Reedsburg has died after falling into Lake Redstone Saturday evening. According to Sauk County Sheriff Chip Meister, the Communication Center received a call just after 6 p.m. about a man who had fallen out of a boat and was unresponsive at Lake Redstone in the Town of La Valle.
SAUK COUNTY, WI
cwbradio.com

Black River Falls Woman Sentenced for Drug Charges

A Black River Falls woman entered a plea for possession charges in Jackson County Court on Monday. According to the Black River Falls Police Department, officers noticed two people trying to hide something following a traffic stop back in February. After a search of the vehicle, eight items of drug paraphernalia and several packages of meth and marijuana were found. Jamie Smother was arrested in the incident.
BLACK RIVER FALLS, WI
UPMATTERS

Wisconsin fairgrounds has ‘extensive’ damage, suspect arrested

(WFRV) – A suspect has reportedly been arrested following repeated and ‘extensive’ damage to fairgrounds in southwestern Wisconsin. The Richland County Sheriff’s Department posted on its Facebook page, about a case of property damage at the fairgrounds. The incident reportedly happened during the evening hours of August 20 through the early morning hours of August 21.
RICHLAND COUNTY, WI
AM 1390 KRFO

WATCH: Motorcyclist Get Busted Going 144 MPH in Wisconsin

One motorcyclist got busted going over 80 mph the posted speed limit in Wisconsin. Everything was caught via dash cam and body cam. Earlier this year in Minnesota, a motorcyclist had a terrible excuse after he was arrested for driving speeds near 150mph. You might be wondering, why was he going so fast? The excuse he gives the cops was probably not what you were thinking. The 22 year-old was traveling while not wearing a helmet in a 65 mph zone on Highway 63. Oh, and while he was being handcuffed, the man stated "because it was hot".
WISCONSIN STATE
WSAW

Chick-fil-A to open in Onalaska

ONALASKA, Wis. (WEAU) -Chick-fil-A says the first Chick-fil-A restaurant in Onalaska will officially be open to the public on Thursday, Sept. 8. According to a media release from Chick-fil-A, the new restaurant located at 3015 South Kinney Coulee Road is said to be open 6:30 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 6:30 a.m. to 10:00 p.m. Friday and Saturday for dine-in, drive-thru and carry-out ordering. Guests can also place an order for pickup or dine-in on the Chick-fil-A App or online.
ONALASKA, WI
cwbradio.com

Marshfield Police Department Receives Reports of Facebook Scams

Area residents need to be cautious of scams when using Facebook. According to a report from the Marshfield Police Department, they recently had two incidences of scams involving Facebook reported to them. In one, a woman reported that she sent $300 via Facebook marketplace for an authentic Louis Vuitton Alma Handbag and did not receive it.
MARSHFIELD, WI
KROC News

Popular Rochester Restaurant Opening New Place in Wisconsin

A Rochester, Minnesota business that's been open for six years just excitedly announced that they are expanding!. Rochester Restaurant Announces Exciting Expansion in Wisconsin. I love seeing happy news on Facebook and one of Rochester's favorite downtown restaurants just shared some amazing news that's making a ton of people smile...in...
ROCHESTER, MN
947jackfm.com

Teen goes missing again

FRIENDSHIP, WI (WSAU) – A teenager from Adams County has gone missing for the second time this month. Braelynn Mueller, 14, most recently left her home on Monday. She was last seen around 9:30pm near County Highway J in Friendship. Sheriffs deputies believe she is either headed to Wisconsin...
FRIENDSHIP, WI
cwbradio.com

Neillsville Businesses Given "Fake Money" as Payment

In the past two weeks, two City of Neillsville businesses received copy money as payment. The first bill was marked "REPLICA" in the upper left hand corner. The other bill was marked "Copy Money". If you have received any bills like these, please contact the City of Neillsville Police Cheif...
NEILLSVILLE, WI
wizmnews.com

New performance venue to open at old church near downtown La Crosse

La Crosse is getting a new music venue inside a large church building on King Street. The former Wesley United Methodist Church will now be the home of the Cappella Performing Arts Center. Founder Matt Curtis says Cappella will be smaller than some of the better known performance spaces in town, such as the Viterbo Fine Arts Center and the Weber Center.
LA CROSSE, WI

