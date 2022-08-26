Read full article on original website
Sparta neighbors 'shocked and concerned' after deputy shoots teen
HANCOCK COUNTY, Ga. — Neighbors on Shoals Road in Sparta are surprised to hear a teen was shot by a Hancock County deputy just a couple of doors down from them. 13WMAZ’s Jessica Cha spoke with one neighbor who expressed concern about gunfire near where she lives. 17-year-old...
wgxa.tv
1 hospitalized after shooting in Macon
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- The Bibb County Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting that took place Wednesday afternoon. Few details are currently known but deputies have shared that the victim is in stable condition and was last said to be in surgery at a local hospital. Otherwise, the sheriff's office...
What to know about passing a school bus in Georgia
MACON, Ga. — With school back in session, it's easy for some drivers to get confused on when they need to stop for a school bus when driving. The Georgia Department of Public Safety recently posted guidelines on these laws on their social media page. The Houston County Public...
WMAZ
Central Georgia's top news stories for 8/31/22
The Bibb County Sheriff's Office says a woman's 2-year-old was inside the home when she was stabbed to death. Deputies arrested 35-year-old Idris Alaka.
41nbc.com
Sparta teen injured in deputy-involved shooting in Hancock Co.
SPARTA, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is investigating an officer involved shooting in Hancock County. According to a GBI news release, the incident happened Tuesday evening on Shoals Road. Hancock County deputies were responding to a stolen vehicle call on Shoals Road. A deputy arrived on...
'We need at least 3, 4 ambulances to service our area': Woman demands more EMS services in Jones County
JONES COUNTY, Ga. — Emma Warren waited almost an hour before EMS arrived to Brown's Grove Church in Milledgeville, Georgia. She stopped there on her way back from her in-laws' house in Baldwin County when she was experiencing a heart attack. She knew stopping there would allow ambulance services to find her.
71-Year-Old Richard W.H. Syme Died In A Car Crash On I-75 (Macon, GA)
Authorities responded to a car crash on I-75 that killed a man on Saturday night. The victim was identified as 71-year-old Richard W.H. Syme. According to Macon-Bibb Coroner Leon Jones, Syme was [..]
GBI investigates after a Hancock County deputy shoots 17-year-old during fight
SPARTA, Ga. — The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is investigating after a Hancock County deputy shot a man Tuesday night. A Hancock County deputy was responding to a stolen vehicle call on Shoals Road and upon arrival, he made contact with 17-year-old Montavious Lewis, according to a press release from the GBI.
wgxa.tv
Bibb firefighters battle blaze at vacant home
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- The Macon-Bibb Fire Department was called to a fire at an abandoned home on Tuesday. The home is located in the area of Franklin St. and Houston Ave. It's not currently known how the fire started or if any injuries have been reported. WGXA is on...
Report: Child was in home when 27-year-old Macon mother stabbed to death
MACON, Ga. — A report from Bibb County Sheriff's Office says a toddler was in the home when a woman was stabbed to death Monday night. Now, deputies say they've arrested the man they believed killed Brittany Wright, 35-year-old Idris Alaka. According to a report, a deputy was responding...
'The shirt is more than just a shirt it has a meaning on it": Student business promotes non-violence in Bibb County
MACON, Ga. — These days many people are looking for ways to make extra money. A group of kids here in Macon are launching a product line they hope will earn some extra cash while also making a difference. "Love people while they are here don't wait until they...
41nbc.com
1 dead following Saturday night crash on I-75
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)— A man is dead following a crash on the I-75 northbound entrance ramp on Hartley Bridge road. According to an incident report from Georgia State Patrol, the crash happened Saturday night at around 9:15. The report lists 71-year-old Richard Syme of Macon as the driver of the vehicle. The vehicle left the roadway at approximately 200 feet from the end of the ramp, where it traveled onto the left shoulder and through the grass median. It rotated clockwise until it was parallel with the northbound lanes. Syme was ejected from the vehicle after it flipped.
'A blessing for this county': Houston County Schools plans to open student support center at end of September
HOUSTON COUNTY, Ga. — An old school in Houston County is getting new life. The old Lindsey Elementary School is going to be a new support center, and at least one Houston County student thinks that's a good thing. The Houston County School District closed Lindsey at the end...
travelingmom.com
Best Restaurants in Macon GA for Breakfast, Lunch and Dinner
Disclosure: This post contains affiliate links. If you click through and buy, TravelingMom may receive a small commission at no additional charge to you. Figuring out where to eat trips up many trip-taking families. Happens to you, right? A city in middle Georgia named Macon with lots of music energy, and arts too, provides a new equation: Women-owned restaurants! That’s more fun than standing on the sidewalk reading menus in the window. And it’s a formula far more interesting than relying on reviews. A TravelingMom tried out the concept.
Monroe deputies looking for man wanted in hit-and-run in Johnstonville Road area at 75 NB
MONROE COUNTY, Ga. — Monroe deputies are asking you to be on the lookout for a man wanted in a hit-and-run accident that happened Monday in the Johnstonville Road area at 75 NB Monday. According to a Facebook post from the Monroe County Sheriff's Office, the suspect was in...
Fort Valley State University research team bringing awareness to health and water
FORT VALLEY, Ga. — Fort Valley State University is using research they've found to advance the quality of water in the community and bring better-quality foods with better prices to local markets. Dr. Oreta Samples is one of the coordinators of the master's program at the university. Samples and...
'They're hiding more than what we know': Washington County mom wants answers after 5-year-old autistic son left on bus for hours
SANDERSVILLE, Ga. — A 5-year-old autistic boy in Washington County got left on a school bus for hours. His mother says the board of education tells her one story, but a woman who says she spotted the child alone tells another. It’s been less than a week since Shonna...
Stacey Abrams, Ben Crump to talk mental health with family of woman killed in fall from deputy cruiser
SPARTA, Ga. — Governor Brian Kemp's opponent Stacey Abrams is set to join civil rights attorney Ben Crump and the family of Brianna Grier at a screening for his Netflix documentary. Before the showing, Democratic candidate for governor Stacey Abrams will have a discussion with the Griers about the...
WMAZ
From Houston County to Jones County, check out who takes home this week's high school football game balls
MACON, Ga. — This week we are launching a new series where we will give out game balls for the top performances on the football field from Friday night. We start with week 2, where saw quite a few great games and plenty of top-tier performances all around Central Georgia.
Macon, August 31 High School Softball🥎 Game Notice
There are 2 high school Softball🥎 games in Macon. The Stratford Academy softball team will have a game with Tattnall Square Academy on August 31, 2022, 13:30:00. The Stratford Academy softball team will have a game with Tattnall Square Academy on August 31, 2022, 15:30:00.
13WMAZ
