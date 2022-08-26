ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Macon, GA

wgxa.tv

1 hospitalized after shooting in Macon

MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- The Bibb County Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting that took place Wednesday afternoon. Few details are currently known but deputies have shared that the victim is in stable condition and was last said to be in surgery at a local hospital. Otherwise, the sheriff's office...
13WMAZ

What to know about passing a school bus in Georgia

MACON, Ga. — With school back in session, it's easy for some drivers to get confused on when they need to stop for a school bus when driving. The Georgia Department of Public Safety recently posted guidelines on these laws on their social media page. The Houston County Public...
Macon, GA
41nbc.com

Sparta teen injured in deputy-involved shooting in Hancock Co.

SPARTA, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is investigating an officer involved shooting in Hancock County. According to a GBI news release, the incident happened Tuesday evening on Shoals Road. Hancock County deputies were responding to a stolen vehicle call on Shoals Road. A deputy arrived on...
HANCOCK COUNTY, GA
wgxa.tv

Bibb firefighters battle blaze at vacant home

MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- The Macon-Bibb Fire Department was called to a fire at an abandoned home on Tuesday. The home is located in the area of Franklin St. and Houston Ave. It's not currently known how the fire started or if any injuries have been reported. WGXA is on...
MACON, GA
41nbc.com

1 dead following Saturday night crash on I-75

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)— A man is dead following a crash on the I-75 northbound entrance ramp on Hartley Bridge road. According to an incident report from Georgia State Patrol, the crash happened Saturday night at around 9:15. The report lists 71-year-old Richard Syme of Macon as the driver of the vehicle. The vehicle left the roadway at approximately 200 feet from the end of the ramp, where it traveled onto the left shoulder and through the grass median. It rotated clockwise until it was parallel with the northbound lanes. Syme was ejected from the vehicle after it flipped.
MACON, GA
travelingmom.com

Best Restaurants in Macon GA for Breakfast, Lunch and Dinner

Disclosure: This post contains affiliate links. If you click through and buy, TravelingMom may receive a small commission at no additional charge to you. Figuring out where to eat trips up many trip-taking families. Happens to you, right? A city in middle Georgia named Macon with lots of music energy, and arts too, provides a new equation: Women-owned restaurants! That's more fun than standing on the sidewalk reading menus in the window. And it's a formula far more interesting than relying on reviews. A TravelingMom tried out the concept.
MACON, GA
