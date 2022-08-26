Read full article on original website
Valerie Ward
5d ago
sorry these surrounding neighbors feel insecure about this but there in high needs of mental health in Clark county.got to build it somewhere in the NW.
Reply
3
Related
thereflector.com
Proposed state mental health facility near WSU Vancouver receives key approval
A state-run behavioral health treatment center recently secured the approval to move forward with construction on land near Washington State University Vancouver. The facility is one of two in the state that will implement a new paradigm of treatment intended to reduce the load on Washington’s existing mental health hospitals.
More than 1,600 homeless people connected with housing thanks to taxpayer fund
PORTLAND, Ore. — The greater Portland area has been working to get people off the streets and into housing. It’s part of the voter-approved Metro Supportive Housing Fund, which was passed in May 2020. It’s a ten-year effort but the results from the first year were just released.
How the deep pockets of a timber tycoon helped shape the city of Longview
LONGVIEW, Wash. — Longview, Washington sits along the Columbia River in southwest Washington. Before becoming Cowlitz County's largest and most populated city, it was more of an undesired place to live. "The area where Longview currently is was mostly swamp land, farm land," said Joseph Govednik, director of the...
kptv.com
1 dead after single-vehicle crash in Clark County
CLARK COUNTY Wash. (KPTV) – CLARK COUNTY Wash. (KPTV) – One person has died after crashing into a tree Wednesday morning in Clark County, officials say. First responders were dispatched to NE 225th Court and NE WH Garner Road around 8:30 a.m. Wednesday after receiving calls about a single car crash.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
kptv.com
Overdose survivors warn the Portland community about the dangers of fentanyl
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - One day before International Overdose Awareness day, two survivors of overdoses spoke to FOX 12 about their experience being trapped in addiction. Kyle Rochez and Elizabeth Smith come from different communities, different generations, and different families. But they share one thing in common, they broke free of their drug addiction.
kptv.com
1 dead, 2 injured after masonry column collapses at Lewis and Clark College campus
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) – One person has died and two were injured Monday night when a masonry column collapsed at Lewis and Clark College, according to Portland Fire & Rescue. Medical teams were dispatched just before 8:30 p.m. to the reflecting pool at the college campus in the 600 block of S Palatine Hill Road.
C-TRAN's bus rapid transit system expanding to Mill Plain Boulevard in 2023
VANCOUVER, Wash. — C-TRAN's bus rapid transit system, The Vine, is expanding to Mill Plain Boulevard in 2023. The agency says Mill Plain is Vancouver’s second-busiest transit corridor and expects The Vine will greatly improve service. Crews broke ground in the transit line in September 2021. This comes...
KGW
Newberg tries gift card program to help support local businesses
The city rolled out a new initiative aimed at encouraging people to shop local. Many businesses are still hurting from the pandemic.
RELATED PEOPLE
Sheriff: Oregon marijuana grows busted, 12 people arrested
DAYTON, Ore. — Two large, unlicensed, unpermitted marijuana grows have been busted in a rural area of Yamhill County, southwest of Portland, Oregon, according to law enforcement officials. The Yamhill County Sheriff’s Office said Tuesday that multiple complaints about two properties in Dayton led them to start investigating and...
Gresham neighbors to raise awareness for 'threatened' park
Open House at Lind-Carpenter property to spur community involvement to stop development of natural gemA group of Gresham neighbors is desperately raising awareness for a natural gem on the eastside of town under threat from destruction and development. The Lind-Carpenter property has long been a beloved part of the Kelly Creek neighborhood. The 6.15-acre property, adjoining Gresham's undeveloped Southeast Neighborhood Park, has a collection of unique shrubs and trees cultivated nearly 80 years ago when the site was a nursery. There is a towering stand of Hogan cedars, Gresham's official tree; redwood maples and Sitka spruce; oaks and...
KATU.com
One year later, problems with homeless camp at Big Four Corners Natural Area persist
PORTLAND, Ore. — "I built this place. It was my dream. And they're destroying it." When we first met George Donnerberg, he was frustrated and emotional as he talked about what was happening to his floating home community along the Columbia River. "When I walk across the dock down...
kqennewsradio.com
MAN HOSPITALIZED AFTER MOTORCYCLE WRECK
A Portland man was hospitalized after a motorcycle wreck on Tuesday. A Douglas County Sheriff’s Office report said a 39-year old had borrowed a friend’s motorcycle then crashed it in the 7800 block of Hayhurst Road in the Yoncalla area. The man’s right leg appeared to be broken. He was transported by ambulance to PeaceHealth Sacred Heart Medical Center at Riverbend in Springfield. He was listed in serious condition at last check, according to a hospital spokesperson. The motorcycle appeared to be totaled and was released to its owner.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WWEEK
Mayor Rebukes Portland Police Bureau’s Claims of Understaffing: “Bullshit”
When Portlanders call 911, they can’t rely on the police to show up. When bicyclists called the police in fear of an apparently armed man who was driving down a closed street, the cops didn’t come, WW reported last week. When neighbors called the cops after street racers shut down the intersection of Sandy and Fremont over the weekend, they were told nothing could be done, KGW reported on Monday.
Record number of 1st-year students withdraw from University of Portland, contributing to $13.4M shortfall
A near record number of first-year students signaled their intent to start classes at the University of Portland this fall, a seeming boon for the school after two years of small class sizes during the pandemic. But then a record number canceled their deposits. After originally receiving deposits from almost...
KTVZ
Hiker in fatal fall in Oregon identified, death ruled accidental
MULTNOMAH COUNTY, Oregon (KPTV) — A hiker who died after a fall at Angel’s Rest trail has been identified as a 20-year-old from Tualatin. In a statement on Monday, the Multnomah County Medical Examiner ruled the death of Kriss Arturo Garcia to be accidental. Garcia’s body was found...
Homeless dying at disproportionate rate in Multnomah County
Newly released state figures say 207 homeless people have died in Oregon this year through June.Far more homeless people are dying in Multnomah County than any other part of Oregon, according to recently released state figures. The Oregon Health Authority reports that 207 homeless people died in the state in the first six months of 2022. Of those, 73 died in Multnomah County. That is 35% of the total, even though the county only accounts for 19% of the state's population. Multnomah County has consistently had the highest number of homeless people in federally required Point in Time counts,...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Newberg introduces gift card program to encourage people to shop local
PORTLAND, Ore. — The City of Newberg has a new program — The Berg Gift Card — that's meant to help small businesses that struggled during the pandemic. "The last two years have been interesting to say the least," said Jennifer Sitter owner of Pulp & Circumstance who is part of the program. "We were part of the shutdown, so we had to close."
Tuesday in Portland: Federal judge limits stays at Oregon State Hospital and more top stories
(Joe Raedle/Getty Images) (PORTLAND, Ore.) Hello Portlanders! It's Tuesday, Aug. 30 - Here's your daily round up of all the news happening in the City of Roses. 1. Federal judge rules Oregon State Hospital stays must be strictly limited.
987thebull.com
Person Who Died On Columbia Gorge Hiking Trail Identified
CORBETT, Ore. — Search and rescue teams recovered the body of a man who was found dead at a popular hiking trail on Wednesday afternoon. The body was discovered at the bottom of a cliff on the Angel’s Rest Trail about 2.5 miles from the trailhead. Deputies say...
PGE carries out planned outage in Salem amid 90-degree heat
SALEM, Ore. — Portland General Electric (PGE) shut off power to hundreds of customers in the Salem area on Wednesday, despite high temperatures expected to climb into the 90s. The power outage will occur between 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. as crews work to reenergize "a new underground wire...
Comments / 3