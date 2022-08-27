Read full article on original website
Lassen County News
Susanville must demand California investment to secure our future
California projects a savings of $122 million annually from closing the California Correctional Center. That money should be reinvested in Susanville in ways that spur increased economic activity here and would ultimately pay for itself through tax revenues. In the short term, the California Office of Tourism could actively seek...
Gavin Newsom's controversial mental health care plan for California's homeless advances
California Gov. Gavin Newsom's controversial proposal to steer homeless people with severe mental disorders into treatment cleared the Assembly on Tuesday.
‘A perfect storm of bad’: Report finds incarceration rates highest among rural Californians
A new report from a prisoners’ advocacy group finds Kings and Shasta counties have the state’s highest rates of residents incarcerated for crimes.
SFGate
California OKs bill to protect workers who use pot at home
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California could soon become the seventh state to make sure people won’t lose their jobs if they smoke marijuana when they are off the clock. State lawmakers on Tuesday passed a bill that would stop companies from punishing workers who fail a certain type of drug test that detects not whether a person is high, but whether the person has used marijuana at all in recent days.
SFGate
California lawmakers OK bills aimed at social media content
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California lawmakers on Tuesday sent Gov. Gavin Newsom two groundbreaking bills intended to limit the downside of social media, as they faulted Congress for failing to act on the problem. A first-of-its kind measure would require social media companies to make public their policies for...
Lassen County News
Chamber reminds public of new sales and use tax rates operative Oct. 1, 2022
The Lassen County Chamber of Commerce provided a special notice from the California Department of Tax and Fee Administration regarding changes to sales and use tax rates that go into effect Oct. 1, 2022. The sales tax rate in the city of Susanville increases from 7.250 percent to 8.250 percent...
Lassen County News
Prop 1 — We can do better California
This November, you’ll be asked to decide Proposition 1, an amendment to our state’s constitution making abortion without limit a constitutional right in California. Unlike long-term current state law, which limits late-term abortions unless a doctor determines it’s medically necessary, Proposition 1 places no limits on abortion and opens the door to abortions late in pregnancy, for any reason, at any time after “viability” — even if the baby is healthy and the mother’s life is in no danger.
Lassen County News
17 North State fire departments, agencies awarded new wildfire safety funding
Pacific Gas and Electric Company and The PG&E Corporation Foundation continue partnership with California Fire Foundation to fund safety grants. The California Fire Foundation, with support from the PG&E Corporation Foundation has awarded $730,000 in wildfire safety grants to 66 local fire departments, fire agencies and community groups through its Wildfire Safety and Preparedness Program. The grants will help communities bolster their disaster preparedness and response.
NBC Bay Area
Gov. Newsom Considers Decriminalizing Jaywalking
A new attempt to decriminalize jaywalking is being considered by Gov. Newsom after approval by the Assembly last week. The Freedom to Walk Act, authored by Assemblymember Phil Ting (D--San Francisco), would prevent police from stopping jaywalkers, except in certain circumstances. Ting said in a statement that stops for jaywalking...
Nevada Republican candidate for governor Joe Lombardo’s Reno campaign office vandalized
The Reno office of Republican Nevada gubernatorial candidate Joe Lombardo was vandalized early Wednesday morning, the campaign said.
California lawmakers approve landmark fast food workers bill, despite objections by restaurants
California lawmakers on Monday approved a nation-leading measure that would give more than a half-million fast food workers more power and protections, over the objections of restaurant owners who warn it would drive up consumers’ costs. The bill will create a new 10-member Fast Food Council with equal numbers of workers’ delegates and employers’ representatives, along with […]
KOLO TV Reno
Police deal with uptick in violent crime in northern Nevada
SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) - It’s been an extremely busy couple of weeks when it comes to violent crime in northern Nevada. “During the summer months we tend to see an increase in crime,” said Officer Nick Chambers of the Sparks Police Department. “A lot of the violence that we do see is an increase in gang violence and domestic violence.”
What's the racial makeup of Washoe County homeless shelter? | Greater Reno
You can subscribe to the Greater Reno Newsletter for free right here to get it in your inbox every Tuesday morning. Here are the latest local government and political headlines, plus a response to a reader question about the demographics of the Nevada Cares Campus emergency homeless shelter. ...
Change coming to what Nevada considers a classic vehicle
New regulations are coming for classic cars in Nevada. Lawmakers passed Assembly Bill 349, which aims to close loopholes in what Nevada considers a classic vehicle.
New fast food law in California could transform industry
In California, the new legislative victory for fast food workers could transform the industry and significantly impact the wages earned by hundreds of thousands of low-paid workers. Under the bill, employees could easily make up to $22 an hour starting next year and get an annual cost of living adjustment. However, the bill still needs Governor Newsom’s approval and could lead to price increases.Aug. 30, 2022.
Lassen County News
Lassen County photographer takes second place in RCRC photo contest
The Rural County Representatives of California is pleased to announce the winner of the 2022 Rural County Photo Contest, with this year’s first place prize going to Jay Coberly for his spectacular photo of a mountain range and surrounding valley in Inyo County. Photographers, amateur and professional alike, from all over California submitted photographs in this year’s Rural County photo contest, capturing the splendor of California’s rural counties.
Gov. Newsom signs law requiring California electors to vote for popular vote winner
California Gov. Gavin Newsom has signed into law a bill that will “ensure the state’s presidential electors cast ballots for candidates who win the popular vote and do not instead switch candidates or abstain from voting,” according to a press release from state Sen. Bill Dodd (D-Napa). Heretofore, if one of California’s electors changed their […]
Ranchers, tribes, state officials clash over Shasta River water
A standoff over shutting down ranchers’ pumps signals a flareup of water wars as California is gripped by seemingly endless drought. “To hell with it. We’re starting the pumps,” one Siskiyou County rancher said.
