Susanville, CA

Lassen County News

Susanville must demand California investment to secure our future

California projects a savings of $122 million annually from closing the California Correctional Center. That money should be reinvested in Susanville in ways that spur increased economic activity here and would ultimately pay for itself through tax revenues. In the short term, the California Office of Tourism could actively seek...
SUSANVILLE, CA
SFGate

California OKs bill to protect workers who use pot at home

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California could soon become the seventh state to make sure people won’t lose their jobs if they smoke marijuana when they are off the clock. State lawmakers on Tuesday passed a bill that would stop companies from punishing workers who fail a certain type of drug test that detects not whether a person is high, but whether the person has used marijuana at all in recent days.
CALIFORNIA STATE
SFGate

California lawmakers OK bills aimed at social media content

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California lawmakers on Tuesday sent Gov. Gavin Newsom two groundbreaking bills intended to limit the downside of social media, as they faulted Congress for failing to act on the problem. A first-of-its kind measure would require social media companies to make public their policies for...
Lassen County News

Prop 1 — We can do better California

This November, you’ll be asked to decide Proposition 1, an amendment to our state’s constitution making abortion without limit a constitutional right in California. Unlike long-term current state law, which limits late-term abortions unless a doctor determines it’s medically necessary, Proposition 1 places no limits on abortion and opens the door to abortions late in pregnancy, for any reason, at any time after “viability” — even if the baby is healthy and the mother’s life is in no danger.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Lassen County News

17 North State fire departments, agencies awarded new wildfire safety funding

Pacific Gas and Electric Company and The PG&E Corporation Foundation continue partnership with California Fire Foundation to fund safety grants. The California Fire Foundation, with support from the PG&E Corporation Foundation has awarded $730,000 in wildfire safety grants to 66 local fire departments, fire agencies and community groups through its Wildfire Safety and Preparedness Program. The grants will help communities bolster their disaster preparedness and response.
CALIFORNIA STATE
NBC Bay Area

Gov. Newsom Considers Decriminalizing Jaywalking

A new attempt to decriminalize jaywalking is being considered by Gov. Newsom after approval by the Assembly last week. The Freedom to Walk Act, authored by Assemblymember Phil Ting (D--San Francisco), would prevent police from stopping jaywalkers, except in certain circumstances. Ting said in a statement that stops for jaywalking...
CALIFORNIA STATE
KTLA

California lawmakers approve landmark fast food workers bill, despite objections by restaurants

California lawmakers on Monday approved a nation-leading measure that would give more than a half-million fast food workers more power and protections, over the objections of restaurant owners who warn it would drive up consumers’ costs. The bill will create a new 10-member Fast Food Council with equal numbers of workers’ delegates and employers’ representatives, along with […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
KOLO TV Reno

Police deal with uptick in violent crime in northern Nevada

SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) - It’s been an extremely busy couple of weeks when it comes to violent crime in northern Nevada. “During the summer months we tend to see an increase in crime,” said Officer Nick Chambers of the Sparks Police Department. “A lot of the violence that we do see is an increase in gang violence and domestic violence.”
SPARKS, NV
NBC News

New fast food law in California could transform industry

In California, the new legislative victory for fast food workers could transform the industry and significantly impact the wages earned by hundreds of thousands of low-paid workers. Under the bill, employees could easily make up to $22 an hour starting next year and get an annual cost of living adjustment. However, the bill still needs Governor Newsom’s approval and could lead to price increases.Aug. 30, 2022.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Lassen County News

Lassen County photographer takes second place in RCRC photo contest

The Rural County Representatives of California is pleased to announce the winner of the 2022 Rural County Photo Contest, with this year’s first place prize going to Jay Coberly for his spectacular photo of a mountain range and surrounding valley in Inyo County. Photographers, amateur and professional alike, from all over California submitted photographs in this year’s Rural County photo contest, capturing the splendor of California’s rural counties.
LASSEN COUNTY, CA

