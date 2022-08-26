Read full article on original website
Challenges in California’s Organic Dairy Sector
The market for organic milk in California and the United States has seen better days; but over the past year, increased input costs are compounding the challenges for organic dairies in the state. Watch this brief interview with Melissa Lema from Western United Dairies as she explains, and read more about it in California Dairy Magazine.
Navel Oranges Dominate CA Citrus Production, Mandarin Acreage on the Rise
The Pacific Regional Office of the USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service (NASS) conducts an acreage survey of California citrus growers as funding is available. The purpose of this survey is to provide bi-annual citrus acreage, which includes information on new plantings and removals. It is the continuation of a long series of industry-funded Citrus Acreage surveys. Resulting data reveals that the navel orange by far continues to dominant California citrus acreage and production; however, while bearing acreage of navels has been on a decline, mandarins and mandarin hybrids are trending higher than in previous years, with a significant amount of nonbearing acreage in the ground this year. Overall, the industry has seen an increase in citrus acreage over the past couple years in the state.
