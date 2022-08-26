ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

Job expo with 60+ employers happening Thursday

SAN ANTONIO -- The San Antonio Independent School District (SAISD) will host a major hiring event this week. The SAISD Adult and Community Education Job Expo will happen Thursday, September 1 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Alamo Convocation Center. More than 60 employers will be there interviewing and ready to hire on the spot. Employers include SAISD, Baptist Health System, Circle K, City of San Antonio, Grand Hyatt San Antonio, VIA and San Antonio Water System.
The San Antonio International Airport receives $12.5 million in grants

SAN ANTONIO - The San Antonio International Airport received another $2.5 million from the Federal Aviation Administration to help with its ongoing efforts to expand the airport. The grant is on top of the $10 million in grant money already from earlier this month as part of the same infrastructure...
SA Pets Alive in desperate need of fosters to help save lives

SAN ANTONIO – SA Pets Alive is facing another ‘Code Red’; the shelter is in urgent need of fosters. Wednesday alone, 34 dogs are being released to be laid to rest, including two mothers and their puppies. The nonprofit is asking that you foster at least one...
Teacher shortage continues to take toll on San Antonio-area school districts

SAN ANTONIO - It's a national problem that continues to resonate locally - not enough teachers. Among San Antonio's three largest school districts, there are a combined 450 teacher openings. "We're short just like everyone else, about 230 teachers district-wide, elementary and secondary teachers short," says Ben Muir, Northside ISD's...
Man shot in arm while walking home on the West Side

SAN ANTONIO - A man is recovering after being shot in the arm while walking home. The shooting happened just after 11 p.m. Monday when police were called to the intersection of San Luis Street and South Navidad Street on the West Side. When police got there, they found a...
Target's car seat trade-in event makes comeback

SAN ANTONIO - It’s back! The biannual car seat trade-in event put on by Target is returning this fall. Beginning Sept. 11-24, you can bring an old, expired, or damaged car seat to Target and receive a 20% coupon for a new car seat, stroller, or select baby gear. The coupon can be redeemed through Oct. 8.
FLASH FLOODING today in pockets of heavy rainfall

SAN ANTONIO – FLASH FLOODING today with scattered to numerous showers and thunderstorms. Some isolated pockets of locally heavy rainfall are possible. High temperatures in the mid 80s to low 90s are expected. Thursday is only an isolated 20% chance of rain with enough dry air over us to...
San Antonio police investigating west side shooting that left 1 dead

SAN ANTONIO - Police are investigating after finding one man dead from gunshot wounds in the west side of the city Monday afternoon. At about 3:22 p.m., police were sent to 3800 Morales Rd. When officers arrived, they found a victim with multiple gunshot wounds. According to officials, a couple...
