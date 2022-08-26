Read full article on original website
These 3 employers were rated the best to work for in San Antonio
The San Antonio horse that was honored with a military grave
Elon Musk Wants to Connect Two Texas Cities with the Hyperloop
The 3 richest people in San Antonio
Police investigating San Antonio high school football team
foxsanantonio.com
"Food forest" on the Southside serves as a model for urban agriculture
SAN ANTONIO - The trees of the Tamx Talm food forest in Padre Park are growing by the day. Four acres of park space are being used to further urban agriculture in San Antonio, growing food that anyone in the community can come and pick from. It's a concept that...
foxsanantonio.com
Job expo with 60+ employers happening Thursday
SAN ANTONIO -- The San Antonio Independent School District (SAISD) will host a major hiring event this week. The SAISD Adult and Community Education Job Expo will happen Thursday, September 1 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Alamo Convocation Center. More than 60 employers will be there interviewing and ready to hire on the spot. Employers include SAISD, Baptist Health System, Circle K, City of San Antonio, Grand Hyatt San Antonio, VIA and San Antonio Water System.
foxsanantonio.com
New exhibit chronicles San Antonio photographer's deadly cancer journey
SAN ANTONIO -- A new exhibit featuring the work of San Antonio photographer Reggie Campbell will go on display this week, more than 2-years after he lost his battle with cancer. Campbell was first diagnosed with leukemia in 2017. He fought the disease as the South Texas Blood and Tissue...
foxsanantonio.com
Districts say more parents are seeing something, and saying something after Uvalde
SAN ANTONIO - With the Uvalde shooting still in the back of everyone's mind all eyes are on school security. Local districts are getting more calls than ever from parents who are seeing something and saying something. "It's vital. I mean, it could be a matter of life and death,"...
foxsanantonio.com
The San Antonio International Airport receives $12.5 million in grants
SAN ANTONIO - The San Antonio International Airport received another $2.5 million from the Federal Aviation Administration to help with its ongoing efforts to expand the airport. The grant is on top of the $10 million in grant money already from earlier this month as part of the same infrastructure...
foxsanantonio.com
SA Pets Alive in desperate need of fosters to help save lives
SAN ANTONIO – SA Pets Alive is facing another ‘Code Red’; the shelter is in urgent need of fosters. Wednesday alone, 34 dogs are being released to be laid to rest, including two mothers and their puppies. The nonprofit is asking that you foster at least one...
foxsanantonio.com
Teacher shortage continues to take toll on San Antonio-area school districts
SAN ANTONIO - It's a national problem that continues to resonate locally - not enough teachers. Among San Antonio's three largest school districts, there are a combined 450 teacher openings. "We're short just like everyone else, about 230 teachers district-wide, elementary and secondary teachers short," says Ben Muir, Northside ISD's...
foxsanantonio.com
2022 UTSA football season: Roadrunners open at home this week. Will you be there ?
SAN ANTONIO - Finally, it’s here, game week for UTSA football, and it's a big one! They will be underdogs with #24 Houston coming to town. UTSA has all the weapons they need to pull off an upset, but it won't be easy, Houston also won 12 games last year.
foxsanantonio.com
Lucky New Braunfels resident claims $2 million scratch ticket prize
SAN ANTONIO – A lucky resident in New Braunfels has claimed the $2 million scratch ticket prize. According to Texas Lottery, the ticket was purchased at 2017 FM 1102 in New Braunfels, Texas. The resident chose to remain anonymous. This was the second of four top prizes worth $2...
foxsanantonio.com
Streets, sidewalks, and sewers: San Antonio gears up for budget vote and bond projects
SAN ANTONIO - In just two weeks, the San Antonio city council is set to vote on the budget, which includes dozens of improvement projects in each district from the approved 2022 bond program. From sidewalks, to sewers, to streets, the billion dollar bond program was the largest in city...
foxsanantonio.com
Alleged mastermind behind immigrant truck tragedy that killed 53 migrants denied bond
SAN ANTONIO - The alleged mastermind behind the immigrant truck tragedy that killed 53 migrants was denied bond on Wednesday. Christian Martinez, 28, has been in jail since being charged with conspiracy to transport migrants illegally resulting in death. His attorney asked for him to be released to his mother's...
foxsanantonio.com
Man found dead inside vehicle in parking lot of Far West Side fireworks stand
SAN ANTONIO - The Bexar County Sheriff's office is investigating after a man's body was found in the parking lot of a Far West Side fireworks stand. The body was found around 1 a.m. Wednesday at the Mr. W Fireworks off U.S. Highway 90 West near Montgomery Road. When Bexar...
foxsanantonio.com
Man shot in arm while walking home on the West Side
SAN ANTONIO - A man is recovering after being shot in the arm while walking home. The shooting happened just after 11 p.m. Monday when police were called to the intersection of San Luis Street and South Navidad Street on the West Side. When police got there, they found a...
foxsanantonio.com
Security guard attacked by man inside Shops at Rivercenter mall after hours
SAN ANTONIO - A man is facing charges after attacking a security guard at the Shops at Rivercenter Downtown. The incident happened just before 11:30 p.m. Sunday at the mall along East Commerce Street near Alamo Plaza. Police said the security guard approached a man who was walking inside the...
foxsanantonio.com
Target's car seat trade-in event makes comeback
SAN ANTONIO - It’s back! The biannual car seat trade-in event put on by Target is returning this fall. Beginning Sept. 11-24, you can bring an old, expired, or damaged car seat to Target and receive a 20% coupon for a new car seat, stroller, or select baby gear. The coupon can be redeemed through Oct. 8.
foxsanantonio.com
FLASH FLOODING today in pockets of heavy rainfall
SAN ANTONIO – FLASH FLOODING today with scattered to numerous showers and thunderstorms. Some isolated pockets of locally heavy rainfall are possible. High temperatures in the mid 80s to low 90s are expected. Thursday is only an isolated 20% chance of rain with enough dry air over us to...
foxsanantonio.com
San Antonio police investigating west side shooting that left 1 dead
SAN ANTONIO - Police are investigating after finding one man dead from gunshot wounds in the west side of the city Monday afternoon. At about 3:22 p.m., police were sent to 3800 Morales Rd. When officers arrived, they found a victim with multiple gunshot wounds. According to officials, a couple...
foxsanantonio.com
Thieves turning to internet trends to quickly and quietly steal cars
SAN ANTONIO - Car thefts typically rise in the summer months, but this year, an internet phenomenon could be spiking that number even higher. Thieves are using TikTok and YouTube tutorials to show others how to steal cars. It happened to Miriam Henry earlier this month. Her dream car, a...
foxsanantonio.com
Police searching for suspect who stabbed 2 people, including teenager, along River Walk
SAN ANTONIO - Police are searching for a suspect in connection with a recent stabbing of two people along the River Walk. The stabbing happened just after 5:30 a.m. on July 23 along the River Walk near the Aztec Lounge on West Crockett Street. Police said a 17-year-old boy got...
foxsanantonio.com
REWARD: Police searching for suspect in Downtown road rage incident
SAN ANTONIO - Police need your help in tracking down a suspect who is wanted in a Downtown road rage incident. Police released two pictures of the car they say was involved in the incident that led up to the shooting. The shooting took place around 7 a.m. on Aug....
