GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - Spectrum Health has announced the addition of a new position that is aimed at helping a specific population for those seeking medical care. Zoey O'Brien has been announced as the newly appointed LGBTQIA+ navigator. The goal of the new position is help curb the issue that members of the LGBTQIA+ community sometimes do not feel safe or welcomed by some in the health care industry.

GRAND RAPIDS, MI ・ 16 HOURS AGO