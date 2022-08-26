Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
New LGBTQIA+ navigator position created at Spectrum Health
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - Spectrum Health has announced the addition of a new position that is aimed at helping a specific population for those seeking medical care. Zoey O'Brien has been announced as the newly appointed LGBTQIA+ navigator. The goal of the new position is help curb the issue that members of the LGBTQIA+ community sometimes do not feel safe or welcomed by some in the health care industry.
Body of missing Coopersville man likely found
Officials say a body believed to be that of a missing man was found in a storm sewer in Coopersville on Wednesday. Twenty-eight-year-old Erik Johnson went missing two and a half weeks ago. A construction crew was working near Center and Sunset streets around 10:30 a.m. when they called the...
GRPD: No arrest after police standoff in Grand Rapids
GRAND RAPIDS (WOOD-AM) - A police standoff on the northeast side of Grand Rapids has ended without an arrest. Officers blocked streets near Carrier Street and College Avenue yesterday around 3 p.m. No one was found in the home. Police cleared the area roughly three hours later.
Plainfield Township missing; Kent Co. deputies searching
PLAINFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. - The Kent County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help for finding 33-year-old Mollie Schmidt, who was last seen on Aug. 21 at her home near 5 Mile Road and East Beltline. Schmidt allegedly left her children behind at home, and might be with 44-year-old...
Suspect in Algoma Twp. bank robbery arrested
ALGOMA TOWNSHIP, Mich. - The Kent County Sheriff's Office says a 27-year-old man from Cadillac for allegedly robbing a Fifth Third Bank in Algoma Township Saturday morning. Authorities say the man, whose name has not been released, was arrested at a Wexford County home following a search warrant, and is expected to be arraigned on charges of bank robbery at a future date.
Woman arrested, boyfriend sought in Kent County abuse case
CUTLERVILLE (WOOD-AM) - A 50-year-old woman is facing child abuse charges after prosecutors say she and her boyfriend malnourished and abused her adopted daughter at their home in Cutlerville. The Kent County Sheriff's Office says Wilma Edwards brought the girl to the hospital in serious condition. Sheriff's deputies say she...
