Read full article on original website
Related
actionnewsnow.com
Forward progress of vegetation fire in eastern Shasta County stopped
SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. - The forward progress of a vegetation fire in eastern Shasta County has been stopped, according to CAL FIRE SHU. The fire broke after 10:45 a.m. west of McArthur and burned ¼ of an acre. CAL FIRE said it sent multiple resources to battle the fire.
actionnewsnow.com
7-acre fire contained in Tehama County
TEHAMA COUNTY, Calif. - Firefighters have contained a vegetation fire in Tehama County, according to CAL FIRE Tehama-Glenn Unit. Firefighters said the fire was off of Highway 36 West near Dibble Creek. At about 1:20 p.m. on Wednesday, firefighters said the forward progress was stopped. About 15 minutes later, crews...
actionnewsnow.com
Mosquitos continue to test positive for West Nile in Shasta County
SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. - The Shasta Mosquito and Vector Control District said it continues to see mosquitos test positive for the West Nile virus. As of Aug. 26, the district has tested hundreds of samples of adult mosquitos and found 30 positive samples. It says it is continuing to submit...
actionnewsnow.com
Firefighters contain 2 acre grass fire in Redding
REDDING, Calif. - The Redding Fire Department contained a two-acre vegetation fire that broke out Tuesday night. The fire department says the fire was in the area of Oasis Road and Old Oasis Road just after 7:30 a.m. The first engine to arrive reported a ½ acre fire in grass...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Food For Thought& A News Cafe
Wanted: Shasta County Employees. Must Ignore Pirates, Gangplanks; Expect Sharks, Shipwrecks
From a distance the ship known as Shasta County Government looks attractive enough. It’s big. It’s strong. It’s also the county’s largest employer, with more than 1880 souls paid to serve and protect Shasta County citizens. The Shasta County Government ship is moored in ultra-conservative northern California, surrounded by natural beauty galore: mountains, trails, a river, lakes and forests.
krcrtv.com
'Healthcare for the Homeless' BBQ returns to Redding tomorrow
REDDING, Calif. — Shasta Community Health Center (SCHC) and the Health Outreach for People Everywhere (HOPE) program are hosting a free BBQ. In celebration of National Health Center week, SCHC and HOPE will be holding their annual "Healthcare for the Homeless" BBQ. The BBQ will be taking place on...
kymkemp.com
SRLC Sees Dramatic Drop in Containment (54%) Due to Updated Perimeters
Press release from the California Interagency Incident Management Team 14:. The Six Rivers Lightning Complex remains in unified command with California Interagency Incident Management Team 14, California Highway Patrol, Trinity County Sheriff, and Humboldt County Sheriff. The Six Rivers Lightning Complex is currently 34,076 acres with 54% containment and 1,922 personnel assigned to the incident.
actionnewsnow.com
3 arrested for DUI during Anderson checkpoint Tuesday
ANDERSON, Calif. - Three people were arrested during a DUI checkpoint in Anderson on Tuesday night, according to the Anderson Police Department. Police said one of the three arrests was alcohol-related while the other two were drug-related. Fifteen other drivers were cited for driving a vehicle without a license or...
IN THIS ARTICLE
actionnewsnow.com
Man hit, killed by vehicle in Redding last week identified
SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. - Deputies have identified the man who died after he was hit by a vehicle in Redding last week. On Aug. 23, police responded to Highway 273 near Wyndham Lane where they say a man pushing a shopping cart through an intersection was hit by a vehicle.
actionnewsnow.com
Deputies search for man they believe left an early-morning shooting in Rancho Tehama
RANCHO TEHAMA, Calif. - Deputies are searching for the shooter responsible for an early-morning shooting in Tehama County Monday. Investigators said they are looking for Christian Jesus Mezarodriguez who they believe left the scene just after the shooting. "We are seeking contact with Mezarodriguez to determine his wellbeing and his...
kymkemp.com
Evacuation Orders/Warnings for Areas (See Specifics Below) in Trinity County
Press release from the Trinity County Sheriff’s Department:. Per the Trinity County Sheriff’s Office due to recent increased wildfire activity an EVACUATION ORDER is being issued for the following areas: ZONE HWK480. Zone HWK480 – This zone includes all areas north of the Denny Road from the intersection...
krcrtv.com
HAVE YOU SEEN ME? 16-year-old habitual runaway from Red Bluff
RED BLUFF, Calif. — Have you seen me?. The Red Bluff Police Department (RBPD) is asking for the public's help in finding a habitual runaway teenager in the area. Police said 16-year-old Areli Servin is described as standing 5 feet tall and weighing around 160 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. They said she is possibly with her friend, Emily. However, he current location is unknown.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
actionnewsnow.com
Tehama County budget game plan
TEHAMA COUNTY, Calif. - County employee pay is about 13% behind the surrounding counties as Tehama County leaders look hard at the budget for the upcoming year. The number comes from an outside company that did a compensation survey comparing Tehama County’s pay to six surrounding counties, including Butte and Shasta Counties.
actionnewsnow.com
Six Rivers Lightning Complex reaches nearly 37,000 acres
TRINITY COUNTY, Calif. - Firefighters are preparing for high to extreme fire behavior on the Six Rivers Lightning Complex on Wednesday due to high temperatures, according to the Six Rivers National Forest. The fire burned more than 2,000 acres since Tuesday morning's report. The fire has now burned 36,944 acres...
actionnewsnow.com
Man held to answer charges in Oak Run murders case
SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. - A man was held to answer two charges of murder, two charges of robbery, personal use of a gun causing death and three special circumstances, according to the Shasta County District Attorney’s Office. Simon Tikue was held to answer the charges during a preliminary hearing...
‘A perfect storm of bad’: Report finds incarceration rates highest among rural Californians
A new report from a prisoners’ advocacy group finds Kings and Shasta counties have the state’s highest rates of residents incarcerated for crimes.
krcrtv.com
UPDATE: Gunshot victim on Whitmore Road in Shasta County
REDDING, Calif. — UPDATE: According to Sergeant Kyle Wallace of the Shasta County Sheriff's Office, Sheriff's Deputies responded to the area of Whitmore and Ponderosa Road around 11 am after getting reports of a possible gun shot victim in the area. Once on scene Deputies located an adult male...
actionnewsnow.com
PG&E, California Fire Foundation award $193K to 17 NorCal fire agencies
NORTHERN CALIFORNIA - PG&E announced the California Fire Foundation and the PG&E Corporation Foundation have awarded $193,000 in wildfire safety grants to 17 fire departments in Northern California. The funding comes through the Wildfire Safety And Preparedness Program (WSPP). Butte County. Northern Valley Catholic Social Service received $15,000. Glenn County.
actionnewsnow.com
2 fires sparked in Redding Sunday contained
REDDING, Calif. - The Redding Fire Department extinguished two fires on Sunday afternoon. The first fire started just after noon in the Clover Creek Preserve. The fire was contained to about one acre. Firefighters said a squirrel playing on power lines sparked the fire. The second fire started on Cascade...
actionnewsnow.com
Six Rivers Lightning Complex sees decrease in containment
TRINITY COUNTY, Calif. - The Six Rivers National Forest reported a significant drop in containment on the Six Rivers Lightning Complex on Monday evening. On Monday morning, the U.S. Forest Service said it was 80% contained. On Monday evening, it reported it was 54% contained. “The containment percentage has been...
Comments / 2