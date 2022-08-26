REDDING, Calif. — This week we take you back across the California border to Lassen Volcanic National Park which serves as the southernmost point of the Cascade Range. The heart of the park is located about an hour and a half east of Redding and is home to the youngest rock in the state of California. A walk in this park is literally a walk on new Earth, a blend of intrusive and extrusive igneous rock formed by a series of eruptions on Lassen Peak from 1914 to 1917.

