Redding, CA

7-acre fire contained in Tehama County

TEHAMA COUNTY, Calif. - Firefighters have contained a vegetation fire in Tehama County, according to CAL FIRE Tehama-Glenn Unit. Firefighters said the fire was off of Highway 36 West near Dibble Creek. At about 1:20 p.m. on Wednesday, firefighters said the forward progress was stopped. About 15 minutes later, crews...
Firefighters contain 2 acre grass fire in Redding

REDDING, Calif. - The Redding Fire Department contained a two-acre vegetation fire that broke out Tuesday night. The fire department says the fire was in the area of Oasis Road and Old Oasis Road just after 7:30 a.m. The first engine to arrive reported a ½ acre fire in grass...
Six Rivers Lightning Complex reaches nearly 37,000 acres

TRINITY COUNTY, Calif. - Firefighters are preparing for high to extreme fire behavior on the Six Rivers Lightning Complex on Wednesday due to high temperatures, according to the Six Rivers National Forest. The fire burned more than 2,000 acres since Tuesday morning's report. The fire has now burned 36,944 acres...
SRLC Sees Dramatic Drop in Containment (54%) Due to Updated Perimeters

Press release from the California Interagency Incident Management Team 14:. The Six Rivers Lightning Complex remains in unified command with California Interagency Incident Management Team 14, California Highway Patrol, Trinity County Sheriff, and Humboldt County Sheriff. The Six Rivers Lightning Complex is currently 34,076 acres with 54% containment and 1,922 personnel assigned to the incident.
2 fires sparked in Redding Sunday contained

REDDING, Calif. - The Redding Fire Department extinguished two fires on Sunday afternoon. The first fire started just after noon in the Clover Creek Preserve. The fire was contained to about one acre. Firefighters said a squirrel playing on power lines sparked the fire. The second fire started on Cascade...
Fremont man dies in motorcycle crash in Shasta County

SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. - A Fremont man died in a motorcycle crash in Shasta County on Sunday afternoon, according to the CHP. The crash happened before 4 p.m. on Highway 36 west of Platina, about 30 miles southwest of Redding. Officers said the driver was 51-year-old Kevin Burgess of Fremont.
Hikes With Holden: Walking on New Earth at Lassen Peak

REDDING, Calif. — This week we take you back across the California border to Lassen Volcanic National Park which serves as the southernmost point of the Cascade Range. The heart of the park is located about an hour and a half east of Redding and is home to the youngest rock in the state of California. A walk in this park is literally a walk on new Earth, a blend of intrusive and extrusive igneous rock formed by a series of eruptions on Lassen Peak from 1914 to 1917.
PG&E, California Fire Foundation award $193K to 17 NorCal fire agencies

NORTHERN CALIFORNIA - PG&E announced the California Fire Foundation and the PG&E Corporation Foundation have awarded $193,000 in wildfire safety grants to 17 fire departments in Northern California. The funding comes through the Wildfire Safety And Preparedness Program (WSPP). Butte County. Northern Valley Catholic Social Service received $15,000. Glenn County.
3 arrested for DUI during Anderson checkpoint Tuesday

ANDERSON, Calif. - Three people were arrested during a DUI checkpoint in Anderson on Tuesday night, according to the Anderson Police Department. Police said one of the three arrests was alcohol-related while the other two were drug-related. Fifteen other drivers were cited for driving a vehicle without a license or...
Man hit, killed by vehicle in Redding last week identified

SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. - Deputies have identified the man who died after he was hit by a vehicle in Redding last week. On Aug. 23, police responded to Highway 273 near Wyndham Lane where they say a man pushing a shopping cart through an intersection was hit by a vehicle.
Tehama County budget game plan

TEHAMA COUNTY, Calif. - County employee pay is about 13% behind the surrounding counties as Tehama County leaders look hard at the budget for the upcoming year. The number comes from an outside company that did a compensation survey comparing Tehama County’s pay to six surrounding counties, including Butte and Shasta Counties.
A man flown to hospital after crash in Cottonwood

COTTONWOOD, Calif. 9:29 A.M. UPDATE - A 73-year-old Montana man was flown to a hospital after driving off of the road on northbound Interstate-5 in Cottonwood shortly before 9 a.m. on Friday. The California Highway Patrol said other drivers reported the man was speeding in the fast lane headed northbound...
Mosquitos continue to test positive for West Nile in Shasta County

SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. - The Shasta Mosquito and Vector Control District said it continues to see mosquitos test positive for the West Nile virus. As of Aug. 26, the district has tested hundreds of samples of adult mosquitos and found 30 positive samples. It says it is continuing to submit...
Wanted: Shasta County Employees. Must Ignore Pirates, Gangplanks; Expect Sharks, Shipwrecks

From a distance the ship known as Shasta County Government looks attractive enough. It’s big. It’s strong. It’s also the county’s largest employer, with more than 1880 souls paid to serve and protect Shasta County citizens. The Shasta County Government ship is moored in ultra-conservative northern California, surrounded by natural beauty galore: mountains, trails, a river, lakes and forests.
