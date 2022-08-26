Read full article on original website
Watch Nicki Minaj Perform 'Super Freaky Girl' & More At 2022 MTV VMAs
Nicki Minaj performed a jam-packed medley of some of her biggest hits at the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards – watch it below. The Pinktape rapper, who was MTV’s Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award recipient, kicked things off with an acapella rendition of her song “All Things Go.” From there, she dove into “Monster,” followed by “Beez In The Trap,” “Chun-Li,” “Moment 4 Life,” “Super Bass” and “Anaconda” before closing out with her most recent Billboard smash “Super Freaky Girl.”
DJ Khaled, 21 Savage, Lil Durk & Roddy Ricch Turn Up The Heat In 'Keep Going' Video
DJ Khaled has released the official video for “Keep Going” featuring 21 Savage, Lil Durk and Roddy Ricch. The Christian Sutton-directed clip was unleashed on Monday (August 29) and finds the quartet in an empty lot surrounded by a fleet of colorful Lamborghinis. Khaled introduces the fiery video before passing the baton to Lil Durk.
Babyface Says Teddy Riley Verzuz Gained Him 700K Instagram Followers
Babyface is thankful for participating in one of the many viral Verzuz battles during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic against Teddy Riley. The R&B savant joined the Million Dollaz Worth of Game podcast on Sunday (August 28) where he admitted that the Verzuz battle opened up his illustrious discography to a younger generation.
M.I.A. Threatens To Leak Nicki Minaj & Doja Cat Collabs From Long-Awaited 'MATA' Album
M.I.A. has threatened to leak her collaborations with Nicki Minaj and Doja Cat, which are presumably included on her forthcoming MATA album. The Sri Lankan artist headed to her Instagram Stories on Tuesday (August 30) and let her one million followers know why there’s been such a long delay for the follow-up to 2016’s AIM.
Drake & The Weeknd Have Been Rejecting Tory Lanez Collaboration Requests 'For Years'
Drake and The Weeknd are on a lot of artists bucket lists as far as features go, including Tory Lanez who has revealed he’s been sending the pair tracks for years to no avail. On Tuesday (August 30), the embattled rapper was answering fan questions on Twitter when one...
Rita Wilson, 65, Wife Of Tom Hanks, 66, And Mom Of Troubled Rapper ‘Chet Haze,’ 32, Releases Her ‘Dream’ Country Music Album: She’s Thriving After Beating Cancer
Actress and singer Rita Wilson overcomes breast cancer with new music. Releases 5th Album, ‘Rita Wilson Now & Forever: Duets.’ a collection of timeless songs from the 70’s. Wilson has been married to Oscar winner Tom Hanks, 66, since 1988, and has two adult children and a...
Yo Gotti Rapper GloRilla Calls Out Body-Shamers, Gets Coi Leray's Support: 'She Said What She Said!'
Yo Gotti-signed rapper GloRilla has evidently had enough of body shamers. On Wednesday (August 31), the 23-year-old Collective Music Group spitter hopped on her Instagram Stories to address some of the comments she’s seen online, which include suggestions she should get a Brazilian Butt Lift. “This my last time...
50 Cent & Tony Yayo Once Got Kicked Out Of The Studio By Destiny's Child
50 Cent and Tony Yayo once got kicked out of the studio by Destiny’s Child. Yayo recalled the incident in a recent interview with VladTV, revealing he and 50 pulled up to the session with some of their friends from Brooklyn. However, their thugged-out entourage was a little too much to handle for Beyoncé and co.
Pooh Shiesty Shows Off New Look In Prison Photo
Pooh Shiesty appears to be going through something of a transformation in prison — physically, at least. On Monday (August 29), the incarcerated rapper took to Twitter to share a new photo of him behind bars, showing off his almost unrecognizable new look. The usually ski mask-clad MC can...
Grandmaster Caz Dragged Into Fat Joe's 'Latinos In Hip Hop' Argument Over Old VladTV Interview
Grandmaster Caz is clarifying some remarks he made in an old VladTV interview after he was dragged into Fat Joe’s “Latinos in Hip Hop” argument last week. On Friday (August 26), a clip of Caz talking about Puerto Ricans’ “gradual” influence on the culture started making the rounds. “Puerto Ricans were playing Congos and tamales in the park while we was playin’ turntables,” he said at the time. “Alright, so they our guests.”
Nicki Minaj Omits Missy Elliott From MTV VMAs Acceptance Speech Following Barbz Spat
Newark, NJ – Nicki Minaj thanked many of her rap peers and predecessors at the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards, but one name was noticeably missing from her acceptance speech. The Young Money superstar was honored with the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award at this year’s VMAs, which were held at New Jersey’s Prudential Center on Sunday night (August 28).
DJ Khaled Takes Over Yonkers Streets To Shoot New Video With Jadakiss: 'Top 5 In The Building!'
Yonkers, NY – DJ Khaled shut down a couple of streets in Yonkers, New York this week in order to direct a music video for “Jadakiss Interlude” starring The LOX rapper himself. On Monday (August 29), the decorated producer posted a video clip of the shoot to...
Trae Tha Truth Shares His Side Of Z-Ro Fight: 'It Wasn’t No Ambush'
Houston, TX – Trae Tha Truth has broken his silence on his fight with Z-Ro during 50 Cent’s Tycoon Weekend in Houston, Texas. In a video posted to his Instagram page on Tuesday night (August 30), the H-Town rapper shared his side of the story of the physical altercation, which took place after 50’s celebrity basketball game at the Fertitta Center over the weekend.
Z-Ro Claims He Was Ambushed in Trae Tha Truth Fight: 'I Did Not Expect No Shit Like That'
Houston, TX – Z-Ro has shared his version of events that led to a physical altercation with his cousin and former ABN partner Trae Tha Truth. Speaking to TMZ, the Houston-bred rapper claimed he was essentially ambushed by Trae and his crew on Saturday (August 27) during 50 Cent’s TYCOON weekend.
CJ Wallace Gets Diamond Pendant Of His Father The Notorious B.I.G.
CJ Wallace, the late Notorious B.I.G’s son, just got a piece of jewelry done in honor of his father, and it’s a piece that left the 25-year-old in awe. Footage of CJ observing the new piece of jewelry found its way on social media and shows him in complete surprise by the excellent work done by Mazza New York jewelers.
2Pac Would Still Be Alive If He'd Signed With J. Prince, Outlawz Rapper Napoleon Suggests
2Pac would likely still be alive had he signed with J. Prince and Rap-A-Lot Records, according to former Outlawz rapper Napoleon. During a recent interview with The Art of Dialogue, Napoleon was asked about Prince wanting to sign the late Hip Hop legend to his Houston-based label while he was still behind bars, but Death Row Records CEO Suge Knight beat him to it. From there, he discussed that fateful day in Las Vegas when 2Pac got into an altercation with suspected killer Orlando Anderson just hours before he was shot.
Irv Gotti Claims He's Done Talking About Ashanti: 'I Got Slandered For Telling Y'all The Absolute Truth'
Irv Gotti has vowed to stop talking about ex-Murder Inc. artist Ashanti, who he claimed to have had a sexual relationship with in the past. On Monday (August 29), The Shade Room shared an interview clip of a reporter asking the Murder Inc. CEO why he kept talking about the “Always On Time” singer. He answered, ‘Cause that’s why. You askin’ me. Did I bring Ashanti up? You did it. Here’s what I’m going to say. I wish Ashanti nothing but the best. I’m not hooked on her, like ‘I can’t get over her.’ It’s none of that shit.
DJ Quik Reveals He 'Almost Got Killed' Over 2Pac Bootleg
DJ Quik almost lost his life over a leaked 2Pac CD. The veteran West Coast rapper/producer shared the revelation during a recent appearance on Talib Kweli’s People’s Party podcast, saying he ended up with a gun in his face after a bootleg of ‘Pac’s 1996 All Eyez On Me LP fell into the wrong hands.
Drake & Gucci Mane Were 'Close' To Releasing Joint Mixtape, Says DJ Drama
Drake and Gucci Mane’s joint mixtape was “close” to happening, according to DJ Drama. The Gangsta Grillz honcho shed light on the rumored project during a recent appearance on Math Hoffa’s My Expert Opinion podcast, explaining he was responsible for connecting Guwop and Drizzy in the first place.
