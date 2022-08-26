Read full article on original website
Texas train derailment leaves 1 dead in El Paso; dozens evacuated
EL PASO, Texas — At least one person was killed and dozens of others were evacuated from their homes after a train derailed, striking a gas line in El Paso, Texas, authorities said. According to KFOX and KTSM, the incident occurred shortly before 9:20 p.m. Monday along Barton Street...
Decomposed body found in deserted lot in Socorro
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A body was found in late state of decomposition in Socorro. Socorro police are currently responding to a call along the Berry Road in Socorro, Texas. The medica examiner’s Officer has been called in to help identify the body. SPD are still investigating the matter, and there are no further […]
Fatal train derailment in the Lower Valley; homes evacuated
UPDATE: The following is a statement from Union Pacific:. “We are deeply saddened that a Union Pacific employee lost his life Monday in El Paso, Texas, after two train cars derailed in the Alfalfa Rail Yard. The incident occurred around 10:30 p.m. CDT during a routine process used to process...
Unresponsive infant transported to hospital in critical condition
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — An unresponsive six-month-old boy was transported to a local hospital in critical condition, according to fire dispatchers. The El Paso Fire Department was called out to the 14000 block of Honey Point in far east El Paso a little after 11 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 30. No other details were immediately […]
El Paso police officer assaulted by man after being flagged down for help
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A El Paso police officer was assaulted after he was flagged down for assistance and told about a suspect who was acting aggressively, police reported. The officer, an eight-year veteran of the El Paso Police Department and a member of the Crisis Intervention Team, was flagged down along the 3900 […]
Man dies in car accident failing to yield right of way
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – According to El Paso Police Department, a 80-year-old man died in a car accident on August 29, 2022 in the 1800 block of Hunter. The preliminary investigation from Special Traffic Investigations revealed a 2000 Ford Taurus driven by driven by Rodolfo Loya was exiting the parking lot at the Food […]
Woman’s three-year flight as fugitive from murder charge ends with arrest at El Paso border crossing
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A woman who had been a fugitive from a murder charge in Tennessee for three years was arrested Monday, Aug. 29 at the Paso Del Norte border crossing in Downtown El Paso. Customs and Border Protection officers encountered 41-year-old Gloria Villa Avila, who arrived from Mexico through the pedestrian lanes. […]
One person dead after crashing into Texas Oncology Center in East El Paso
EL PASO, Texas– One person is dead after a single-vehicle crash happened Sunday morning near Gateway East and McRae and Sumac. Police said the vehicle went off the freeway and crashed into Texas Oncology El Paso Cancer Treatment Center on Gateway East. Traffic was being diverted off I-10 at...
Harmony Public School teachers in West Texas to receive bonuses, pay increases under TIA fund
HOUSTON (PRESS RELEASE) — Forty teachers in Harmony Public Schools‘ West Texas District will receive bonuses this year as part of the Texas Educations Agency’s Teacher Incentive Allotment, a special fund created to reward the state’s highest-performing teachers. The recognition means that $266,000 in teacher bonuses will be paid this week to teachers in the West Texas District.
Woman stabbed in Lower Valley apartment complex
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A woman was stabbed this Friday afternoon in El Paso’s Lower Valley, police said. The call was received at around 12:47 p.m. The stabbing took place at he San Montego Apartments at 9133 Kernel Cr. Police said that the woman is believed to be in her 20s, and she was […]
Crime of Week: Police looking for people responsible for hit-and-run crash that killed Fort Bliss soldier
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Crime Stoppers of El Paso and the El Paso police are looking for the people responsible for killing a Fort Bliss soldier who was struck and killed by a car in a hit-and-run incident back in June. It is this week’s Crime Stoppers’ Crime...
Most Wanted Fugitives: Week of August 26, 2022
EL PASO, TEXAS (KTSM) – Crime Stoppers of El Paso, Inc., publicizes fugitives wanted by the El Paso Police Department and the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office every week through the Most Wanted feature. The following fugitives are individuals, in which attempts at locating them have been unsuccessful. Anyone with information on the location of […]
D.A. Yvonne Rosales seeks dismissal of petition
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso County District Attorney Yvonne Rosales filing motion on Friday seeking a judge to dismiss the petition to remove her from office. In court documents obtained by KTSM, the D.A. says the court petition was not properly filed because it was not joined by County Attorney Jo Ann Bernal. […]
O’Rourke hospitalized in San Antonio but now at home resting in El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Democratic gubernatorial candidate Beto O’Rourke will be taking some time off from the campaign trail after feeling ill on Friday and being diagnosed with a bacterial infection. O’Rourke, who is crisscrossing Texas on the campaign trail, said via his Twitter account that he went to Methodist Hospital in San Antonio […]
Homeowner spars with El Paso’s code enforcement over weed problem
EL PASO, Texas -- Recent rains make our lawns look nice and green, but those downpours are also helping sprout weeds throughout the Borderland. Ysidro Flores says he has called the city to try to get them to weed out the problem, to no avail. So he called ABC-7, who,...
Border cities must upgrade infrastructure to cash in on reshoring from Asia
EL PASO, Texas (Border Report) – The El Paso region can boost trade and cash in on reshoring of manufacturing from Asia, but it needs to modernize its ports of entry, improve transportation systems and tackle poverty, says a new report from New Mexico State University. NMSU’s Arrowhead Center...
Police warn the community of bank card skimming devices
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Card skimming devices have become more common to find in ATM machines or card readers at the gas pump. Las Cruces Police Department about these devices that can be used to capture information from the debit or credit card that is inserted or swiped. Perpetrators use the information illegally collected […]
Body found in desert area of far east El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A body was found in far east El Paso on Sunday. Officials with the El Paso County Sheriff's Office said the body was found around 4:40 p.m. in the desert area near the 1400 block of Santa Fe Trails Road in the Montana Vista area.
Two men attempt to use counterfeit bills in shopping center
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Two men attempted to use fictitious paper bills were arrested in Horizon City on August 23. Reports came in about the subjects attempting to purchase items from surrounding businesses. It is stated that the Horizon Police Department responded to multiple calls reporting that three subjects were walking in a shopping center […]
Update: Woman hits police car while under the influence
UPDATE: EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Special Traffic Investigations officers investigate a second crash involving a police car. Pebble Hills officers were blocking traffic lanes with an unoccupied police car as they investigated an unrelated crash. On August 21, 2022, at 12:19 a.m., 25-year-old Leslie Soto was driving west on Gateway near Lee Trevino when […]
