Viral 'corn kid' inspires a song on TikTok, and it's an absolute delight

If you were anywhere near the internet this month , you have probably felt the contagious joy spread by “corn kid,” an adorable young boy whose unbridled love of the delicious, buttery starch veg went viral online.

The wholesome moment originally came from the popular kid interview series “ Recess Therapy, ” with host Julian Shapiro-Barnum, but quickly sprouted up on other outlets like the TikTok channel @doingthings , where it amassed more than 16 million views.

If you somehow missed it, here’s a taste below. Please take note: We don’t pronounce it as “corn” anymore. It’s cowhn . Now and forevermore.









Delightful, right? Well, it seems the gift of corn keeps on giving, because the popular clip became the inspiration for a TikTok song, and it just might be the greatest thing ever. Second only to corn, of course.

Using a layer of digital guitar sounds, the entire interview is replayed and remixed, with the young boy’s most beloved sayings like “IT’S CORN!” and “it’s got the juice” being the catchy hooks.

The result? Yeah, it’s bona fide bop. Listen below:

The video promised to reimagine corn as “a song that unites the world” and I’m pretty sure it succeeded. People seem to agree.

“Not me buying corn at the store tonight solely because this song has been running through my head all day,” one person commented.

“If this isn’t the most viral sound in TikTok history within the month then I am going to be disappointed. Purely wholesome, it’s fantastic… it’s… 🌽” wrote another.

These comments are great, but hands down this is the best one:

“Is…is the world finally healing..?”

Maybe, it is. Maybe it is.

By the way—would you say the song has a sort of familiar sound? There’s a reason for that.

Remember the days of Auto-Tune the News ? With such classics like “ Backin’ Up, Backin’ Up ” and the “ Bed Intruder ” song? Yeah, these are the same guys behind that meme craze from days of yore. The Gregory Brothers have never stopped creating comedy musical masterpieces. You’ll see that their YouTube Channel ( schmoyoho ) is filled with iconic “songified” moments.

The last viral hit from schmoyoho featured a mega-popular scene from “Stranger Things” Season Four.

www.youtube.com

Chrissy, Wake Up - Stranger Things, But We Songify It Into A Musical With Five Acts That'll Cause A

Actually, they made two different versions , because they are awesome.

Though The Gregory Brothers made their claim to fame on YouTube, it seems that they are making a comeback through TikTok. Just like corn, true quality things never go out of style.

Here’s to the publicly proclaimed “CEO of Corn” for unapologetic love, to The Gregory Brothers for boundless creativity and to the internet for bringing them both together.

It is indeed a corntastic day.