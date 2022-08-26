ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Jamie Foxx's spot-on Donald Trump impression reminds us how wicked talented the guy is

By Annie Reneau
Upworthy
Upworthy
 5 days ago

Seriously, what CAN'T he do?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29Dh5a_0hX7pVur00

Jamie Foxx may have made a name for himself as a comedian first, but time and time again he shows us that his talents truly know no bounds.

Before he started doing open mic night at comedy clubs, Foxx was an aspiring musician. He was classically trained as a pianist, and attended the prestigious Juilliard music school. He has a gorgeous singing voice and his musical impressions are impressive.

Despite being known first for his humor, Foxx also has serious acting chops, winning an Academy Award for Best Actor in 2005 for his performance as Ray Charles in “Ray.”

He can dance, too. Oh, and according to the Bleacher Report, he was also a football star in high school with ambitions to play professionally so … yeah. The guy can do anything.

A video of Foxx doing an impression of Donald Trump is making the rounds because—perhaps unsurprisingly—it’s incredible.

\u201cJamie Foxx can really impersonate anyone. \ud83d\ude2d\ud83d\ude02\u201d

— Complex (@Complex) 1661457335

​If this is the first time you've seen Jamie Foxx do an impression, you're in for a treat. Jimmy Fallon has showcased Foxx's uncanny abilities in his "Wheel of Musical Impressions" segment. Watch Foxx impersonate John Legend, Doc Rivers and Jennifer Hudson.

Yes, Jennifer Hudson.

And if being able to play sports, sing, act, dance, play piano and do impressions isn't enough, the guy is also a genuine, bona fide hero. In 2016, a man crashed his car near Foxx's home, and Foxx helped pry the man from his burning car with his own two hands.

People are pointing out that Foxx doesn't get enough credit for how much he can do.

"Jamie Foxx doesn't get enough credit for casually being the most naturally talented person on earth," wrote one person on Twitter.

"Of course Jamie Foxx has the best Trump impression I've ever seen. The man is too talented for one person," wrote another.

He truly is one of the great renaissance men of our time. And the fact that he slept on this Trump impression for the entirety of his campaign and presidency is just next-level legendary. Now the only question is, what he will surprise us with next.

From Your Site Articles

  • Trump is almost gone but we've found maybe the best, and most ... ›
  • Actor has mastered dozens of hilarious impressions through what ... ›
  • The 'South Park' guys have mastered deepfake technology and ... ›

Two women at a Texas Denny's realized it was short-staffed so they jumped in and started cooking

'We just looked at each other and it wasn't even a question. We both knew what we had to do.'

08.26.22

We've all been there. Standing in line to be seated at a fairly busy restaurant while your stomach growls in protest. But when two women left a concert August 22 in search of food, they had no idea they'd find themselves taking orders and cooking food. Sylvia Arrendondo and her mother Idalia Merkel went to a local Denny's in Texas and were seated by another customer before realizing the restaurant was extremely short-staffed. Instead of taking their business elsewhere, they decided to roll up their sleeves and get to work.

Viral 'corn kid' inspires a song on TikTok, and it's an absolute delight

We love it and we don't care if that sounds a little corn-y.

08.26.22

If you were anywhere near the internet this month, you have probably felt the contagious joy spread by “corn kid,” an adorable young boy whose unbridled love of the delicious, buttery starch veg went viral online.

The wholesome moment originally came from the popular kid interview series “Recess Therapy,” with host Julian Shapiro-Barnum, but quickly sprouted up on other outlets like the TikTok channel @doingthings, where it amassed more than 16 million views.

If you somehow missed it, here’s a taste below. Please take note: We don’t pronounce it as “corn” anymore. It’s cowhn. Now and forevermore.

@doingthings Do you think corn is real? 🌽 @Recess Therapy ♬ original sound - Doing Things

Delightful, right? Well, it seems the gift of corn keeps on giving, because the popular clip became the inspiration for a TikTok song, and it just might be the greatest thing ever. Second only to corn, of course.

Ventriloquist on 'America's Got Talent' performs jaw-dropping tribute to Olivia Newton-John

Celia Muñoz's act was a sight to behold.

08.24.22

You might not think that ventriloquism is the highest art form in the world. But after watching Celia Muñoz deliver an amazing musical act on “America’s Got Talent,” you might be singing a different tune.

First off, her skills are incredible. Muñoz revealed to judges that she had previously worked as a professional opera singer in Spain and had picked up the vaudeville act on a whim.

“Normally people take about 20 years to learn how to do this,” judge Simon Cowell recalled. Muñoz nailed it in two.

Second, Muñoz paid an unexpected tribute to another iconic performer in the process, making it all the more special to watch.

Comments / 11

trump's jailer
4d ago

hilarious...what an amazingly talented person...his character, Wanda, from In Living Color still cracks me up...

Reply
10
Keith Gockley
5d ago

I hope he gets to start his show, from what I heard it will be a great cast, and he doesn't have to try to be funny.

Reply
3
Related
Primetimer

WATCH: Jamie Foxx Does an All-Time Great Trump Impression

Add "Trump impersonator" to Jamie Foxx's long lists of talents. There may be one too many Donald Trump impressions out there, but Foxx proved that he's among the best during an appearance on the Rap Radar podcast this week. Foxx appeared alongside Snoop Dogg for the installment and thrilled hosts Brian ‘B.Dot’ Miller and Elliott Wilson with his uncanny take on the former president.
POTUS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jamie Foxx
Person
Jennifer Hudson
Person
Simon Cowell
Person
Ray Charles
Person
Jimmy Fallon
Person
Donald Trump
Person
John Legend
TheWrap

It Turns Out Jamie Foxx Does an Unbelievably Good Donald Trump Impression (Video)

Given that he’s an Oscar-winner who has also established himself as a pretty successful action star, it’s easy to forget that Jamie Foxx started out as a comedian. But in a recent interview with the Rap Radar podcast, Foxx reminded the whole world where he came from with what can only be described as the greatest Trump impression we have ever heard. It’s nearly indistinguishable in texture and cadence from the top secret documents-stealing, coup-attempting real thing.
U.S. POLITICS
survivornet.com

Rita Wilson, 65, Wife Of Tom Hanks, 66, And Mom Of Troubled Rapper ‘Chet Haze,’ 32, Releases Her ‘Dream’ Country Music Album: She’s Thriving After Beating Cancer

Actress and singer Rita Wilson overcomes breast cancer with new music. Releases 5th Album, ‘Rita Wilson Now & Forever: Duets.’ a collection of timeless songs from the 70’s. Wilson has been married to Oscar winner Tom Hanks, 66, since 1988, and has two adult children and a...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Jamie Foxx stuns fans with hilarious ‘spot on’ Donald Trump impersonation

Jamie Foxx has delivered an impressive impression of Donald Trump.In a recent interview, the actor casually slipped into a voice reminiscent of the former US president’s signature hushed tone. Foxx proceeded to recite a number of Trump’s famous catchphrases. “There’s a lot of great people on both sides. I know Harry O,” said the actor during an appearance on Rap Radar. “He’s a great person. He couldn’t vote for me at the time. Now he can vote for me once he gets out.”With Snoop Dogg – who stars opposite Foxx in the Netflix film Day Shift – sat beside...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Popular Celebrities#Entertain#South Park#Juilliard#The Bleacher Report
Page Six

Heidi Klum bares it all in sheer star shirt on ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live’

Heidi Klum proved she’s a star in a sheer silver star blouse.  The “America’s Got Talent” judge rocked the ab-baring sheer shirt with gray slacks and a matching blazer during an appearance on “Jimmy Kimmel Live” on Thursday. Klum, 49, showed off the see-through shirt with well-placed stars on her Instagram Stories, posting videos on her way to film the late-night show. Klum paired the silver studded jacket with a gray glittery smokey eye courtesy of her longtime makeup artist Linda Hay and long ash blonde bangs thanks to celebrity hairstylist Lorenzo Martin, which she showed off in a close-up in the...
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Why Rachel Maddow Isn't on MSNBC Tonight

Journalist Alex Wagner's new MSNBC show debuts Tuesday night, replacing Rachel Maddow at 9 p.m. ET. Wagner, who rejoined NBC News in February following a four-season stint at CBS News and Showtime's The Circus, will host Alex Wagner Tonight four times a week. The Rachel Maddow Show will now only air on Mondays.
TV & VIDEOS
TheDailyBeast

The 2022 MTV VMAs Were a Nightmare Packed with Johnny Depp, Nicki Minaj, and Bored Apes

This year’s MTV Video Music Awards show was long and terribly short on thrills—save Taylor Swift, who tried her best to save the night. The annual nightmare known at the MTV Video Music Awards have come and gone, but the repercussions are still being felt the world over. What we all just endured was darker than any of us could’ve imagined. But fearless, intrepid journalism is all about wading through that darkness to uncover whatever small spots of light may be enshrouded therein. That’s why The Daily Beast took on the daunting task of watching all 50—sorry, all three—hours of the 2022 VMAs: to hopefully find something worth raving about.
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
Spain
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Celebrities
HollywoodLife

Jamie Foxx’s Donald Trump Impression Makes Snoop Dogg Laugh In Hilarious Video

Jamie Foxx, 54, had all the jokes on the latest episode of the Rap Radar podcast, as he did a perfect impression of Donald Trump, 76! The actor killed the room when he nailed Trump’s voice and even made Snoop Dogg, 50, laugh during the hilarious interview on August 25. And his impression was so accurate that podcast hosts Elliott Wilson and Brian ‘B.Dot’ Miller were also dying from laughter!
CELEBRITIES
Distractify

For Nearly 20 Years, Chris Wallace Was on Fox News Until He Had to Go — Why Did He Leave?

Chris Wallace himself once said, "My dreams never died, they just changed. I still have dreams everyday." Perhaps that's what happened when, in December 2021, he suddenly quit Fox News after nearly 20 years. As a seasoned host of a popular news show with a rabid fanbase, this move was unprecedented and shocking. What happened to Chris Wallace on Fox News? With the help of a teleprompter, we'll let you know.
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

Brittany Renner Defends Dating Younger Men By Mentioning Jay-Z & Beyoncé's Age Gap

Her hot takes have often caused viral moments on social media and Brittany Renner's conversation with the Tonight's Conversation podcast isn't any different. The social media personality is the mother of a son that she shares a son with PJ Washington, an NBA player who is currently with the Charlotte Hornets. The ex-couple reportedly met while Washington was in college and according to The Sun, he was 18 when she was 26.
CELEBRITIES
TheDailyBeast

Nicole Kidman Looks Ripped as Hell on ‘Perfect’ Magazine Cover

For decades, Nicole Kidman has commanded our attention as a mesmerizing, Oscar- and multi-award-winning screen star. But on the latest cover of Perfect magazine, Kidman is photographed as we’ve never seen her before: her arms are flexed and ripped, revealing bulging biceps in a formidable pose. View this post on Instagram A post shared by PERFECT (@theperfectmagazine) Clad in a choppy red wig, micro-mini Diesel skirt, and sculptural pieces by the designer Glenn Martens, Kidman provocatively challenges our perception of her: generally,...
CELEBRITIES
MTV

The 2022 VMAs Was A Night Of A Thousand Lizzos

It was a night of a thousand Lizzos at the 2022 Video Music Awards. The “About Damn Time” singer took the stage at the Prudential Center to perform a medley of two hits off her latest record, Special, and it certainly lived up to the album’s title. Decked in head-to-toe bubblegum pink, Lizzo commanded the stage solo, putting her powerhouse vocals (and the stunning black-and-white animation on the venue’s floor-to-ceiling LED screen) on full display.
NEWARK, NJ
Upworthy

Upworthy

113K+
Followers
3K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT

Upworthy is comprised of upworthy.com, good.is, leapsmag.com, megaphone.upworthy.com, and scoop.upworthy.com

 https://upworthy.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy