Read full article on original website
Related
Baby boy was born with a 12-cm long 'true human tail'
In a rare case, a baby boy was born with a 12-cm long appendage with a ball on one end, which looks like a tail. Scientists called it the ‘true human tail,’ and the doctors said it's a very rare incident as only 40 children in history were born with such a tail.
BBC
Greek dog attack: Family 'looked death in the face' on mountain
A family has described the horror of being attacked by a pack of wild dogs on a mountain trail while on holiday in Greece. Greek national Stamatis, 52, his son Danny, nephew Teddy and niece Roxy, had gone to see a dormant volcano to the west of Athens on 13 August.
BBC
False widow spiders: Mum's warning after baby is bitten
A mother whose baby was bitten by a noble false widow spider has urged people to be aware of the dangers of the invasive species. Sarah Jane Dennelly was speaking after a study revealed that the venom from false widow spiders is 230 times stronger than native Irish spiders. Scientists...
BBC
Lake District mountain rescuer warns of more fatalities
The number of people dying in accidents on the Lake District's mountains and waters will rise, a rescuer has warned. There have been 26 deaths so far this year compared to 12 in 2019, the Lake District Search and Mountain Rescue Association said. Association chairman Richard Warren said there would...
IN THIS ARTICLE
BBC
Artemis: Nasa calls off new Moon rocket launch
Nasa has called off the launch of its big new Moon rocket - the Space Launch System (SLS). Controllers struggled to get an engine on the 100m-tall vehicle cooled down to its correct operating temperature. They had previously worried about what appeared to be a crack high up on the...
BBC
Hunstanton seafront water fountain vandalised with washing up liquid
More than 100 fish died after washing-up liquid was poured into a fountain in a seaside town caused it to froth over with foam. The water feature in Esplanade Gardens on Hunstanton seafront was vandalised over the bank holiday weekend. Holiday makers and residents spent six hours helping to clean...
BBC
Angel Lynn: Family aim to bring woman injured in kidnap home
A couple whose daughter suffered life-changing injuries after being kidnapped have said they hope to bring her home. Angel Lynn was bundled into a van by her then boyfriend before she was found on the A6 in Leicestershire in 2020. The 21-year-old suffered brain damage and was left unable to...
BBC
Saltcoats man rescued boy adrift on inflatable unicorn at Southerness
An athletics coach from Ayrshire has described how his summer holidays ended up with him rescuing a boy swept out to sea on an inflatable unicorn. Paul Brennan, from Saltcoats, was at Southerness on Sunday with his family when the 10-year-old got into trouble. His father jumped into the water...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
BBC
Red Arrows jet's cockpit canopy smashed by bird at Rhyl Airshow
A Red Arrows aircraft had its cockpit canopy smashed when it was hit by a bird during a display at Rhyl Airshow. David Montenegro, commanding officer of the Red Arrows, tweeted that the pilot of Red 6 was "a bit shaken but well". Wing Cdr Montenegro said: "His immediate actions...
BBC
'Miraculous' outcome after plane lands in tree
Two people who were on board a light aircraft that crashed into a tree have both emerged unharmed. Oxfordshire and Berkshire fire services sent six fire engines to the scene of the crash at about 13:55 BST on Tuesday. The plane came down on Dudley Lane, Southend, near Henley-on-Thames and...
Comments / 0