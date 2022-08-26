ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UFC

Video: Nate Diaz smokes weed, announces 'USADA can f*cking suck a d*ck' as collector awaits urine sample

By Nolan King, The Blue Corner
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39f3HH_0hX7nlRp00

If I offered you $100 to properly guess what Nate Diaz was doing right now, what’s your answer?

I’m sure responses will vary, but if we were going Family Feud style, I think “smoking weed” will likely be the most surveyed answer.

So if the USADA sample collector who showed up Friday to get multiple liters of urine from Diaz ahead of UFC 279 is any sort of MMA fan, he probably thought the unideal scenario he walked into was plausible, if not likely.

“This man won’t get out of my house because I didn’t give him enough piss,” Diaz said, as he smoked weed on Instagram live. “I’ve pissed all I can my (expletive). How many liters do I have to do? … I’ve got two more liters of piss I’ve got to give him. He won’t get out of here until (then). DK is my guy, but USADA can f*cking suck a d*ck. Come back in six hours, I’ll give you two more liters. Sorry, DK.”

The USADA collector, apparently named DK (or nicknamed that by Diaz), was a good sport about the whole ordeal. He ducked and dodged in and out of view as the camera, and even tried to use his tablet as a shield.

I can’t tell if Diaz is either a USADA sample collector’s best friend or worst enemy. On one hand, it’s probably a little more eventful to show up and deal with Diaz. It probably breaks up the monotony of what (at least from my perspective) seems like a job filled with uncomfortable and unpleasant tasks. Plus, Diaz might give you the run-around, but he’s also the one to accept you as “my guy,” if you show him respect.

On the flip side, he’ll broadcast your face to the world as he discusses how you want to claim his urine and puffs clouds of weed everywhere. That seems like a tough one.

Anyway, as Diaz put it in a follow-up picture of him and DK sitting on the couch, “Smoking weed wit USADA. It’s a new day and age.”

Eloquently worded, Nathan. Eloquently worded.

The Blue Corner is MMA Junkie’s blog space. We don’t take it overly serious, and neither should you. If you come complaining to us that something you read here is not hard-hitting news, expect to have the previous sentence repeated in ALL CAPS.

Comments / 0

Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Who got better deal trading champs: UFC or ONE Championship?

Nearly four years ago, the most infamous “trade” in MMA history took place. Trades aren’t exactly a typical thing in MMA as they are in other professional sports, but the UFC and ONE Championship swapping their former champions in Demetrious Johnson and Ben Askren is a moment in the sport’s history that will be discussed for many years, for a number of reasons.
UFC
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

146K+
Followers
192K+
Post
56M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy