Dove hunters asked to watch for abandoned or deteriorated water wells by TDLR
TEXAS — Ahead of dove season, Texas hunters are urged to keep an eye out for dilapidated or abandoned water wells. Report any they come across to the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation (TDLR). In Texas, there may be as many as 150,000 abandoned or damaged water wells,...
Governor adopts TxDOT $2.1 billion plan for US69/96 corridor and other projects
BEAUMONT — The Governor has approved a Texas Department of Transportation $85 billion, 10-year roadway construction plan that allocates nearly $2.1 billion in projects for the Beaumont District with the bulk of the projects focusing on the US69 and US96 corridors. The projects will aid in freight movement as...
Dolly Parton launches line of pet apparel, toys to help Tennessee animal rescue
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Country queen Dolly Parton has launched a line of dog apparel, accessories and toys. "Doggy Parton" is in partnership with SportPet Designs. Each product has a bit of Dolly "flair," like blue jean denim jackets, cowgirl dresses, pearl collars and more. A portion of the...
