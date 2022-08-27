Read full article on original website
BBC
Community invited to funeral of stabbed girl, 9
The funeral of a nine-year-old girl stabbed to death in Lincolnshire is open to the whole community, her family has announced. Lilia Valutyte was found with a stab wound in Fountain Lane, Boston, on 28 July. Her family said the public funeral would take place at St Botolph’s Church on...
BBC
Angel Lynn: Family aim to bring woman injured in kidnap home
A couple whose daughter suffered life-changing injuries after being kidnapped have said they hope to bring her home. Angel Lynn was bundled into a van by her then boyfriend before she was found on the A6 in Leicestershire in 2020. The 21-year-old suffered brain damage and was left unable to...
BBC
Hunstanton seafront water fountain vandalised with washing up liquid
More than 100 fish died after washing-up liquid was poured into a fountain in a seaside town caused it to froth over with foam. The water feature in Esplanade Gardens on Hunstanton seafront was vandalised over the bank holiday weekend. Holiday makers and residents spent six hours helping to clean...
BBC
Asylum seekers: Hull charity says hundreds living 'under the radar'
A Hull charity believes up to 300 failed asylum seekers may be living "under the radar" in the city. The Open Doors project says people have been left destitute as the number of Home Office deportations fell over the last decade. One man, who was imprisoned for working illegally, said...
BBC
Cat and kittens abandoned outside Coventry rescue centre
A cat and three kittens were abandoned on the driveway of a rescue centre. RSPCA Coventry and District Branch said the animals were left at around 16:00 BST on Saturday, when a man hid from staff before running away after leaving a carrier with the animals inside. The charity said...
