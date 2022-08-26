ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kennesaw, GA

catamountsports.com

Women's Basketball Announces 2022-23 Nonconference Schedule

CULLOWHEE, N.C. – Western Carolina head women's basketball coach Kiley Hill today announced the nonconference portion of the 2022-23 schedule to complete the 29-game slate. The Southern Conference unveiled its portion on Monday, Aug. 29. The Catamounts play at home a combined 16 times on Ingles Court in the...
CULLOWHEE, NC
catamountsports.com

Catamount Athletics Nears Record for Football Season Tickets

Cullowhee, N.C. – Just days before opening the much-anticipated 2022 Catamount football season, Western Carolina is nearing a record number of season ticket holders, the department announced today. Catamount Athletics is closing in on the all-time high of season tickets sold back in 2018 with a call for a final push to exceed that previous benchmark.
CULLOWHEE, NC
catamountsports.com

Catamounts Battle Mountain Rival UNC Asheville on Tuesday

ASHEVILLE, N.C. – The Western Carolina volleyball team looks to continue its solid start to the 2022 season on Tuesday night as the Catamounts head to mountain. rival UNC Asheville for a 6 p.m. contest inside the Justice Center. The match will be streamed on ESPN+ (paid subscription required)...
CULLOWHEE, NC
catamountsports.com

Hartsough, Catamounts Cruise Past UNC Asheville

ASHEVILLE, N.C. – Sophomore Bailey Hartsough logged her third straight double-double with 12 kills and 12 digs as Western Carolina downed UNC Asheville 3-0 on Tuesday evening at the Justice Center. The Catamounts won by scores of 25-22, 25-17, and 25-19. WCU improves to 3-1 on the season while UNC Asheville drops to 1-3. Hartsough's 12 kills are one shy of tying a season high while her 12 digs matched a season-best.Eden Punch contributed seven kills followed by Ali Morris with six. Destinee Dorsey paced the Catamounts with 14 digs while Sydney Carlson had 24 assists.
ASHEVILLE, NC
catamountsports.com

Southern Conference Announces League Schedules for 2022-23 Season

SPARTANBURG, S.C. – On the heels of releasing its nonconference slate, Western Carolina and the Southern Conference today announced the league schedule for the 2022-23 men's basketball season. The Catamount men will play an 18-game, home-and-home schedule. WCU opens the Southern Conference slate on Thurs., Dec. 29 at home...
CULLOWHEE, NC
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Georgia’s 2022 Football Schedule

ATHENS, Ga. — The Georgia Bulldogs open the 2022 season against the Oregon Ducks to start the 2022 football season. You can watch it live on Saturday, September 3 at 3:30 p.m. on Channel 2. UGA’s schedule includes eight Southeastern Conference games and the annual match up against in-state rival Georgia Tech.
ATHENS, GA
WDEF

North Murray QB Seth Griffin Enjoys Phenomenal Night in Win Over Pickens

Chatsworth, GA-(WDEF-TV) North Murray senior quarterback Seth Griffin had a game for the ages last Friday against Pickens. He threw for 395-yards, and he ran for 178 with seven touchdowns. The Mountaineers needed every ounce of Griffin’s performance because they won the game 54-50. Said Griffin: “I heard the...
CHATSWORTH, GA
Jasmine Brown
bulldawgillustrated.com

A View From…Atlanta

Legendary writer and college football analyst Tony Barnhart is kind enough to take the time to help preview the Dawgs and the Ducks. A first-class gentleman, Tony is one of the most renowned collegiate pigskin scribes of the last half century, and we always love his expertise. What do you...
ATHENS, GA
The Georgia Sun

Are you ready for the 2022 North Georgia State Fair?

September is here, which means it is fair season in Georgia. The North Georgia State Fair will kickoff Sept. 22 in Cobb County. As the largest fair in metro Atlanta, the North Georgia State Fair, presented by Superior Plumbing attracts more than 350,000 people every year from north Georgia and neighboring states.
COBB COUNTY, GA
WDEF

Air Racing comes to Wings Over North Georgia show

ROME, Georgia (WDEF) – Wings Over North Georgia this fall will offer a new twist on public air shows. They will use the annual even at Russell Regional Airport to launch the first AirShow Racing Series event. The racers will compete n multiple heats on a 3-D track. They...
ROME, GA
11Alive

No, The Varsity is not closing down for redevelopment purposes

ATLANTA — The rumors on social media are swirling this week regarding one of Atlanta's most iconic and beloved establishments. A viral social media post on Facebook claims that The Varsity on North Avenue in Atlanta is shutting its doors due to the land being sold to a "foreign conglomerate" that will be building a multi-use facility.
Atlanta Daily World

Event to Strengthen Tenants’ Rights in Georgia Planned for Aug. 31

A decade of underbuilding residential real estate and increased demand on multiple fronts has driven supply to record lows and rental rates and home prices to record highs. Weak eviction protections, habitability concerns, and market activity have renters, housing advocates, community activists, and researchers calling for stronger tenant protections in Georgia.
GEORGIA STATE
Alina Andras

5 Great Burger Places in Georgia

While it is definitely recommend that we all eat healthy most of the time, it's perfectly ok to enjoy a juicy and delicious burgers from time to time. And since it's not something you should have on a daily basis you might as well make sure you are choosing a top rated burger places. With that in mind, I have put together a list of five great burger places in Georgia that you should definitely check out if you haven't already. All of them are known for serving amazing food made with high-quality ingredients so make sure to add these burger places to your list and pay them a visit next time you are craving a good burger.
GEORGIA STATE
Alina Andras

6 Great Steakhouses in Georgia

What is your favorite thing to order when you go out? If the answer is a good, nice steak then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about. If you live in Georgia, I have put together a list of six amazing steakhouses in Georgia that you should definitely visit in case you haven't already. Here's what made it on the list.
GEORGIA STATE
allongeorgia.com

North Georgia Cruisers and Summerville Main Street Team Up to Host Car Show and Cowboy Festival Saturday, September 3

The North Georgia Cruisers are proud to present a Labor Day Weekend Car and Truck Show on Saturday, September 3 at the Chattooga County Agricultural Center, located at 33 Middle School Rd. Summerville, Ga. Proceeds from this event will to benefit various area needy programs. Combined with the car and truck show will also be the Cowboy and Western Heritage Festival, lending great opportunity for families, car and truck enthusiasts, and fans of the cowboy and western era to enjoy some good food, kid’s entertainment, and celebrate cars and trucks of the past and present.
SUMMERVILLE, GA
WXIA 11 Alive

Herschel Walker makes campaign stop in Atlanta

ATLANTA — Editor's note: The video above is from the initial reporting of this story. A July SurveyUSA poll by 11Alive indicated Sen. Rev. Raphael Warnock, a Democrat, had a slight edge over his opponent, Herschel Walker, with a nine-point lead. But that's not slowing down his Republican challenger.
ATLANTA, GA
WTVC

Teen girl dies while in custody at Dalton detention center

DALTON, Ga. — A 16-year-old girl in custody at the Elbert Shaw Youth Detention Center in Dalton passed away early Saturday morning, according to Whitfield County Coroner Greg Bates. Bates tells our newsroom in an email that the girl had been transferred to the center from Gilmer County Friday...
DALTON, GA

