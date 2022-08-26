Read full article on original website
Is Walden University withholding diplomas from black students? One former doctoral candidate says "Give me my degree"Tiana AllenAtlanta, GA
See More Deer, Fewer People, When You Hike Noses Creek at Kennesaw Mountain ParkDeanLandKennesaw, GA
Annual Beloved Benefit Raises 6M to support underserved communities in the city of Atlanta - Recap from June 7, 2022Tiana AllenAtlanta, GA
Free Senior Preview Coming to Marietta's North Georgia State Fair on Sept. 22, with Special Events for Attendees 55+DeanLandMarietta, GA
Kimball International hosted "Ignite Your Senses"ServingLooksATLAtlanta, GA
catamountsports.com
Women's Basketball Announces 2022-23 Nonconference Schedule
CULLOWHEE, N.C. – Western Carolina head women's basketball coach Kiley Hill today announced the nonconference portion of the 2022-23 schedule to complete the 29-game slate. The Southern Conference unveiled its portion on Monday, Aug. 29. The Catamounts play at home a combined 16 times on Ingles Court in the...
catamountsports.com
Catamount Athletics Nears Record for Football Season Tickets
Cullowhee, N.C. – Just days before opening the much-anticipated 2022 Catamount football season, Western Carolina is nearing a record number of season ticket holders, the department announced today. Catamount Athletics is closing in on the all-time high of season tickets sold back in 2018 with a call for a final push to exceed that previous benchmark.
catamountsports.com
Catamounts Battle Mountain Rival UNC Asheville on Tuesday
ASHEVILLE, N.C. – The Western Carolina volleyball team looks to continue its solid start to the 2022 season on Tuesday night as the Catamounts head to mountain. rival UNC Asheville for a 6 p.m. contest inside the Justice Center. The match will be streamed on ESPN+ (paid subscription required)...
catamountsports.com
Hartsough, Catamounts Cruise Past UNC Asheville
ASHEVILLE, N.C. – Sophomore Bailey Hartsough logged her third straight double-double with 12 kills and 12 digs as Western Carolina downed UNC Asheville 3-0 on Tuesday evening at the Justice Center. The Catamounts won by scores of 25-22, 25-17, and 25-19. WCU improves to 3-1 on the season while UNC Asheville drops to 1-3. Hartsough's 12 kills are one shy of tying a season high while her 12 digs matched a season-best.Eden Punch contributed seven kills followed by Ali Morris with six. Destinee Dorsey paced the Catamounts with 14 digs while Sydney Carlson had 24 assists.
catamountsports.com
Southern Conference Announces League Schedules for 2022-23 Season
SPARTANBURG, S.C. – On the heels of releasing its nonconference slate, Western Carolina and the Southern Conference today announced the league schedule for the 2022-23 men's basketball season. The Catamount men will play an 18-game, home-and-home schedule. WCU opens the Southern Conference slate on Thurs., Dec. 29 at home...
Georgia’s 2022 Football Schedule
ATHENS, Ga. — The Georgia Bulldogs open the 2022 season against the Oregon Ducks to start the 2022 football season. You can watch it live on Saturday, September 3 at 3:30 p.m. on Channel 2. UGA’s schedule includes eight Southeastern Conference games and the annual match up against in-state rival Georgia Tech.
WDEF
North Murray QB Seth Griffin Enjoys Phenomenal Night in Win Over Pickens
Chatsworth, GA-(WDEF-TV) North Murray senior quarterback Seth Griffin had a game for the ages last Friday against Pickens. He threw for 395-yards, and he ran for 178 with seven touchdowns. The Mountaineers needed every ounce of Griffin’s performance because they won the game 54-50. Said Griffin: “I heard the...
Live Bulldogs Game Day Kickoff special on Channel 2 to get you ready for UGA football
ATLANTA — The Georgia Bulldogs are set to take on the Oregon Ducks in the Chick-fil-A kickoff game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium this Saturday, September, 3. The Bulldogs will take the field as the defending College Football National Champions. The game is sold out but Channel 2 will make sure...
bulldawgillustrated.com
A View From…Atlanta
Legendary writer and college football analyst Tony Barnhart is kind enough to take the time to help preview the Dawgs and the Ducks. A first-class gentleman, Tony is one of the most renowned collegiate pigskin scribes of the last half century, and we always love his expertise. What do you...
Are you ready for the 2022 North Georgia State Fair?
September is here, which means it is fair season in Georgia. The North Georgia State Fair will kickoff Sept. 22 in Cobb County. As the largest fair in metro Atlanta, the North Georgia State Fair, presented by Superior Plumbing attracts more than 350,000 people every year from north Georgia and neighboring states.
WDEF
Air Racing comes to Wings Over North Georgia show
ROME, Georgia (WDEF) – Wings Over North Georgia this fall will offer a new twist on public air shows. They will use the annual even at Russell Regional Airport to launch the first AirShow Racing Series event. The racers will compete n multiple heats on a 3-D track. They...
No, The Varsity is not closing down for redevelopment purposes
ATLANTA — The rumors on social media are swirling this week regarding one of Atlanta's most iconic and beloved establishments. A viral social media post on Facebook claims that The Varsity on North Avenue in Atlanta is shutting its doors due to the land being sold to a "foreign conglomerate" that will be building a multi-use facility.
Atlanta Daily World
Event to Strengthen Tenants’ Rights in Georgia Planned for Aug. 31
A decade of underbuilding residential real estate and increased demand on multiple fronts has driven supply to record lows and rental rates and home prices to record highs. Weak eviction protections, habitability concerns, and market activity have renters, housing advocates, community activists, and researchers calling for stronger tenant protections in Georgia.
FOX Carolina
‘I freaked out,’ Atlanta man wins lottery while visiting friends in Upstate
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Education Lottery announced that someone recently won $300,000 while visiting friends in the Upstate. The winner said he stopped at the Lil Cricket on Chesnee Highway in Spartanburg to buy a bottle of water and a $10 lottery ticket. According to the...
5 Great Burger Places in Georgia
While it is definitely recommend that we all eat healthy most of the time, it's perfectly ok to enjoy a juicy and delicious burgers from time to time. And since it's not something you should have on a daily basis you might as well make sure you are choosing a top rated burger places. With that in mind, I have put together a list of five great burger places in Georgia that you should definitely check out if you haven't already. All of them are known for serving amazing food made with high-quality ingredients so make sure to add these burger places to your list and pay them a visit next time you are craving a good burger.
6 Great Steakhouses in Georgia
What is your favorite thing to order when you go out? If the answer is a good, nice steak then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about. If you live in Georgia, I have put together a list of six amazing steakhouses in Georgia that you should definitely visit in case you haven't already. Here's what made it on the list.
allongeorgia.com
North Georgia Cruisers and Summerville Main Street Team Up to Host Car Show and Cowboy Festival Saturday, September 3
The North Georgia Cruisers are proud to present a Labor Day Weekend Car and Truck Show on Saturday, September 3 at the Chattooga County Agricultural Center, located at 33 Middle School Rd. Summerville, Ga. Proceeds from this event will to benefit various area needy programs. Combined with the car and truck show will also be the Cowboy and Western Heritage Festival, lending great opportunity for families, car and truck enthusiasts, and fans of the cowboy and western era to enjoy some good food, kid’s entertainment, and celebrate cars and trucks of the past and present.
We Got a BOGO Price on a Fabulous Anniversary Celebration at ATL's Canoe Restaurant on the 'Hooch
When we read that Atlanta's Canoe Restaurant is celebrating 27 years this August, we decided it would be a great spot to celebrate our own August wedding anniversary. But since Covid, we've been avoiding crowds in tight spaces.
WXIA 11 Alive
Herschel Walker makes campaign stop in Atlanta
ATLANTA — Editor's note: The video above is from the initial reporting of this story. A July SurveyUSA poll by 11Alive indicated Sen. Rev. Raphael Warnock, a Democrat, had a slight edge over his opponent, Herschel Walker, with a nine-point lead. But that's not slowing down his Republican challenger.
WTVC
Teen girl dies while in custody at Dalton detention center
DALTON, Ga. — A 16-year-old girl in custody at the Elbert Shaw Youth Detention Center in Dalton passed away early Saturday morning, according to Whitfield County Coroner Greg Bates. Bates tells our newsroom in an email that the girl had been transferred to the center from Gilmer County Friday...
