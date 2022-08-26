Read full article on original website
wcbi.com
Mississippi Economic Council discussing state’s future
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – The Mississippi Economic Council is talking about the state’s future and the need to keep workers here. The agency’s annual summer tour, Securing Mississippi’s Future, rolled into Columbus Wednesday. MEC gives findings from 51 focus-group style meetings that occurred throughout the state,...
wcbi.com
Starkville Oktibbeha School District’s new security policy requires clear bags, metal detectors for sporting events
STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – Fans going to Starkville High School’s home-opener against West Point Friday night will have to follow some new rules to get into the football stadium. The Starkville Oktibbeha School District announced August 22 that there will be a new security policy for all sporting...
wcbi.com
Price to keep inmates in Lowndes County Jail to increase
LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – The cost of everything is going up, and that’s likely going to include the cost of keeping city inmates in the Lowndes County Jail. For over 20 years, the county has charged the city of Columbus $25 per day for each city inmate being housed in the County Jail.
wcbi.com
Macon woman killed in head-on collision in Noxubee Co.
NOXUBEE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A Macon woman is killed in a head-on collision in Noxubee County. The Mississippi Highway Patrol says the accident happened on Highway 21, between Shuqualak and Preston, Tuesday afternoon. 20-year-old Antris Hood was driving north and collided with a truck driven by 59-year-old Mark...
wtva.com
Clay County man shot and killed in Greenwood
GREENWOOD, Miss. (WTVA) - A Clay County man was shot and killed late Tuesday night in Greenwood. Leflore County Sheriff Ricky Banks said two people were shot at a home on Canary Cove. He said three people were at the home at the time of the shooting. Leflore County Coroner...
wcbi.com
East Columbus shooting leads to active manhunt in Starkville
STARKVILLE/COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – An east Columbus shooting leads to an active manhunt in Starkville. Right now, law enforcement is searching for a suspect who ran from deputies. There has been a heavy law enforcement presence for over an hour on Jackson Street. I’m here on Jackson Street where...
wcbi.com
Mississippi State University’s Music Department under one roof
STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – Mississippi State University’s Music Department is now under one roof. A new, 37,000 square foot building off Hardy Road is just north of the former band and choral rehearsal hall. The new facility features classrooms, a choral rehearsal hall, sound-proof practice rooms, a recital...
WTOK-TV
EMEPA employee dies in Kemper County
KEMPER COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - A man was killed Monday morning in a work-related accident in Kemper County. Kemper County Coroner Terry Bostick said it happened on Highway 397 just north of Preston around 8:45 Monday morning. Details are limited, but Bostic said the EMEPA employee was in the process...
wtva.com
Columbus PD investigating Wednesday shooting
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WTVA) - One person was shot multiple times Wednesday in Columbus. Interim Police Chief Doran Johnson said the shooting happened on Hemlock Street. He said the shooting victim was conscious when medics transported the individual to the hospital. This is a developing story and will be updated as...
wcbi.com
How to lend a hand to Helping Hands of Columbus
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Helping Hands of Columbus visited the Rotary Club today to show how they’re lending a hand to the community. For over three decades, the organization has offered goods and services such as food pantries, rent/ mortgage assistance, help with medical fees, travel assistance, and more.
wcbi.com
Interim chief makes his case to be next full-time Columbus Police Chief
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Assistant Chief Doran Johnson took over as acting chief of the Columbus Police Department on August 15. Since then, the interim chief says there has been plenty to keep him busy since assuming the new role. But he says it’s one he was excited to take on.
Man killed when he reportedly tried to pick up cellphone he dropped on Mississippi highway
A man was reportedly trying to pick up a cellphone he dropped on a Mississippi highway when he was struck and killed by a vehicle Tuesday morning. WTOK in Meridian reports that the accident happened on Highway 45 in Lauderdale County at approximately 6 a.m. Lauderdale County Coroner Clayton Cobler...
wcbi.com
MSU North Parking Garage officially open
STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – Mississippi State students and staff are finding more parking spaces this semester. The $14 million MSU golf course and you will need to pay. It will cost you $1.50 to park there for one hour and $2.50 for each additional hour. The daily maximum charge...
wcbi.com
Columbus city council holding proposed budget meeting
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Tuesday night Columbus city council’s proposed budget hearing will have a number of surprises and changes. Right now, the $24.4 million dollar budget recommendation includes reducing the size of the police force but raising salaries. Other highlights include raising the city worker minimum wage...
kicks96news.com
Multiple Felony Obstruction and Many DUIs in Attala and Leake
TERRY J ADAMS, 36, of Carthage, Felony Hold for Other County – Leake County Justice Court, Contempt of Court X 2, CPD. Bond N/A, $0 X 2. DAKOTAH ALEXANDER, 36, Hernando, DUI – 1st, ACSO. Bond $1,000. ROBERT E ANDERSON, 28, of Pickens, Felony Bench Warrant – Attala...
WTOK-TV
Two charged with attempted capital murder
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Meridian Police Department said Tuesday that Rikarion Campbell and Joshua McLemore have been charged with attempted capital murder. The shooting happened Aug. 17, 2022, in the 1600 block of 36th Street. MPD released no other details. Bond was denied for both suspects. Want more news...
wtva.com
Amory woman arrested for auto B&E
AMORY, Miss. (WTVA) - A woman faces vehicle breaking and entering charges in Amory. Amber Stanford, 23, of Amory, was arrested the morning of Friday, Aug. 26 at a home on Arrington Street, according to the Amory Police Department. Officers responded to the home after receiving a report of an...
WTOK-TV
Churches ask city of Meridian to install more security cameras
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Crime in the city of Meridian has some churches on edge about their security. Members of three churches asked the city council during a work session Tuesday to increase security cameras in high-crime areas. Mayor Jimmie Smith said he is working on this concern to crack...
wcbi.com
Fundraisers help West Point library put inclusive books on the shelves
WEST POINT, Miss. (WCBI)- The Bryan Public Library in West Point is adding to its book collection thanks to the help of community members–and complete strangers from across the nation. You’ve likely noticed the PRIDE display inside the Bryan Public Library. Michael Williams spearheaded a fundraiser to get more...
WTOK-TV
Man hit, killed on Highway 45
LAUDERDALE, Miss. (WTOK) - A man was killed after getting hit by a car Tuesday morning. Coroner Clayton Cobler said the 32-year-old man was crossing Highway 45 around 6 a.m. in the Lauderdale community. They say the man dropped his cell phone in the road when he went back to pick it up and that was when he was hit by a car.
