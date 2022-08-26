Darkness can bring other things to light. That’s the thought behind a dining concept called “Pitch Black,” where people are blindfolded and then served a meal. “Blindfolded taste tests are a widely used method which sometimes have proven to trick and heighten our senses and allow us to let go of our judgment on the appearance of food,” said Shelley Allen, who handles public relations and communications for Hidden Media Network, which is bringing the event to Pittsburgh, via email. “So we wanted to turn this into a restaurant concept.”

BELLEVUE, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO