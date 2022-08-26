Read full article on original website
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
WYEP radio axes 'Soul Show' and 'An American Sampler' from weekend lineup
Two longtime staples of public radio station 91.3 WYEP’s weekend lineup are departing the airwaves. WYEP, which is run by the Pittsburgh Community Broadcasting Corporation and bills itself as “Pittsburgh’s home for Adult Alternative Music,” announced Wednesday that it is canceling “The Soul Show.” It has been on the air since 1995 and has been hosted for the last 13 years by Mike Canton.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Pittsburgh sculptor who decided to get serious about his craft at age 69 is now subject of an art book
Point Breeze resident Dan Droz has always been interested in sculpture. But he said he was more of a “closet sculptor,” toiling away in his basement while he ran his own design firm doing design-related marketing and working as an adjunct professor at the Carnegie Mellon University School of Design. After all, he needed to make a living.
pittsburghmagazine.com
10 Pittsburgh Festivals This Fall You Won’t Want to Miss
As summertime wanes and the leaves begin to turn, a wide variety of festivals are returning to Pittsburgh — some for the first time since the start of the coronavirus pandemic — to liven up the earliest days of fall. Whether you’re looking for celebrations of food, football,...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
22nd Allegheny County Music Festival to rock Hartwood Acres with jam band theme
Those looking to enjoy a day of music and fun during Labor Day weekend can do so for a good cause. The 2022 Allegheny County Music Festival, which is marking its 22nd year, will take place Sunday at Hartwood Acres Park Amphitheater. The show kicks off at 5:30 p.m. and features performances from headliner Pink Talking Fish and local acts Dogs in a Pile and theCAUSE.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Expanded Rib Fest gets underway Thursday at Acrisure Stadium
The Backyard Brawl isn’t the only thing that’s kicking off on the North Shore Thursday. While the college football season opener between Pitt and West Virginia will be a large part of the focus of events at Acrisure Stadium, the Kickoff and Rib Festival will have a formidable footprint as well. For five days, what’s being billed as “the best ribs in the country” will be grilling in an area that “encompasses over half of Acrisure Stadium,” organizers said.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Annual Labor Day celebration offers 2 days of festival fun at Northmoreland Park
The 2022 Labor United Celebration is returning to Northmoreland Park. The annual two-day festival celebrates the history and tradition of organized labor in Western Pennsylvania. The event kicks off Sunday in Northmoreland Park in Allegheny Township and runs through Labor Day. This year, there are no covid restrictions, and it’s...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Love Frank Lloyd Wright? Visit Pennsylvania for a house tour or 2
In 1935, famed architect Frank Lloyd Wright designed what was to become his masterpiece, Fallingwater. Situated in the Laurel Highlands just south of Pittsburgh, it’s his most masterful melding of home and environment. It’s a bucket-list destination and, along with his other homes, a UNESCO World Heritage travel site....
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
27 bands scheduled to play annual Band Blast at New Kensington's Memorial Park
More than two dozen bands are scheduled to perform for the annual Band Blast at Memorial Park in New Kensington this year. The lineup consists of 11 bands performing on the main stage and 16 acoustic acts on the second stage. “This is the biggest lineup we’ve ever had for...
Greensburg Music Fest returns for its fourth year
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Live music will take over downtown Greensburg today for the fourth annual Greensburg Music Fest.More than 20 bands will play across four stages from noon until 9 PM.Free parking is available in the Robert A. Bell Parking Garage, courtesy of the city.The event is free to attend.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Dining in the dark coming to Bellevue's Revival on Lincoln
Darkness can bring other things to light. That’s the thought behind a dining concept called “Pitch Black,” where people are blindfolded and then served a meal. “Blindfolded taste tests are a widely used method which sometimes have proven to trick and heighten our senses and allow us to let go of our judgment on the appearance of food,” said Shelley Allen, who handles public relations and communications for Hidden Media Network, which is bringing the event to Pittsburgh, via email. “So we wanted to turn this into a restaurant concept.”
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Pittsburgh’s 3 Sister Bridges to get permanent LED light installations
A temporary lighting display on Pittsburgh’s Rachel Carson Bridge from several years ago was so popular and memorable that Allegheny County officials have decided to make a similar project permanent, and bring artistic lights to all three of the city’s Sister Bridges. The Roberto Clemente Bridge, Andy Warhol...
Pittsburgh gearing up for another jam-packed weekend of events
PITTSBURGH — The City of Pittsburgh is gearing up for another jam-packed weekend of events, and preparations are already underway for the thousands of people coming into town, including West Virginia University football fans who will make their way to Acrisure Stadium for the Backyard Brawl. University of Pittsburgh...
Your Radio Place
Win Pittsburgh Zoo tickets here
AVC Communications has another chance for you to win Pittsburgh Zoo tickets. Complete the form below to register. Contest ends midnight Thursday, September 1 and winners will be drawn on Friday, September 2. One entry per person, please. Duplicate entries will be disqualified. Pittsburgh Zoo Entry Form. upload photo.
Pittsburgh VegFest takes place this weekend
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - This weekend marks the return of Pittsburgh VegFest. It has been voted the best food festival in Pittsburgh for the last two years. The 8th annual event takes place at Allegheny Commons Park until 5 p.m. It's a celebration of the city's best vegan food. There are more than 100 vendors throughout the park, with live music, yoga, and children's activities. It's free to attend!
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Final Sewickley Chamber Night Mart closes out the summer on a high note
Nothing escapes the watchful eye of Sewickley Police officer Darcel Bouyer. He sees everything, even when there are hundreds of people walking up and down the business district. The law enforcement veteran with five years experience in the borough does so from a special vantage point — a custom police...
Backyard Brawl: What to know if you’re heading to Acrisure Stadium Thursday
PITTSBURGH — The Backyard Brawl returns Thursday after an 11-year hiatus. The rivalry football game between Pitt and West Virginia will take place at Acrisure Stadium. >>> The Backyard Brawl through the eyes of some who participated in it. The University of Pittsburgh released the following information for fans...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Megabus to expand Pittsburgh service to Buffalo, Central Pa.
A new public transit connection is coming to Pittsburgh thanks to a recently announced partnership between low-cost bus service provider Megabus and Fullington Trailways, a transit service based out of Clearfield County in Central Pennsylvania. The new daily passenger bus service starts on Sept. 1 and will connect Pittsburgh to...
Ribbon cutting held for new Moonlit Burger location in Allegheny County
PITTSBURGH — A local burger joint known for its “smash burgers” has officially opened its second location in Allegheny County. A ribbon cutting was held Tuesday for the new Moonlit Burger on Duquesne University’s campus. This Forbes Avenue location is the second in the area. The...
Pittsburgh's land bank hasn't rehabbed a single blighted house in its 9 years
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh rarely loses to Cleveland in football, but the same can't be said about turning around blighted properties. The score is a lopsided 12,000-0.Both cities have a huge problem with vacant decaying houses, but while Cleveland's land bank is making a dent, Pittsburgh's hasn't rehabbed a single house. When the mills closed and our population declined, many of our towns and cities were left with streets of vacant and decaying houses. There are tens of thousands throughout Allegheny County, and James Giles lives in the one inhabitable house on blighted Franklin Avenue in Wilkinsburg."Money into them or...
SKYLIGHTS 2022: Here are the games we’re covering for Week 1
PITTSBURGH — The Skylights 2022 season continues with some great high school football match-ups in western Pennsylvania. Here are the games we’re covering this Friday on Skylights:. Upper St. Clair at North Hills. Steel Valley at Sto-Rox Laurel Highlands at Belle Vernon. ©2022 Cox Media Group.
