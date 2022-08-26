Read full article on original website
BBC
Elizabeth McCann death: Tribute to 'bubbly young lady'
The family of a woman who was killed in Tameside have described her as a "very happy and bubbly young lady". Elizabeth McCann, aged 26, was found dead in a flat in Manchester Road, Ashton-under-Lyne, on Thursday, Greater Manchester Police said. Simon Goold, 51, of Manchester Road, Ashton, has been...
BBC
Meghan interview: We upset Royal dynamic just by existing, says Duchess of Sussex
The Duchess of Sussex says she upset the "dynamic of the hierarchy" of the Royal Family "just by existing". In an interview with US magazine The Cut, Meghan, 41, talks about her life when she was a royal and why she and the Duke of Sussex moved to the US.
Queen won't return to London to appoint new British PM, for first time in her reign
Queen Elizabeth II will receive the UK's next prime minister at Balmoral rather than Buckingham Palace -- a historic first for her 70-year reign.
U.K.・
BBC
Staffordshire family's bid to take son on one last holiday
The family of a boy with a life-limiting condition are appealing for help to take him on a final holiday as they raise awareness of the condition. Mason, 12, from Stafford, requires 24-hour care for his hypoplastic left heart syndrome, with doctors telling his mother he does not have long to live.
BBC
Solomon Islands halts naval visits after US, UK ships denied entry
The Solomon Islands has temporarily halted all naval visits after failing to grant access to US and UK ships earlier this month. Honiara said the vessels had not sought access in time, and this prompted a review of arrival procedure. But the move marks a departure from routine and has...
BBC
'Relentless' costs force band to postpone European gigs
A band has postponed their European tour dates due to the "relentless rise in touring costs". Ferocious Dog, from Nottinghamshire, said "inflation had made touring extremely difficult for bands". Violinist Dan Booth said they recently spent £6,000 travelling to and performing two gigs in Poland. The government has been...
Martin Lewis challenges Liz Truss and Rishi Sunak to live TV grilling on energy bills
Consumer champion Martin Lewis has challenged Tory leadership hopefuls Liz Truss and Rishi Sunak to set out their plans to tackle soaring energy bill in a live television interview.The candidates are under growing pressure to freeze the energy price cap rise or agree to a huge expansion in financial support to ease the pain of soaring bills.Truss – who remains strong favourite to be named the next PM when results are announced on Monday – was accused of “running scared” after ditching a BBC interview earlier this week.Mr Lewis – who has warned that some people will die unnecessarily...
BBC
In Canada fears of 'dangerous' politics mounting
Online threats, racist or misogynistic insults, public harassment and outright physical intimidation are just some of the behaviours that officials warn are changing the face of Canadian politics. The issue was highlighted last weekend, when a man was filmed launching an expletive-laden verbal assault at Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland.
BBC
Roman Caistor: Dig reveals 'what the Iceni did next'
Land next to a Roman temple was a busy cult pilgrimage site, where people buried objects in "bargains with the gods", a dig has found. The site is beside "one of the largest" temple buildings in Roman Britain at Caistor St Edmund, near Norwich. It was built by the Iceni,...
BBC
Olivia Pratt-Korbel: PC scooped up girl and ran, inquest told
A police officer "scooped" up Olivia Pratt-Korbel and ran with her to try and save her life after she was shot at her home, an inquest has heard. Olivia was fatally shot as her mother tried to stop a gunman entering her Liverpool home on 22 August. Liverpool senior coroner...
David Bowie to Be Honored With a Stone Disc on London’s Music Walk of Fame
David Bowie is to be posthumously honored on London’s Music Walk of Fame. Bowie, who is one of the best-selling musicians of all time, will join other British music legends including Amy Winehouse, The Who, Soul2Soul and Madness by getting a stone inlaid into the pavement near Camden Town tube station in London. Bowie died in 2016. He would have celebrated his 75th birthday this year. The ceremony will take place on Sept. 15 followed by a private event with guests expected to include Bowie’s friends, fans and collaborators. The honor comes as Brett Morgen prepares to release “Moonage Daydream,” his Bowie-inspired “experiential, cinematic...
BBC
Driver with child in car was four times over drink-drive limit
A woman was found to be four times over the drink-driving limit while driving with a child on a motorway, police say. Cheshire Police said they received "numerous reports from members of the public" while she was driving a silver BMW on the M6 near Knutsford at about 11:00 BST on Saturday.
