ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

’15 or 16 shots’: Relative describes hearing man shot, killed in bed

By Brad Hamilton
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4RHZcC_0hX7m3r100

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Gerald was a good man.

It’s a sentence heard often Friday on East 75th Street, and it was always followed up with plenty of reasons why.

Employee shoots customer at Bedford car dealership: Police

“He was a good guy, he was always there for us. If we didn’t get the garbage out, I’d be like ‘how did the garbage get out?’ He would take it out for us. He would do things for us,” shared Frank Sawyer.

During the early morning hours on Thursday, Francina Robertson said she was woken up by an unmistakable sound

“All of a sudden, we heard 15 or 16 gunshots. It sounded like a lot of gunshots,” explained Robertson.

Robertson immediately got out of bed to check on her loved ones.

Robertson said her two brothers were OK, but her grandfather, 61-year-old Gerald Loper, was not.

“He’s shaking grandad, grandad! No response at all. When he told me that, I said make sure his heart is beating? He said he had no heartbeat at all…he was gone,” Robertson said.

Cleveland police say when they arrived at the scene, Loper was treated by EMS but ultimately died.

Loper, who was in bed at the time, was the only person struck by the gunfire.

Judge rules not to dismiss Canton McKinley pizza incident case

“He was my real father because he worked every day. He made everybody laugh. He would get you whatever you wanted. He was that type of guy,” Robertson shared.

The motive and suspects have not been identified by police and the case remains under investigation.

Regardless, Robertson has a message for whoever is responsible.

“Hope you get what y’all got coming. Period,” she said.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Fox 8 Cleveland WJW.

Comments / 13

Jefee
5d ago

them kids that live there or be coming over there knows what going on come on now

Reply
6
Related
cleveland19.com

2nd teenager convicted of killing 14-year-old in Maple Heights

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A second teenager charged with the murder of a 14-year-old boy in Maple Heights pleaded guilty in Cuyahoga County Juvenile Court. Sha’shawn Anderson was killed around 3:40 p.m. on Nov. 1, 2021. Maple Heights police said he was shot in the back on Adams Street.
MAPLE HEIGHTS, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cleveland Police#Violent Crime#Bedford#Ems#Poli
cleveland19.com

Akron police looking for suspect in hookah lounge shooting

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Akron police are looking for information surrounding a shooting that took place at the Exhale Hookah Lounge in the 500 block of East Exchange Street early this morning. According to police, they responded around 3:05 a.m. to the 28-year-old victim who was as shot outside of...
AKRON, OH
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

Police: Suspected drunk driver hit road workers, fled

A 23-year-old man accused of fleeing a traffic stop after striking and seriously injuring two road workers with his vehicle was intoxicated, police said. Stow police on Wednesday arrested Cartier J. Smith-Johnson of Copley after the incident. It happened just after midnight near the intersection of Kent Road and Hiwood Avenue, according to a police report.
STOW, OH
cleveland19.com

Father of man shot at Bedford car dealership asks judge for restraining order

BEDFORD, Ohio (WOIO) - The car dealership employee accused of shooting a customer appeared in Bedford Municipal Court Monday. Bedford police said Andrew Mach shot the customer around 1:30 Friday afternoon at Hyundai of Bedford on Rockside Road. First responders found the customer on the ground in the parking lot...
BEDFORD, OH
cleveland19.com

4 people arrested in Cleveland drug bust, police say

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Bags and bottles full of drugs and guns are off the Northeast Ohio streets after a bust by Cleveland Police in the Third District. Police said Third District Violent Crimes Reduction Team detectives conducted the search warrant on Aug. 30. The search warrant was in connection...
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

$2M bond set for man accused of killing Bedford dad, son

BEDFORD, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland man accused in the fatal stabbing of a Bedford father and son pleaded not guilty in Bedford Municipal Court Monday morning. The judge set Roger Herring’s bond at $2 million. Bedford police said Herring stabbed Christopher Pate, 47, and Christopher Pate, 19, inside...
BEDFORD, OH
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

62K+
Followers
11K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

Cleveland's Own FOX 8 News provides the latest headlines and topics that impact our users.

 https://www.fox8.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy