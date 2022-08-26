ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
King Of Prussia, PA

King of Prussia man sentenced for attacking police officer at Capitol during Jan. 6 insurrection

By Jim Melwert
KYW News Radio
KYW News Radio
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33QDQe_0hX7m15Z00

PHILADELPHIA (KYW Newsradio) — A 72-year-old King of Prussia man is sentenced to almost four years in federal prison for his role in the violence at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.

Howard Richardson pleaded guilty in April to repeatedly hitting a Washington, D.C. Metro Police officer with a Trump flag pole outside the Capitol during the insurrection.

“Your presence and actions in joining other insurrectionists was an inexcusable attack on our democracy," said U.S. District Judge Colleen Kollar-Kotelly.

Charging documents say Richardson can be heard in video from police officers’ body cameras yelling “here it comes” as he reaches over barricades and swings the flagpole. He hit the officer three times before the flag pole broke.

Richardson initially told FBI agents the officer swung something at him first, but he changed his story when he was shown the video.

Richardson Howard - Stateme...

He was quoted in the statement of facts as saying, “I’m not saying this is the best behavior I could have done here,” but the statement says he went on to say he was provoked by others in the crowd.

A search of Richardson’s home led to the discovery of clothes he wore at the Capitol, along with a day planner describing the day’s events.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QkaKA_0hX7m15Z00
The day planner of Howard Richardson, who was convicted of attacking a police officer at the U.S. Capitol during the Jan. 6, 2021 insurrection. Photo credit U.S. Justice Department

Richardson has to pay $2,000 in restitution, and his 46-month prison sentence is followed by three years of supervised release.

At the time, Richardson was out on bail for two open cases in Montgomery County. One is for aggravated assault, as he is accused of pulling a man off of a motorcycle. In the other, he is accused of carrying an unlicensed firearm.

Richardson's sentence is one of the longest yet among those who have been prosecuted for storming the Capitol on Jan. 6 to disrupt the certification of President Joe Biden’s 2020 election victory.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox5dc.com

19-year-old DC man arrested in California for 2020 murder: police

WASHINGTON - Authorities say a 19-year-old man was arrested in California Monday for allegedly shooting two people and killing a third in Washington, D.C. in 2020. Officers say 19-year-old Dreaun Young was located and arrested in Hollywood by members of the Capital Area Regional Fugitive Task Force and the Los Angeles Police Department.
WASHINGTON, DC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
King Of Prussia, PA
Crime & Safety
Washington, DC
Crime & Safety
City
Philadelphia, PA
State
Washington State
City
Washington, PA
City
King Of Prussia, PA
City
Washington, DC
Daily Voice

Off-Duty FBI Officer Implicated In DC Shooting: Reports

An off-duty FBI police officer was involved in a Saturday shooting in Washington, DC, according to multiple reports. At approximately 1:30 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 27, gunfire rang out on I-295 North near the intersection of Hayes Street and Kenilworth Terrace NE, the Washington Post reported. There were no reported...
WASHINGTON, DC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fbi Agents#Police#Ne Arkansas State Capitol#Violent Crime#Insurrectionists#Fbi
CBS Baltimore

Metro Crime Stoppers offers $2K for information on person who stole from Baltimore church

BALTIMORE -- Metro Crime Stoppers of Maryland is offering a $2,000 reward for information on a man suspected of stealing electronic equipment from a church in Southwest Baltimore, according to authorities.The man entered the Mt. Carmel Baptist Church at 1907 Poplar Grove Street and stole the equipment on Aug. 22, the nonprofit organization said.Anonymous tipsters can call Metro Crime Stopper of Maryland at 1-866-7-LOCKUP.
BALTIMORE, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Capitol
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KYW News Radio

KYW News Radio

Philadelphia, PA
20K+
Followers
9K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local breaking news stories from Philadelphia.

 https://www.audacy.com/kywnewsradio

Comments / 0

Community Policy