Wes Unseld Jr. estimates he will fly a total of nearly 40,000 miles just this summer, so not including all the midseason road trips as head coach of the Washington Wizards. Unseld Jr. traveled to Latvia for the first time to see Kristaps Porzingis. He went to L.A. to see Daniel Gafford. Right now he's in Cairo, Egypt, also for the first time, coaching young players from Africa for the Basketball Without Borders camp. And in about a month he will be in Tokyo, Japan as the Wizards play the defending-champion Warriors in two preseason games.

WASHINGTON, DC ・ 9 HOURS AGO