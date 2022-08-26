Read full article on original website
Hate Crime Charges Filed in Case of Anti-Hindu Rant at a Fremont Taco BellAnthony J LynchFremont, CA
The happiest city in America is located in California, according to new studyJosue TorresCalifornia State
San Francisco museum looks at refugee family origins of puppeteer Frank Oz, who brought Miss Piggy to lifeD.J. EatonSan Francisco, CA
Vile Anti-Hindu Racist Attack at Fremont Taco Bell Stuns the Local CommunityAnthony J LynchFremont, CA
NBC Sports
Report: Here's when Gallinari could return to Celtics after injury
The good news is that Danilo Gallinari's first season with the Boston Celtics doesn't appear to be lost. The bad news is that he likely won't be ready for Opening Night. The Celtics forward, who suffered a torn meniscus in his left knee Saturday while playing for Italy in the FIBA World Cup qualifier, is expected to miss "at least two months" and should return to action in November, Sportando reported Monday.
NBC Sports
Why the Eagles kept 3 undrafted rookies on their roster
Before the 2022 draft, Eagles general manager Howie Roseman mentioned that the Eagles were going to be particularly aggressive going after the undrafted pool ... and they were. It paid off. Because when the Eagles announced their initial 53-man roster on Tuesday it included three undrafted rookies: CB Josh Jobe,...
NBC Sports
PBT Podcast: Did Knicks make right move extending RJ Barrett?
For the first time since the 1990s and Charlie Ward, the Knicks have signed their first-round pick to a multi-year extension, keeping RJ Barrett and not putting him in a trade for Donovan Mitchell. Was that the right move for the Knicks? Now what happens with the Mitchell trade?. Corey...
NBA・
NBC Sports
Unseld Jr. maximizing first full offseason as Wizards coach
Wes Unseld Jr. estimates he will fly a total of nearly 40,000 miles just this summer, so not including all the midseason road trips as head coach of the Washington Wizards. Unseld Jr. traveled to Latvia for the first time to see Kristaps Porzingis. He went to L.A. to see Daniel Gafford. Right now he's in Cairo, Egypt, also for the first time, coaching young players from Africa for the Basketball Without Borders camp. And in about a month he will be in Tokyo, Japan as the Wizards play the defending-champion Warriors in two preseason games.
NBC Sports
Here’s how much money NFL practice squad players make
The practice squad is an important part of an NFL franchise. All 32 teams are bound to encounter injuries throughout a rigorous 17-game season, and the practice squad provides them with replacement options who are already familiar with the system. Don’t be surprised to see teams promote and sign practice...
NBC Sports
Eagles reportedly releasing veteran at shaky safety position
When the Eagles agreed to terms with veteran Jaquiski Tartt back in June, fans hoped it would shore up one of the shakiest positions on the team. It didn’t work like that. As the Eagles whittle their roster down to 53 by Tuesday’s 4 p.m. deadline, they are releasing Tartt, according to veteran NFL reporter Adam Caplan.
NBC Sports
Vikings cut Ihmir Smith-Marsette
The Vikings’ 2021 draft class took a huge hit Tuesday. It took another Wednesday. The Vikings cut receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette after acquiring receiver Jalen Reagor in a trade with the Eagles. His departure leaves only four of 11 draft picks from 2021 on the roster, with Christian Darrisaw and Camryn Bynum the only starters.
NBC Sports
Home plate ump falls awkwardly, exits Giants-Padres game
The Giants' game against the San Diego Padres on Monday night at Oracle Park was delayed roughly 11 minutes in the bottom of the first inning after home plate umpire Marvin Hudson slipped, fell awkwardly, and suffered an apparent lower-body injury. Giants designated hitter Tommy La Stella popped the first...
NBC Sports
Giants waive seven players
The Giants have started to reduce their roster to 53 players by announcing they’ve waived seven on Monday. New York waived kicker Ryan Santoso, offensive lineman Josh Rivas, defensive back Yusuf Corker, receiver Keelan Doss, receiver Travis Toivonen, defensive back Olaijah Griffin, and offensive lineman Eric Smith. Santoso was...
NBC Sports
Bills cut six players
The Bills have to get down to 53 players by Tuesday afternoon and they moved toward that number with a set of cuts on Monday morning. The team announced that they have released six players from the roster. With punter Matt Araiza being let go over the weekend, the Bills are now down to 73 players.
NBC Sports
Bears awarded Alex Leatherwood and five other players on waivers
The Bears were the NFL’s most active team on the waiver wire. Chicago claimed six players who were cut by other teams yesterday: Offensive lineman Alex Leatherwood, defensive tackle Armani Watts, defensive back Josh Blackwell, defensive end Kingsley Johnathan, linebacker Sterling Weatherford and tight end Trevin Wesco. The biggest...
NBC Sports
Bears to release Nathan Peterman
The Bears are rolling with Trevor Siemian as their backup to Justin Fields. Chicago is releasing quarterback Nathan Peterman, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Media. But the Bears do intend to bring Peterman back for their practice squad as their third quarterback. Peterman signed with the Bears in May...
NBC Sports
49ers waive disappointing RB Sermon, 2021 third-round pick
Running back Trey Sermon, a third-round draft pick last year, found himself Wednesday without a spot on the 49ers’ 53-man roster. The 49ers announced that they have waived Sermon in order to create room for the addition of offensive lineman Blake Hance, whom the club claimed off waivers from the Cleveland Browns.
NBC Sports
For second time in two hours, Eagles unload a high pick from 2020 draft
The Eagles released former 3rd-round pick Davion Taylor Wednesday to make room for quarterback Ian Book, who they were awarded on waivers earlier in the day from the Saints. Taylor, who played very well last year in six starts, struggled throughout this preseason and especially in the preseason finale against the Dolphins, when he played 40 snaps but had a rough time both tackling and in coverage.
NBC Sports
Eagles find their 3rd quarterback via waiver claim from Saints
The Eagles have found their third quarterback, claiming Notre Dame product Ian Book, who was released at final cuts by the Saints. After Tuesday’s cut deadline, Eagles general Manager Howie Roseman said the Eagles would “for sure” have a third quarterback behind Jalen Hurts and Gardner Minshew on the active roster or practice squad.
NBC Sports
Crawford ejected after rare emotional display vs. Padres
SAN FRANCISCO -- In good times and bad, Brandon Crawford has never shown much emotion on the baseball field. But he couldn't hide his displeasure after the second inning Wednesday afternoon, and a quick trigger by third base umpire Ryan Blakney ended Crawford's day after just a few minutes. Crawford...
NBC Sports
Vikings cut most of their 2021 draft class
The Vikings selected 11 players in the 2021 NFL draft. Most of those players were cut on Tuesday, failing to make the 53-man roster a year after they were drafted. That’s an ugly look for the Vikings’ prior regime of general manager Rick Spielman and coach Mike Zimmer, who were fired after the 2021 season. The new regime of general manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah and Kevin O’Connell clearly doesn’t think much of that draft class.
NBC Sports
Jaguars claim Ty Summers
The cut to 53 players that went on around the league on Tuesday set initial rosters for all 32 teams, but there are going to be many changes between now and the start of the regular season. With the first position in the waiver order, the Jaguars are positioned to...
NBC Sports
Why ex-49ers GM believes Castro-Fields is 49ers' best 2022 pick
The 49ers chose seven players before selecting Penn State cornerback Tariq Castro-Fields with the final pick of the sixth round. But a well-respected talent evaluator believes that selection might end up as one of the organization's most impactful additions from the 2022 NFL Draft. “I think their best bang for...
