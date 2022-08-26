ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Police said a car crashed into a building Wednesday morning on Emerson Street near Norman Street. The driver is under arrest. Rochester police said the crash happened just before 1 a.m. and it left some minor damage to the building. RPD said the driver, a 56-year-old man from Gates, is charged with driving under the influence of drugs and alcohol. He was not injured in the crash.

ROCHESTER, NY ・ 18 HOURS AGO