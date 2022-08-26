ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, NY

WHEC TV-10

UPDATE: RPD said two apartment units on Thurston Road were struck by gunfire

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The Rochester Police Department said two occupied apartment units were struck by gunfire on Wednesday morning. No one was hit. Police started investigating after responding to calls for shots fired at around 9:20 a.m. on Thurston Road, between Anthony Street and Flander Street. Our crew saw multiple RPD cars on Thurston Road.
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

In-Depth: July 21 ambush against RPD officer Mazurkiewicz

ROCHESTER, N.Y. Kelvin Vickers is accused of murdering Rochester Police Officer Tony Mazurkiewicz and shooting Officer Sino Seng and 15-year-old Tamaia Walker during the ambush on July 21. Vickers has been indicted on eight charges including murder, attempted aggravated murder and attempted murder. Vickers has pleaded not guilty to all...
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

Car crashes into building on Emerson Street, driver arrested

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Police said a car crashed into a building Wednesday morning on Emerson Street near Norman Street. The driver is under arrest. Rochester police said the crash happened just before 1 a.m. and it left some minor damage to the building. RPD said the driver, a 56-year-old man from Gates, is charged with driving under the influence of drugs and alcohol. He was not injured in the crash.
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

39-year-old man is in the hospital after shooting on North Clinton Ave

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Police said a 39-year-old man is in the hospital after he was shot on North Clinton Avenue near Ketchum Street on Tuesday night. Rochester police found the man with a lower-body gunshot wound shortly before 10 p.m. The man was taken to U of R Medical Center for treatment and he is expected to survive.
ROCHESTER, NY
Rochester, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Rochester, NY
WHEC TV-10

15-year-old is recovering after shooting on Ringle Street

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — A teenager was shot on Ringle Street Tuesday night, according to Rochester Police. Police say that they responded to Ringle Street for the report of a person shot. Upon arrival, they found a 15-year-old boy with at least one gunshot wound to the upper body. The teen was transported to U of R Medical Center by ambulance, where he is listed in critical, but stable condition.
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

RPD recruits now wear a badge

ROCHESTER, N.Y. “From starting the whole process, to actually being out here, sometimes I still can’t believe it’s actually real,” Officer Vincent Diponzio said, two weeks into his new role as a Rochester Police Officer. Some Rochester police recruits now wear a badge. Three young men,...
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

Armed carjacking on Riverferry Way Sunday night

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Rochester Police Officers responded to Riverferry Way for the report of an armed carjacking Sunday night. Police said the victims had just arrived to their destination when their vehicle was stolen at gunpoint. The victims were not injured. A short time later, the stolen vehicle was found unoccupied in the City of Rochester.
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

Graffiti with racist language found at Rochester Skate Park

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — City officials on Tuesday said racist graffiti was found at the Rochester Skate Park. Mayor Malik Evans said it’s happened more than once now. A Facebook post showed the N-word written in orange chalk. Our crew stopped by the roc city skate park this morning.
ROCHESTER, NY
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WHEC TV-10

Farmington man facing rape charges

CANANDAIGUA, N.Y. (WHEC) — The Ontario County Sheriff’s Office arrested a Farmington man Friday for the alleged rape of a minor. Deputies say Owen Morgan, 32, of Farmington had sex with a girl younger than 17 years old. He was arrested for rape in the third degree. The...
FARMINGTON, NY
WHEC TV-10

Road closures for Drum Corps World Championship, Labor Day Parade

ROCHESTER, N.Y. Two different events will impact traffic in downtown Rochester this holiday weekend. On Friday the Drum Corp World Championships will close down Main Street between Saint Paul and State streets. That will be from 5 to 11 p.m. On Monday, the Labor Day Parade will step off from...
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

Rochester airport officials said man had gun in his carry-on bag

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — TSA officials at the Rochester airport said a man had an undeclared gun packed in his carry-on bag. This is the second time this year that security officials have found a gun at an airport checkpoint at the Frederick Douglass Greater Rochester Airport. TSA officials said...
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

New security measures will soon begin at City Hall

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Due to the increase in domestic terrorism, and threats at public buildings across the country, the City of Rochester is enhancing its security measures at City Hall beginning September 6. “The safety and security of everyone who enters City Hall, whether for business, weddings, or Council...
ROCHESTER, NY

