WHEC TV-10
UPDATE: RPD said two apartment units on Thurston Road were struck by gunfire
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The Rochester Police Department said two occupied apartment units were struck by gunfire on Wednesday morning. No one was hit. Police started investigating after responding to calls for shots fired at around 9:20 a.m. on Thurston Road, between Anthony Street and Flander Street. Our crew saw multiple RPD cars on Thurston Road.
WHEC TV-10
In-Depth: July 21 ambush against RPD officer Mazurkiewicz
ROCHESTER, N.Y. Kelvin Vickers is accused of murdering Rochester Police Officer Tony Mazurkiewicz and shooting Officer Sino Seng and 15-year-old Tamaia Walker during the ambush on July 21. Vickers has been indicted on eight charges including murder, attempted aggravated murder and attempted murder. Vickers has pleaded not guilty to all...
WHEC TV-10
Car crashes into building on Emerson Street, driver arrested
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Police said a car crashed into a building Wednesday morning on Emerson Street near Norman Street. The driver is under arrest. Rochester police said the crash happened just before 1 a.m. and it left some minor damage to the building. RPD said the driver, a 56-year-old man from Gates, is charged with driving under the influence of drugs and alcohol. He was not injured in the crash.
WHEC TV-10
39-year-old man is in the hospital after shooting on North Clinton Ave
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Police said a 39-year-old man is in the hospital after he was shot on North Clinton Avenue near Ketchum Street on Tuesday night. Rochester police found the man with a lower-body gunshot wound shortly before 10 p.m. The man was taken to U of R Medical Center for treatment and he is expected to survive.
WHEC TV-10
15-year-old is recovering after shooting on Ringle Street
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — A teenager was shot on Ringle Street Tuesday night, according to Rochester Police. Police say that they responded to Ringle Street for the report of a person shot. Upon arrival, they found a 15-year-old boy with at least one gunshot wound to the upper body. The teen was transported to U of R Medical Center by ambulance, where he is listed in critical, but stable condition.
WHEC TV-10
RPD recruits now wear a badge
ROCHESTER, N.Y. “From starting the whole process, to actually being out here, sometimes I still can’t believe it’s actually real,” Officer Vincent Diponzio said, two weeks into his new role as a Rochester Police Officer. Some Rochester police recruits now wear a badge. Three young men,...
WHEC TV-10
Armed carjacking on Riverferry Way Sunday night
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Rochester Police Officers responded to Riverferry Way for the report of an armed carjacking Sunday night. Police said the victims had just arrived to their destination when their vehicle was stolen at gunpoint. The victims were not injured. A short time later, the stolen vehicle was found unoccupied in the City of Rochester.
WHEC TV-10
Community searches for answers after local musician killed in Olean St. shooting
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — Family and friends of James Hallenbeck are still coming to terms with his untimely death. Hallenbeck was shot and killed on Aug. 21 while walking near his home on Olean Street. As police search for the gunman, those who knew him well are also searching...
WHEC TV-10
Mother of shooting victim angry about lack of action from City Officials
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Tuesday night we told you about a shooting on North Clinton Avenue, and Ketchum Street that sent a 39-year old man to the hospital. He’s currently recovering at Strong Hospital. News10NBC talked to the mother of the victim, and hears about her frustrations when it...
WHEC TV-10
Mayor Evans responds to racist graffiti found at Roc City Skatepark
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — It’s happened once again, racist graffiti was found written on the ground of the Roc City Skate Park. The latest graffiti incident happened Monday afternoon at the skate park and has since been cleaned up by the city. News10NBC talked to the man who...
WHEC TV-10
Graffiti with racist language found at Rochester Skate Park
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — City officials on Tuesday said racist graffiti was found at the Rochester Skate Park. Mayor Malik Evans said it’s happened more than once now. A Facebook post showed the N-word written in orange chalk. Our crew stopped by the roc city skate park this morning.
WHEC TV-10
Kodak, Price Rite, and others team up to fight food insecurity in Rochester
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The supermarket chain Price Rite teamed up with other organizations to provide food and essentials to 800 families in need in Rochester. Price Rite, the nonprofit Feed the Children, Kodak, and local catholic charities teamed up for the “Feeding Minds & Bodies” campaign on Wednesday morning.
WHEC TV-10
Farmington man facing rape charges
CANANDAIGUA, N.Y. (WHEC) — The Ontario County Sheriff’s Office arrested a Farmington man Friday for the alleged rape of a minor. Deputies say Owen Morgan, 32, of Farmington had sex with a girl younger than 17 years old. He was arrested for rape in the third degree. The...
WHEC TV-10
Road closures for Drum Corps World Championship, Labor Day Parade
ROCHESTER, N.Y. Two different events will impact traffic in downtown Rochester this holiday weekend. On Friday the Drum Corp World Championships will close down Main Street between Saint Paul and State streets. That will be from 5 to 11 p.m. On Monday, the Labor Day Parade will step off from...
WHEC TV-10
Mayor Evans pleads for person who killed teenage bicyclist in hit-and-run to come forward
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — At a Monday conference, Mayor Malik Evans spoke about the hit-and-run that killed a 19-year-old bicyclist on Lake Avenue and traffic safety with back-to-school approaching. Evans and the father of Jared Jones, the teenage bicyclist killed on August 3rd, pleaded for the perpetrator to come forward....
WHEC TV-10
News10NBC Investigates: Family of accused cop killer speaks publicly for the first time and complains about jail conditions
ROCHESTER, N.Y. For the first time publicly, the family of Kelvin Vickers is talking about him, the alleged crime, why he was in Rochester and the conditions at the Monroe County Jail. “So as far as I know Kelvin hasn’t been eating,” his mother said. Vickers’ mother asked...
WHEC TV-10
Consumer Alert: An Irondequoit man’s big RG&E bill spurs a call to News10NBC
IRONDEQUOIT, N.Y. Today’s Consumer Alert concerns customer service and one man’s really frustrating experience. Everybody has a story about bad customer service. Mike Moore’s taxing tale began when RG&E installed a new gas meter at his home last fall. Crews hired by the company had to dig...
WHEC TV-10
Consumer Alert: Company that the NY AG says defrauded renters of tens of millions of dollars was operating in Rochester
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — I’ve done a series of investigations on the rental crisis in Rochester. According to a recent study commissioned by the city, half the rentals in Rochester are substandard. Local advocates tell me renters are vulnerable to scams and landlord maltreatment. But Tuesday we learned...
WHEC TV-10
Rochester airport officials said man had gun in his carry-on bag
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — TSA officials at the Rochester airport said a man had an undeclared gun packed in his carry-on bag. This is the second time this year that security officials have found a gun at an airport checkpoint at the Frederick Douglass Greater Rochester Airport. TSA officials said...
WHEC TV-10
New security measures will soon begin at City Hall
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Due to the increase in domestic terrorism, and threats at public buildings across the country, the City of Rochester is enhancing its security measures at City Hall beginning September 6. “The safety and security of everyone who enters City Hall, whether for business, weddings, or Council...
