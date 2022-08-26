ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Lafayette, IN

Full Steam Ahead Podcast Episode 156 – Eric Magallanes

By Adam Bartels - Assignment Editor
FOX59
FOX59
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0cAYUb_0hX7lybc00

WEST LAFAYETTE – Purdue University student, and 2022 recipient of the 2022 Tyler Trent Courage and Resilience Award, embodies the many characteristics that the late Tyler Trent exemplified – determination, grit, grace, passion, and of course, courage and resilience.

Magallanes has faced his own battle with cancer – squamous cell carcinoma, an aggressive form of oral cancer – which temporarily halted his time on campus as a student. However, Magallanes didn’t let that stop him. While homebound and enduring chemotherapy, he co-founded a nonprofit called ‘My Fellow Man’ where they would create hygiene kits for people in need. Now, in remission, Magallanes is back on campus to finish what he started – getting that Purdue degree, and continue helping others in the process!

On the latest episode of Full Steam Ahead: A Podcast About Purdue, FOX59’s Adam Bartels talks with Magallanes about his journey at Purdue, his battle with cancer, overcoming it, continuing his career at Purdue, and more!

Links:
Purdue release: Eric Magallanes embodies persistence even in the face of adversity

Follow the Full Steam Ahead podcast on Twitter, @fullsteampod , and subscribe to the podcast through your favorite app so new episodes go directly to your phone or tablet.

Watch the interview at the top of this article, and or listen to this episode below.

You can also listen to, subscribe, like, and/or comment on the podcasts on the following platforms

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Fox 59.

Comments / 0

Related
FOX59

Chipotle chooses Indy as test market for new item

Indianapolis Chipotle fans are getting a rare taste of a new menu item. The chain’s new Chicken Al Pastor dish is being tested at 25 participating Chipotle restaurants in the Indianapolis area. It’s also being offered at nearly 70 locations in the Denver area. Indy and Denver are currently the only two test markets for […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

Where to find Spirit Halloween stores this year in Indiana

Halloween is just a little over two months away, which means Spirit Halloween stores are beginning to pop up and open! In fact, several Spirit Halloween stores are opening Tuesday across Indiana. Locations in Noblesville, Indianapolis, Plainfield, Kokomo, Muncie, Lafayette and Terre Haute are opening Tuesday, just to name a few! According to the store […]
INDIANA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
West Lafayette, IN
West Lafayette, IN
Sports
Local
Indiana Sports
FOX59

Carmel may get its first Chick-fil-A restaurant

CARMEL, Ind. — Chick-fil-A is coming to Carmel. The next planned location for the well-known chicken sandwich chain would replace the home of a burger restaurant. According to documents filed with the city of Carmel last week, the restaurant is planned to be built on an almost 2-acre parcel at the northeast corner of U.S. […]
CARMEL, IN
FOX59

Nearly $23 million approved for Indiana school security grants

AVON, Ind. – State officials have approved nearly $23 million in grants to fund school security. The grants are awarded each year to help districts pay for school resource officers and upgrades like new equipment. This year, 425 schools have been approved to receive these funds, according to David Hosick, spokesperson for the Indiana Department […]
INDIANA STATE
FOX59

Man thrown from motorcycle during crash in West Lafayette

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. – A motorcyclist was thrown from his bike during a weekend collision. According to the West Lafayette Police Department, officers were dispatched around 12:15 a.m. Saturday to W. State Street and Northwestern Avenue. Officers found 22-year-old Joshua Valadez had been ejected after his motorcycle collided with a car. He was unconscious and […]
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Entertain#Google Podcasts#Episodes#Purdue University
FOX59

Silver Alert canceled for missing Carmel 89-year-old

UPDATED: Carmel Police say that Jack Hufford has been located and is safe. The Silver Alert is canceled. ————————————————————————————————————– CARMEL, Ind. — A statewide Silver Alert has been issued for a missing 89-year-old man from Carmel. According to the Carmel Police Department, Jack Hufford was last seen on Tuesday at 4:30 p.m. in Carmel. He […]
CARMEL, IN
FOX59

PIF: Moms host wheelchair and car wash

FISHERS, Ind. — A mother whose son with disabilities passed away is now teaming up with other mothers of children with disabilities to host an event to help those with special needs.   They are hosting a wheelchair and car wash Friday at 4 p.m. at the Force Barbell Gym in Fishers.  The wash will […]
FISHERS, IN
FOX59

Complaint filed to stop apartment water shut off

INDIANAPOLIS — The Health and Hospital Corporation of Marion County has filed a complaint to keep the water flowing at four financially troubled Indianapolis apartment complexes. The complaint, filed with the Indiana Utility Regulatory Commission, seeks to stop Citizens Energy from shutting off the water at a quartet of apartment developments where the owner has […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

PICS: Tippecanoe County school buses broken into, driven into playground

LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Police in Tippecanoe County are investigating Sunday after multiple school buses were broken into and used to vandalize a playground. The Tippecanoe County Sheriff’s Office received a report around 9:30 a.m. Sunday that the area near the Wea Ridge Elementary and Middle Schools was vandalized “along with what appeared to be a […]
LAFAYETTE, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Apple Podcasts
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
Sports
FOX59

Vandals hit Kokomo playground, latest crime in Indian Heights neighborhood

KOKOMO, Ind. – Kokomo Police are investigating several crimes in a neighborhood on the southside of the city. A playground is covered in graffiti, on the slides, in the tunnel and even underneath the equipment. “It’s happening too much and too often,” said Debby Rayn, a neighbor. Overnight vandals spray painted vulgar pictures and words […]
KOKOMO, IN
FOX59

Police investigating after man, woman found dead in Fishers home

FISHERS, Ind. — Police are investigating after two people were found dead Wednesday morning. The Fishers Police Department said officers responded to the Cumberland Place neighborhood after a caller threatened suicide. When they arrived, nobody responded. Officers entered the home and discovered the bodies of a man and woman. The department said detectives and crime […]
FISHERS, IN
FOX59

Indianapolis man sentenced to 10 years in federal prison for unlawful firearm possession after January standoff

INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis man received a 10-year federal prison sentence after pleading guilty to unlawful possession of a firearm by a convicted felon in connection to a standoff incident in which he shot at IMPD officers. Court documents show the Marion County Sheriff’s Department attempted to serve an eviction notice to Wesley Cartwright, 39, […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

FOX59

39K+
Followers
10K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Get breaking news, the most accurate weather and sports from central Indiana's largest news team. https://fox59.com/

 https://fox59.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy