La Crosse, WI

News 8 Eye Piece: Sew Young

By Site staff
 5 days ago
If you’ve tried to find a tailor to alter clothing recently, you’ll quickly learn they’re few and far between. News 8 Now photographer Alex Buswell introduces us to a young La Crosse woman who is excited to help breathe new life into an old profession with the help of the La Crosse Public Library.

The library is hosting a six-week sewing class series on Tuesdays. You can find more information on the La Crosse Public Library’s website.

