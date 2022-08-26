Effective: 2022-08-31 19:41:00 CDT Expires: 2022-09-01 13:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/lix. Click on the Rivers and Lakes menu for forecasts and observations. The next statement will be issued when updates are needed. Target Area: Hancock; Pearl River The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Louisiana...Mississippi Pearl River Near Pearl River affecting Hancock and Pearl River Counties in Mississippi and St. Tammany Parish in Louisiana. Pearl River Near Bogalusa affecting Washington, St. Tammany Parishes in Louisiana and Hancock and Pearl River Counties in Mississippi. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Pearl River Near Bogalusa. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 21.0 feet, Woodlands and crop acreage along the river will be flooded. The Bogue Chitto Wildlife Management area will be inundated with water in recreational camps and over access roads. At 21 feet, property east of Louisiana Highway 21 along Bogalusa Creek will begin to flood. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 7:00 PM CDT Wednesday the stage was 20.6 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 21.1 feet Saturday morning. - Flood stage is 18.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

HANCOCK COUNTY, MS ・ 3 HOURS AGO