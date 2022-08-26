Read full article on original website
Flood Warning issued for Hancock, Pearl River by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-31 19:41:00 CDT Expires: 2022-09-01 13:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/lix. Click on the Rivers and Lakes menu for forecasts and observations. The next statement will be issued when updates are needed. Target Area: Hancock; Pearl River The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Louisiana...Mississippi Pearl River Near Pearl River affecting Hancock and Pearl River Counties in Mississippi and St. Tammany Parish in Louisiana. Pearl River Near Bogalusa affecting Washington, St. Tammany Parishes in Louisiana and Hancock and Pearl River Counties in Mississippi. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Pearl River Near Bogalusa. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 21.0 feet, Woodlands and crop acreage along the river will be flooded. The Bogue Chitto Wildlife Management area will be inundated with water in recreational camps and over access roads. At 21 feet, property east of Louisiana Highway 21 along Bogalusa Creek will begin to flood. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 7:00 PM CDT Wednesday the stage was 20.6 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 21.1 feet Saturday morning. - Flood stage is 18.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Flood Warning issued for St. Tammany, Washington by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-31 19:41:00 CDT Expires: 2022-09-01 13:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/lix. Click on the Rivers and Lakes menu for forecasts and observations. The next statement will be issued when updates are needed. Target Area: St. Tammany; Washington The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Louisiana...Mississippi Pearl River Near Pearl River affecting Hancock and Pearl River Counties in Mississippi and St. Tammany Parish in Louisiana. Pearl River Near Bogalusa affecting Washington, St. Tammany Parishes in Louisiana and Hancock and Pearl River Counties in Mississippi. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Pearl River Near Bogalusa. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 21.0 feet, Woodlands and crop acreage along the river will be flooded. The Bogue Chitto Wildlife Management area will be inundated with water in recreational camps and over access roads. At 21 feet, property east of Louisiana Highway 21 along Bogalusa Creek will begin to flood. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 7:00 PM CDT Wednesday the stage was 20.6 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 21.1 feet Saturday morning. - Flood stage is 18.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Flood Warning issued for George, Greene, Jackson by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-31 19:51:00 CDT Expires: 2022-09-02 20:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued when updates occur. Target Area: George; Greene; Jackson The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Mississippi Pascagoula At Merrill affecting George, Greene and Jackson Counties. For the Pascagoula River...including Merrill...Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FRIDAY EVENING * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Pascagoula At Merrill. * WHEN...Until Friday evening. * IMPACTS...At 23.5 feet, Water is under homes in Plum Bluff Estates. Streets of Merrill flood. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 7:15 PM CDT Wednesday the stage was 23.3 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage early Friday afternoon and continue falling to 12.4 feet Monday evening. - Flood stage is 22.0 feet.
