ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hancock, MI

Comments / 0

Related
WLUC

Ontonagon’s 66th annual Labor Day Festival kicks off this weekend

ONTONAGON, Mich. (WLUC) - Ontonagon’s 66th annual Labor Day Festival is coming up, running from Sept. 2-4. Activities for the festival begin Friday with a free community picnic at the Village Marina Pavilion, running alongside a meet-and-greet with Ontonagon County first responders. The fun really begins Saturday with an...
ONTONAGON COUNTY, MI
WLUC

Sugarloaf Mountain Natural Area celebrates new improvements

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Sugarloaf looks a little different thanks to the Sugarloaf Enhancement Project. Marquette County received $45,000 from the Michigan Natural Resource Trust Fund for the Sugarloaf Mountain Natural Area. It used the money to help pay for interpretive trail signs for visitors to learn more about Sugarloaf. It also paid for a smart waste collection system, restrooms, a picnic area and ADA-accessible parking. All in all, the project cost about $100,000 to complete.
MARQUETTE COUNTY, MI
WLUC

First week of classes start for Michigan Tech

HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - It’s the start of a new semester for Michigan Technological University. President Dr. Richard J. Koubek is excited to have students back on campus, and to see some new faces. The university has over 200 clubs that students can get involved in.
HOUGHTON, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Michigan Entertainment
Hancock, MI
Government
Local
Michigan Government
City
Hancock, MI
WLUC

Trust for Public Land, US Forest Service adds 1,247 acres in UP to Ottawa National Forest

ONTONAGON COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - Trust for Public Land (TPL) and the U.S. Forest Service (USFS) announced Monday that 1,247 acres of natural land in the Upper Peninsula of Michigan along the pristine West Branch of the Ontonagon River has been permanently protected for future generations. The land will be managed by the USFS as part of the Ottawa National Forest.
ONTONAGON COUNTY, MI
WLUC

Copper Country schools need bus drivers, shortages affect routes

CALUMET, Mich. (WLUC) - A shortage of bus drivers is affecting several Copper Country schools and their bus routes. This includes Houghton-Portage Township Schools, Adams Township Schools, Arvon Township School, Hancock Public School District and Calumet Laurium Keweenaw (CLK) Schools. The shortage is causing these schools to make changes to...
HOUGHTON, MI
WLUC

2 injured in Marquette Township motorcycle crash

MARQUETTE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - Two people were injured in a motorcycle crash in Marquette County Sunday evening. Around 8 p.m. Sunday a motorcycle driven by a 34-year-old Trenary man crashed near County Road 550 and Eagle’s Nest Road in Marquette Township. According to the Marquette County Sheriff’s Office,...
MARQUETTE COUNTY, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Community Arts#Local Life#Exhibition Info#Havingfun#Art History#Cccac

Comments / 0

Community Policy