MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Sugarloaf looks a little different thanks to the Sugarloaf Enhancement Project. Marquette County received $45,000 from the Michigan Natural Resource Trust Fund for the Sugarloaf Mountain Natural Area. It used the money to help pay for interpretive trail signs for visitors to learn more about Sugarloaf. It also paid for a smart waste collection system, restrooms, a picnic area and ADA-accessible parking. All in all, the project cost about $100,000 to complete.

MARQUETTE COUNTY, MI ・ 8 HOURS AGO