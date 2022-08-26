Read full article on original website
Ontonagon’s 66th annual Labor Day Festival kicks off this weekend
ONTONAGON, Mich. (WLUC) - Ontonagon’s 66th annual Labor Day Festival is coming up, running from Sept. 2-4. Activities for the festival begin Friday with a free community picnic at the Village Marina Pavilion, running alongside a meet-and-greet with Ontonagon County first responders. The fun really begins Saturday with an...
Sugarloaf Mountain Natural Area celebrates new improvements
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Sugarloaf looks a little different thanks to the Sugarloaf Enhancement Project. Marquette County received $45,000 from the Michigan Natural Resource Trust Fund for the Sugarloaf Mountain Natural Area. It used the money to help pay for interpretive trail signs for visitors to learn more about Sugarloaf. It also paid for a smart waste collection system, restrooms, a picnic area and ADA-accessible parking. All in all, the project cost about $100,000 to complete.
Marquette County band in online competition to perform in Hollywood
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A Negaunee-based band is in the running to be the opening act for some major bands in Hollywood, California. Mark Makela and Jack Laurila form the alternative rock band Jasno. They’re currently ninth in the quarterfinals and looking to move on to the semi-finals for a...
First week of classes start for Michigan Tech
HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - It’s the start of a new semester for Michigan Technological University. President Dr. Richard J. Koubek is excited to have students back on campus, and to see some new faces. The university has over 200 clubs that students can get involved in.
Trust for Public Land, US Forest Service adds 1,247 acres in UP to Ottawa National Forest
ONTONAGON COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - Trust for Public Land (TPL) and the U.S. Forest Service (USFS) announced Monday that 1,247 acres of natural land in the Upper Peninsula of Michigan along the pristine West Branch of the Ontonagon River has been permanently protected for future generations. The land will be managed by the USFS as part of the Ottawa National Forest.
Copper Country schools need bus drivers, shortages affect routes
CALUMET, Mich. (WLUC) - A shortage of bus drivers is affecting several Copper Country schools and their bus routes. This includes Houghton-Portage Township Schools, Adams Township Schools, Arvon Township School, Hancock Public School District and Calumet Laurium Keweenaw (CLK) Schools. The shortage is causing these schools to make changes to...
Marquette County schools, Michigan State Police give bus safety tips
MARQUETTE COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - With school buses out again, there are laws drivers need to be aware of to keep kids safe. Michigan State Police Lt. Mark Giannunzio reminded drivers to stop for buses with red lights on. “Anytime you see those yellow lights flashing on the school bus...
2 injured in Marquette Township motorcycle crash
MARQUETTE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - Two people were injured in a motorcycle crash in Marquette County Sunday evening. Around 8 p.m. Sunday a motorcycle driven by a 34-year-old Trenary man crashed near County Road 550 and Eagle’s Nest Road in Marquette Township. According to the Marquette County Sheriff’s Office,...
UPDATE: Hancock Township house explosion leaves 1 dead, authorities say
HANCOCK TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - The Houghton County Sherriff’s Office says one person was pronounced dead after a house explosion on M-203 in Hancock Township. The female body is consistent with a 64-year-old resident who was unaccounted for after the explosion and fire. Authorities say the name is being...
