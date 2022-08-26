Read full article on original website
Related
Denton County lifts burn ban
The Denton County Commissioners Court on Tuesday lifted the countywide burn ban, effective immediately. The ban had been in effect since mid-July because of drought conditions. But after significant rainfall over the past couple weeks and more rain expected in the 14-day forecast, drought conditions in Denton County have improved.
Flower Mound renews SPAN contract with lower fare price
Last week, the Flower Mound Town Council approved a renewed one-year service agreement for demand response transit service SPAN Inc. to give residents 65 or older or those with disabilities an affordable option for important rides they need. SPAN provides transportation for eligible riders anywhere in the service area (Flower...
DART and DCTA approve joint rail operations facility
The Dallas Area Rapid Transit (DART) Board of Directors has approved an interlocal agreement with the Denton County Transportation Authority (DCTA) for a Joint Rail Operations Facility (JROF) for testing, operations and maintenance of the new Stadler Fast Light Intercity and Regional Train (FLIRT) commuter rail vehicles for the DART Silver Line regional rail project currently under construction.
Man, 63, drowns in Lake Grapevine
Rescue crews on Sunday recovered the body of a 63-year-old man in Lake Grapevine off the shore of Murrell Park, according to the Flower Mound Fire Department. Dive teams and first responders from FMFD, the Flower Mound Police Department, Grapevine Fire Department, Texas Game Wardens and U.S. Army Corps of Engineers responded to the report of a man who was swimming in the lake around 5:30 p.m. Saturday when he went underwater and never resurfaced.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lewisville ISD lowers tax rate
Monday night, the Lewisville ISD Board of Trustees approved the district’s budget for the 2022-23 school year and adopted a tax rate that is $0.07 lower than last year’s, from $1.3085 to $1.2368 per $100 in taxable value. In an update from Superintendent Dr. Lori Rapp published online...
Argyle fire chief reflects on lengthy career
Perhaps Mac Hohenberger simply had a trusting face. That’s the only explanation he could come up with while playfully reminiscing about the first time he stepped foot inside what was then the Argyle Volunteer Fire District nearly 30 years ago. Hohenberger was in his mid-20s, though he’d owned an...
Roanoke restaurant drag show sparks controversy
An all-ages drag show at a restaurant in downtown Roanoke over the weekend led to a tense standoff between protesters and armed counter-protesters. Anderson Distillery & Grill, 400 South Oak Street, hosted a “family friendly” event dubbed “Barrel Babes Drag Brunch” on Sunday with professional drag artists lip-synching, dancing and performing comedy routines.
From the Firehouse — August 2022
August is National Back to School Safety Month and as children in our community return to school, the Denton County ESD #1 would like to share bus transportation safety tips from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration:. Yellow flashing lights on a school bus mean slow down — don’t speed...
RELATED PEOPLE
Lead pastor at Flower Mound megachurch placed on leave
Matt Chandler, lead pastor at The Village Church in Flower Mound, announced during last Sunday’s service that he has been placed on a temporary leave of absence because of an online relationship he had with a woman. Chandler spoke only for a few minutes Sunday to explain to the...
Double Oak mourning death of police sergeant
The Double Oak Police Department announced Friday morning that Sgt. Clint Murphy has died at the age of 50. Murphy was a 27-year police veteran, serving nearly eight years in Double Oak. No cause of death was given. “He was an outstanding supervisor and detective,” DOPD said in a statement....
Rheudasil Park to reopen Saturday with ribbon-cutting ceremony
The town of Flower Mound is inviting the community to Rheudasil Park this weekend to celebrate the newly renovated park. Construction began last year on a complete redesign of the park, including a new lighted boardwalk, playground area, basketball court, pavilion and restroom structure, enhanced landscaping, a small fishing pier, a trail and sidewalk renovations along Lake Forest Boulevard, according to the town.
A majority of taxing entities have disapproved DCAD budget
When the Denton ISD Board of Trustees voted Tuesday night to disapprove Denton Central Appraisal District’s 2022-23 budget, it became the 31st of 60 taxing entities to do so, forcing DCAD to adopt a new budget. DCAD, a taxing political subdivision of the state of Texas, recently raised its...
IN THIS ARTICLE
LISD reclaims title on Forbes list as one of the best places to work in Texas
Lewisville ISD has again been ranked as one of the best places to work in Texas — coming in No. 1 among DFW area school districts and No. 2 among all school districts in the state — in Forbes‘ annual “America’s Best-in-State Employers” list.
Flower Mound establishes Historical Commission Task Force
During Monday night’s council meeting, the Flower Mound Town Council voted to establish the Historical Commission Task Force. The group, which will consist of seven volunteer members, will explore and evaluate options and opportunities that would be beneficial to the town in preserving its heritage and history, according to a town news release. The task force will serve in an advisory capacity to the Town Council.
Double Oak Police Beat — August 2022
Recent calls for service provided by the Double Oak Police Department. 6/23 – Fraud – Timberview – Officer responded to a report of online sales fraud. The physical transaction occurred in California and the victim was told to contact the agency in that state that had jurisdiction.
Argyle to enforce fee for confiscated signs
The town of Argyle announced Tuesday that beginning Sept. 1, staff will enforce a $50 fee to return an illegal placed sign that town personnel confiscated. Any sign placed on public property in violation of town regulations is subject to confiscation, according to the news release. The town will retain the confiscated signs for seven calendar days and the owner can reclaim their signs within that timeframe for a $50 fee. The town has not enforced this fee in recent years.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local pregnancy centers see rising need in wake of ruling
Crisis pregnancy centers and nonprofits in southern Denton County that help expectant mothers are already seeing an increase in interest and need for their services following the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision in June to overturn Roe v. Wade. “We are busier than ever,” said Randy Bollig, executive director of...
Northlake conducting resident survey
The town of Northlake is asking its residents to complete a survey to provide feedback about several different aspects of living in Northlake. In the 2022 Northlake Resident Survey, residents and business owners in Northlake can provide input on public safety, town services, retail preferences and more. Survey questions ask residents to rate the quality of life in Northlake, the condition of the town’s general appearance, road conditions and more.
Flower Mound moms make dough to spark creativity
Kat Holloway may never crawl out from under the excessive amount of squishy play dough that has quickly taken over her Flower Mound home these past few years. And by the looks of it, she doesn’t seem to mind. Holloway, an energetic and fun-loving wife and mother to imaginative...
2 hospitalized after crash on FM 2499
Two people were injured in a three-vehicle crash on FM 2499 Wednesday that forced a full closure of the major Flower Mound thoroughfare. About 5 p.m., a vehicle heading south on FM 2499 drove through a red light at the Sagebrush Drive intersection and struck two other vehicles that were headed east/west, according to a Flower Mound Police Department spokesman.
The Cross Timbers Gazette
Flower Mound, TX
5K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
The Cross Timbers Gazette is a locally-owned and operated regional newspaper and website covering news and people in southern Denton County, TX, including the communities of Argyle, Bartonville, Canyon Falls, Copper Canyon, Double Oak, Flower Mound, Harvest, Highland Village, Lantana, Northlake and Robson Ranch.https://www.crosstimbersgazette.com/
Comments / 0