ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denton County, TX

Comments / 0

Related
The Cross Timbers Gazette

Denton County lifts burn ban

The Denton County Commissioners Court on Tuesday lifted the countywide burn ban, effective immediately. The ban had been in effect since mid-July because of drought conditions. But after significant rainfall over the past couple weeks and more rain expected in the 14-day forecast, drought conditions in Denton County have improved.
DENTON COUNTY, TX
The Cross Timbers Gazette

DART and DCTA approve joint rail operations facility

The Dallas Area Rapid Transit (DART) Board of Directors has approved an interlocal agreement with the Denton County Transportation Authority (DCTA) for a Joint Rail Operations Facility (JROF) for testing, operations and maintenance of the new Stadler Fast Light Intercity and Regional Train (FLIRT) commuter rail vehicles for the DART Silver Line regional rail project currently under construction.
DALLAS, TX
The Cross Timbers Gazette

Man, 63, drowns in Lake Grapevine

Rescue crews on Sunday recovered the body of a 63-year-old man in Lake Grapevine off the shore of Murrell Park, according to the Flower Mound Fire Department. Dive teams and first responders from FMFD, the Flower Mound Police Department, Grapevine Fire Department, Texas Game Wardens and U.S. Army Corps of Engineers responded to the report of a man who was swimming in the lake around 5:30 p.m. Saturday when he went underwater and never resurfaced.
FLOWER MOUND, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Denton, TX
City
Houston, TX
Denton County, TX
Government
Local
Texas Government
City
Lantana, TX
City
Copper Canyon, TX
County
Denton County, TX
City
Argyle, TX
City
Northlake, TX
The Cross Timbers Gazette

Lewisville ISD lowers tax rate

Monday night, the Lewisville ISD Board of Trustees approved the district’s budget for the 2022-23 school year and adopted a tax rate that is $0.07 lower than last year’s, from $1.3085 to $1.2368 per $100 in taxable value. In an update from Superintendent Dr. Lori Rapp published online...
LEWISVILLE, TX
The Cross Timbers Gazette

Argyle fire chief reflects on lengthy career

Perhaps Mac Hohenberger simply had a trusting face. That’s the only explanation he could come up with while playfully reminiscing about the first time he stepped foot inside what was then the Argyle Volunteer Fire District nearly 30 years ago. Hohenberger was in his mid-20s, though he’d owned an...
ARGYLE, TX
The Cross Timbers Gazette

Roanoke restaurant drag show sparks controversy

An all-ages drag show at a restaurant in downtown Roanoke over the weekend led to a tense standoff between protesters and armed counter-protesters. Anderson Distillery & Grill, 400 South Oak Street, hosted a “family friendly” event dubbed “Barrel Babes Drag Brunch” on Sunday with professional drag artists lip-synching, dancing and performing comedy routines.
ROANOKE, TX
The Cross Timbers Gazette

From the Firehouse — August 2022

August is National Back to School Safety Month and as children in our community return to school, the Denton County ESD #1 would like to share bus transportation safety tips from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration:. Yellow flashing lights on a school bus mean slow down — don’t speed...
DENTON COUNTY, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sam Houston
The Cross Timbers Gazette

Double Oak mourning death of police sergeant

The Double Oak Police Department announced Friday morning that Sgt. Clint Murphy has died at the age of 50. Murphy was a 27-year police veteran, serving nearly eight years in Double Oak. No cause of death was given. “He was an outstanding supervisor and detective,” DOPD said in a statement....
The Cross Timbers Gazette

Rheudasil Park to reopen Saturday with ribbon-cutting ceremony

The town of Flower Mound is inviting the community to Rheudasil Park this weekend to celebrate the newly renovated park. Construction began last year on a complete redesign of the park, including a new lighted boardwalk, playground area, basketball court, pavilion and restroom structure, enhanced landscaping, a small fishing pier, a trail and sidewalk renovations along Lake Forest Boulevard, according to the town.
FLOWER MOUND, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fire Rescue#Esd#Fire Stations#Operations#West Texas A M University#Ems
The Cross Timbers Gazette

Flower Mound establishes Historical Commission Task Force

During Monday night’s council meeting, the Flower Mound Town Council voted to establish the Historical Commission Task Force. The group, which will consist of seven volunteer members, will explore and evaluate options and opportunities that would be beneficial to the town in preserving its heritage and history, according to a town news release. The task force will serve in an advisory capacity to the Town Council.
FLOWER MOUND, TX
The Cross Timbers Gazette

Double Oak Police Beat — August 2022

Recent calls for service provided by the Double Oak Police Department. 6/23 – Fraud – Timberview – Officer responded to a report of online sales fraud. The physical transaction occurred in California and the victim was told to contact the agency in that state that had jurisdiction.
DOUBLE OAK, TX
The Cross Timbers Gazette

Argyle to enforce fee for confiscated signs

The town of Argyle announced Tuesday that beginning Sept. 1, staff will enforce a $50 fee to return an illegal placed sign that town personnel confiscated. Any sign placed on public property in violation of town regulations is subject to confiscation, according to the news release. The town will retain the confiscated signs for seven calendar days and the owner can reclaim their signs within that timeframe for a $50 fee. The town has not enforced this fee in recent years.
ARGYLE, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health Services
News Break
Politics
Country
Iraq
The Cross Timbers Gazette

Northlake conducting resident survey

The town of Northlake is asking its residents to complete a survey to provide feedback about several different aspects of living in Northlake. In the 2022 Northlake Resident Survey, residents and business owners in Northlake can provide input on public safety, town services, retail preferences and more. Survey questions ask residents to rate the quality of life in Northlake, the condition of the town’s general appearance, road conditions and more.
NORTHLAKE, TX
The Cross Timbers Gazette

2 hospitalized after crash on FM 2499

Two people were injured in a three-vehicle crash on FM 2499 Wednesday that forced a full closure of the major Flower Mound thoroughfare. About 5 p.m., a vehicle heading south on FM 2499 drove through a red light at the Sagebrush Drive intersection and struck two other vehicles that were headed east/west, according to a Flower Mound Police Department spokesman.
The Cross Timbers Gazette

The Cross Timbers Gazette

Flower Mound, TX
5K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Cross Timbers Gazette is a locally-owned and operated regional newspaper and website covering news and people in southern Denton County, TX, including the communities of Argyle, Bartonville, Canyon Falls, Copper Canyon, Double Oak, Flower Mound, Harvest, Highland Village, Lantana, Northlake and Robson Ranch.

 https://www.crosstimbersgazette.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy