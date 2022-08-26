Read full article on original website
Free QC Senior Expo to be held in Moline on Sept. 8
MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) -The QC Senior Expo is a free event for seniors ages 60-plus, their families and caregivers at the Vibrant Arena at The Mark, 1201 River Drive, Moline, on Sept. 8 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Randy Augsburger informs viewers that the event will feature over 40...
Milan Harvest Festival returns for Labor Day weekend
MILAN, Ill. (KWQC) -The Milan Harvest Festival is back for Labor Day weekend at Camden Park, 2701 1st Street East. Ray Turkmani, highlights that there is something for everyone to enjoy over the four-day celebration formerly known as Milan Indian Summer Festival. Besides a variety of carnival rides and games,...
Nahant Marsh fall programs and more
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Nahant Marsh, 4220 Wapello Avenue, Davenport, has many opportunities for folks of all ages to take part in fun, educational opportunities with program offerings. Among the options is their free 7th Annual Monarch Release Party set for Sept. 10 from 9 a.m.-12 p.m. There are only a...
Fall yard to-do list
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Fall is a dog-gone good time to spend in your family yard. It’s also the top-dog time of year to prep our living landscape for another favorite season—spring. Mr. Kris Kiser, TurfMutt, shares what you need to do now to have a fabulous yard this...
Local barbershop gives haircuts, smiles for over five decades
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Over the last five decades, Joseph McLemore has cut a long list of hairstyles inside his barbershop, Joe’s Barber Shop. “It’s kind of scary when you get into business because you don’t have any backup,” McLemore said. “If you don’t show up, you don’t make a living. I was just trying to raise a family, and take care of my responsibility. One thing leads to another, and it’s brought me to 55 years.”
Rock Island presents free concert series during Thursday Night Groove at Schwiebert Park
ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) -Rock Island Parks & Recreation has kicked off their annual Thursday Night Groove concert series that continues through Oct. 13. Dan Gleason, Special Events & Fundraising Manager with Rock Island Parks & Recreation, discusses details about the weekly concerts which happen at Schwiebert Riverfront Park, 101 17th Street, Rock Island.
Section of Rock Island bike path closed starting Tuesday
ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - A portion of the bike path in Rock Island will be closed for signage installations starting Sept. 6, according to city officials. The bike path in front of Modern Woodman, at 701 First St., will be closed, city officials said in a media release. The closure is expected to be finished and reopened by the end of the day Spet. 8, pending weather.
Police presence in Rock Island Tuesday
ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - Multiple squad cars responded to the 600 block of 11th Avenue Tuesday afternoon. A TV6 crew on the scene reported seeing multiple police officers canvassing the scene. A section of 11th Avenue was blocked for about 30 minutes. This is a developing story. TV6 will...
Maquoketa Happy Joe’s Pizza closes, second to close
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Happy Joe’s Pizza & Ice Cream in Maquoketa permanently closed its doors Monday. In a Facebook post, the business said, finding enough staff had become too problematic to stay open. “Thank you to our customers for your continued support for so many years,” said owner...
The latest innovations in exercise technology
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -If you’re looking for new ways to get in shape, there is always new, emerging workout technology. Anthony Peters from QuickHIT Labs, 1224 East 37th Street, Davenport, is back on PSL to unveil details and talk about other ways to exercise this fall. The facility is...
Car hits pole near Genesis West in Davenport
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Davenport Police are investigating a single-vehicle accident near Genesis West Wednesday morning. Police responded to the 1400 block of West Lombard Street around 2:50 a.m. where a car hit a power pole, partially severing the bottom of the pole. According to police, no one was on...
Section of 11th Avenue blocked, Rock Island police on scene
ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - A section of 11th Avenue in Rock Island is blocked while police are on scene after an incident. According to a TV6 crew on the scene. 11th Avenue is blocked off from 7th Street to 9th Street. Police are on the scene at this time.
Clinton Schoolhouse Open
Assumption and North Scott put on impressive displays Tuesday night. Look for a cool, clear and comfortable evening ahead, followed by a warmer Wednesday.
Marquette St. closed at 13th St. after car hits telephone pole
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Davenport Police currently have N. Marquette St. blocked off at 13th St. to investigate a car accident. According to a TV6 crew on the scene, a car hit a telephone pole on N. Marquette St, completely severing the bottom of the pole, and suspending it in the air by the wires.
Eldridge Happy Joe’s Pizza closes Monday
ELDRIDGE, Iowa (KWQC) - Happy Joe’s Pizza & Ice Cream in Eldridge permanently closed its doors Monday. “We would like to thank everybody for their loyalty and patronage over the years,” according to a post on the restaurant’s Facebook page. According to the post, the West 50th...
Police investigatin gunfire incident in Davenport
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The Davenport Police Department is investigating a gunfire incident Tuesday night. Police responded near Telegraph Road and Wisconsin Avenue around 11:30 p.m., police said. Shell casings were found on scene. According to police, no injuries or property damage were reported. The investigation is ongoing, police said.
Real Conversations: ABCs of back to school
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - In this edition of Real Conversations in the QC, it’s back to school time across the country and families are putting in the work (if they haven’t already) to get their children ready for another year of learning. As parents know, there’s a lot that goes into getting the kiddos ready so this episode is dedicated to the ABCs of back to school.
How To Speak Animal
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -We know animals can’t speak and express themselves in the same way as humans … but even the smallest and quietest animals have incredible ways of communicating with each other. The PSL guest is wildlife veterinarian and expert, Dr. Gabby Wild, author of How to...
Davenport could be following in Peoria’s footsteps with potential one way conversions
PEORIA, Ill. (KWQC) - Davenport isn’t the only city considering converting their downtown roads from one-ways into two-ways. A year ago almost to the day, Peoria City Council voted to convert their two main downtown roads, Jefferson and Adams, from one-ways into two-ways. Peoria’s downtown is set nearly identical to Davenport’s downtown as it has two main roads that run one-ways with two-way streets connecting them.
Marquette Street back open after car hits power pole early Tuesday
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Davenport Police have reopened North Marquette Street at 13th Street after an early morning car accident Tuesday. According to a TV6 crew on the scene, a car hit a telephone pole on North Marquette Street, completely severing the bottom of the pole, and suspending it in the air by the wires.
