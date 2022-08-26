Read full article on original website
Schnucks opens its first Missouri express store
Schnucks introduces a new concept for grocery store customers, opening its first express store in Missouri earlier this week.
Man shot in vehicle on Columbia street
Police closed off part of an east-central Columbia street Tuesday. The post Man shot in vehicle on Columbia street appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
2 killed, 3 others hurt in UTV crash in mid-Missouri
Two people were killed and three others were hurt in a UTV crash Friday evening in mid-Missouri.
Neosho mother, seven children injured in crash with semi
GASCONADE COUNTY, Mo. — A mother and seven of her children are in hospitals after a collision with a tractor-trailer unit in Gasconade County. Ashlee D. Nelson, 36, of Neosho was driving a van with seven of her children when she got into a collision with a tractor-trailer unit east of Jefferson City Thursday morning. […]
KYTV
ON YOUR SIDE: Scammers posing as Christian County Sheriff’s Office deputies
CHRISTIAN COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - A scam is sweeping southwest Missouri. Law enforcement asks you to watch out for a man impersonating a Christian County deputy. Cheri Ikerd, from Hickory County, said on August 30, she received a call from a man who had an aggressive voice and used persuasive language, claiming there was a warrant out for her arrest and deputies could come to her house.
mykdkd.com
Henry County Sheriff’s Report (8/29)
Residential alarm – 1500 blk E. Hwy 7 / verified false. Served civil process in the Montrose area; Served civil process in the Montrose area; Foot patrol – Montrose Public School. Cpl. Dody and Deputy Romi. Bailiff duties in Associate Court. Cpl. Dody. Foot patrol Windsor football game.
2 dead, 3 injured following UTV crash in Gravois Mills
Two people and three others were injured in a UTV crash Friday evening in Gravois Mills.
KYTV
Police arrest 1 in deadly shooting in Lebanon, Mo.
LEBANON, Mo. (KY3) - The Lebanon Police Department arrested one person in a deadly shooting investigation. Bobby Langston, 45, of Lebanon, died in the shooting. Officers responded to the 1100 block of West Elm Street around noon on Wednesday. Investigators say an argument led to the shooting. Investigators say a...
At least two homes hit in central Columbia shooting
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Columbia Police say at least two homes were hit with gunfire in a central Columbia shooting late Monday night. ABC 17 News crews were on scene around 11:40 p.m. and saw multiple officers searching the area with flashlights. CPD says an officer was close by at the time of the shooting and The post At least two homes hit in central Columbia shooting appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Woman dies Saturday in shooting in Clinton, Missouri
A woman died in a shooting Saturday evening in Clinton, Missouri.
krcgtv.com
Two dead, three hurt in UTV crash in Camden County
Two people are dead and three are hurt after a UTV crash in Camden County. The crash happened at 6 pm Friday on Avalon Way, near Huff N Puff Lane. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol's online reports, Mary Kirby, 64, of Gravois Mills, was driving a 2020 Can-Am Defender, a side-by-side UTV.
khqa.com
Man killed in US 54 motorcycle crash
PIKE COUNTY, Mo. (KHQA) — On Wednesday, a Pike County, Missouri crash left one person dead and another seriously injured. A motorcycle driven by Randy Wilson, of Urbana, veered off the side of US 54 at Doughtery Pike Road. The motorcycle then stuck a roadsign and continued down an...
KYTV
Camdenton Police Department investigating string of car break-ins
CAMDENTON, Mo. (KY3) -The Camdenton Police Department and the Camden County Sheriff’s Office remind people to lock their car doors to prevent break-ins. “The video footage that we have shows a juvenile, well, a young male, that appears to have checked a vehicle that was sitting beside the one vehicle, and then go to the other vehicle and then get inside the vehicle,” said Camdenton Police Chief Jeff Beachamp.
kwos.com
Car runs over man in JCMO
A Linn man is at University Hospital after being hit by a car. 49 – year old William Kaullen was weed eating on Southwest Blvd. Thursday morning. A car driven by a teen driver ran off the road and hit Kaullen. He had serious head injuries and was taken to Columbia.
KYTV
Police arrest 1 man in deadly shooting in Clinton, Mo.
CLINTON, Mo. (KY3) - Police arrested a man for the shooting death of a woman in Clinton. Ashton Christine Alexander, 28, died of multiple gunshot wounds. Officers responded to a home in the 400 block of Louise Avenue Saturday around 6:15 p.m. Police say Alexander lived with the 27-year-old arrested at the home.
Troopers arrest driver following deadly boat crash at Lake of the Ozarks
CAMDEN COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) An Edwards, Missouri man faces possible charges following a deadly boat crash at the Lake of the Ozarks. Troopers arrested Roy T. Jackson, 63, on Sunday around 2:10 p.m. in Camden County on warrants out of Morgan County. Jackson faces possible felony charges of boating while intoxicated which resulted in the The post Troopers arrest driver following deadly boat crash at Lake of the Ozarks appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
mykdkd.com
Clinton Man Charged with Murdering Wife
The Henry County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office announces that charges have been filed against Ryan W. Alexander, 27, of Clinton for the death of his wife. Assistant Prosecuting Attorney, LaChrisha Gray, filed the case on behalf of the State of Missouri charging the defendant with murder in the first degree and armed criminal action.
Sedalia Couple Arrested After Traffic Stop on Speeding Vehicle
A Sedalia couple got arrested Friday afternoon around 2:40 p.m., after Sedalia Police conducted a traffic stop at 32nd and Clinton Road on a speeding vehicle with a defective brake lamp. A computer check of the driver, 35-year-old Jeffrey Lockington of Sedalia, revealed he was driving while revoked. The passenger,...
Rolla woman accused of attempted child kidnapping
The Phelps County Prosecuting Attorney's Office has charged a Rolla woman for allegedly trying to take another woman's toddler while claiming the baby was her's all along.
Ex-boyfriend charged in woman’s death in rural Missouri
A man and his father face criminal charges in his ex-girlfriend's death Monday morning in rural Missouri.
