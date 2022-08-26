ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sunrise Beach, MO

KOLR10 News

Neosho mother, seven children injured in crash with semi

GASCONADE COUNTY, Mo. — A mother and seven of her children are in hospitals after a collision with a tractor-trailer unit in Gasconade County. Ashlee D. Nelson, 36, of Neosho was driving a van with seven of her children when she got into a collision with a tractor-trailer unit east of Jefferson City Thursday morning. […]
NEOSHO, MO
KYTV

ON YOUR SIDE: Scammers posing as Christian County Sheriff’s Office deputies

CHRISTIAN COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - A scam is sweeping southwest Missouri. Law enforcement asks you to watch out for a man impersonating a Christian County deputy. Cheri Ikerd, from Hickory County, said on August 30, she received a call from a man who had an aggressive voice and used persuasive language, claiming there was a warrant out for her arrest and deputies could come to her house.
CHRISTIAN COUNTY, MO
mykdkd.com

Henry County Sheriff’s Report (8/29)

Residential alarm – 1500 blk E. Hwy 7 / verified false. Served civil process in the Montrose area; Served civil process in the Montrose area; Foot patrol – Montrose Public School. Cpl. Dody and Deputy Romi. Bailiff duties in Associate Court. Cpl. Dody. Foot patrol Windsor football game.
HENRY COUNTY, MO
KYTV

Police arrest 1 in deadly shooting in Lebanon, Mo.

LEBANON, Mo. (KY3) - The Lebanon Police Department arrested one person in a deadly shooting investigation. Bobby Langston, 45, of Lebanon, died in the shooting. Officers responded to the 1100 block of West Elm Street around noon on Wednesday. Investigators say an argument led to the shooting. Investigators say a...
LEBANON, MO
Scott Craig
KMIZ ABC 17 News

At least two homes hit in central Columbia shooting

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Columbia Police say at least two homes were hit with gunfire in a central Columbia shooting late Monday night. ABC 17 News crews were on scene around 11:40 p.m. and saw multiple officers searching the area with flashlights. CPD says an officer was close by at the time of the shooting and The post At least two homes hit in central Columbia shooting appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
COLUMBIA, MO
krcgtv.com

Two dead, three hurt in UTV crash in Camden County

Two people are dead and three are hurt after a UTV crash in Camden County. The crash happened at 6 pm Friday on Avalon Way, near Huff N Puff Lane. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol's online reports, Mary Kirby, 64, of Gravois Mills, was driving a 2020 Can-Am Defender, a side-by-side UTV.
CAMDEN COUNTY, MO
khqa.com

Man killed in US 54 motorcycle crash

PIKE COUNTY, Mo. (KHQA) — On Wednesday, a Pike County, Missouri crash left one person dead and another seriously injured. A motorcycle driven by Randy Wilson, of Urbana, veered off the side of US 54 at Doughtery Pike Road. The motorcycle then stuck a roadsign and continued down an...
PIKE COUNTY, MO
KYTV

Camdenton Police Department investigating string of car break-ins

CAMDENTON, Mo. (KY3) -The Camdenton Police Department and the Camden County Sheriff’s Office remind people to lock their car doors to prevent break-ins. “The video footage that we have shows a juvenile, well, a young male, that appears to have checked a vehicle that was sitting beside the one vehicle, and then go to the other vehicle and then get inside the vehicle,” said Camdenton Police Chief Jeff Beachamp.
CAMDENTON, MO
kwos.com

Car runs over man in JCMO

A Linn man is at University Hospital after being hit by a car. 49 – year old William Kaullen was weed eating on Southwest Blvd. Thursday morning. A car driven by a teen driver ran off the road and hit Kaullen. He had serious head injuries and was taken to Columbia.
LINN, MO
KYTV

Police arrest 1 man in deadly shooting in Clinton, Mo.

CLINTON, Mo. (KY3) - Police arrested a man for the shooting death of a woman in Clinton. Ashton Christine Alexander, 28, died of multiple gunshot wounds. Officers responded to a home in the 400 block of Louise Avenue Saturday around 6:15 p.m. Police say Alexander lived with the 27-year-old arrested at the home.
CLINTON, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Troopers arrest driver following deadly boat crash at Lake of the Ozarks

CAMDEN COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) An Edwards, Missouri man faces possible charges following a deadly boat crash at the Lake of the Ozarks. Troopers arrested Roy T. Jackson, 63, on Sunday around 2:10 p.m. in Camden County on warrants out of Morgan County. Jackson faces possible felony charges of boating while intoxicated which resulted in the The post Troopers arrest driver following deadly boat crash at Lake of the Ozarks appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
CAMDEN COUNTY, MO
mykdkd.com

Clinton Man Charged with Murdering Wife

The Henry County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office announces that charges have been filed against Ryan W. Alexander, 27, of Clinton for the death of his wife. Assistant Prosecuting Attorney, LaChrisha Gray, filed the case on behalf of the State of Missouri charging the defendant with murder in the first degree and armed criminal action.
CLINTON, MO
Awesome 92.3

Sedalia Couple Arrested After Traffic Stop on Speeding Vehicle

A Sedalia couple got arrested Friday afternoon around 2:40 p.m., after Sedalia Police conducted a traffic stop at 32nd and Clinton Road on a speeding vehicle with a defective brake lamp. A computer check of the driver, 35-year-old Jeffrey Lockington of Sedalia, revealed he was driving while revoked. The passenger,...
SEDALIA, MO

