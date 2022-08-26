ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

Comments / 3

Related
WAFB

EBR officials looking to tackle blight with American Rescue Plan funds

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Many people have complained about the blight situation in Baton Rouge for years now. But could a small solution be on the way for some?. East Baton Rouge Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome’s office is using $4.5 million dollars of American Rescue Plan funds to go after condemned structures and more across the parish, in hopes of reducing blight over the coming years.
BATON ROUGE, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Crime & Safety
Baton Rouge, LA
Crime & Safety
City
Baton Rouge, LA
cenlanow.com

The Food Bank of Central Louisiana hosts annual Hunters for the Hungry food drive for those in need

ALEXANDRIA, La. – The Refinery Mission’s annual Hunters for the Hungry food drive will be held on Sunday, September 25th from 1PM to 4PM. Local sportsmen and their families are encouraged to “clean out your freezers” and donate frozen processed game and fish from the 2021 season. Two collection sites will be set up in Alexandria and other neighboring communities throughout Louisiana will be collecting that weekend as well. See complete list of sites below or visit www.cleanoutyourfreezer.com.
ALEXANDRIA, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New Approach#Education Program#Violent Crime#Metro
brproud.com

BRPD investigating shooting on N Foster Dr.

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Baton Rouge Police Department responded to an overnight shooting on N Foster Dr. Officers arrived in the 3200 block of N Foster Dr. at approximately 2:30 a.m. and began investigating reports that two people had been shot at this location. BRPD said the...
BATON ROUGE, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WAFB

WAFB

27K+
Followers
17K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

The tradition of television in Baton Rouge began on April 19, 1953, when WAFB signed on the air as the second television station in Louisiana. Over the following decades, Channel 9 has created the number one news organization in south Louisiana, covering local, state, and regional news. Today, WAFB brings its viewers 25 hours of news programming each week. Presently, Louisiana's News Channel is the only network station in the market to air a complete rebroadcast of every locally produced newscast, plus a live weekend noon news product on our second cable station, Cable Channel 9. Our anchors, reporters, producers, and photographers have won numerous awards from the Associated Press and the Louisiana Association of Broadcasters. A number of investigative reports by WAFB 9 News on various topics have even resulted in changes in state law. While news and programming are our broadcast trademarks, WAFB is constantly being honored for its community service. Channel 9 donates over $1.25 million in public service air time each year. The list of station promotions to help local non-profit organizations is lengthy, with our St. Vincent de Paul Uniform Drive, Assess the Need, and the Volunteer! Baton Rouge Volunteer recognition program to name a few.

 https://www.wafb.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy