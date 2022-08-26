MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - There were two homes destroyed in separate fires over the weekend in Meridian. They both took place overnight Friday. The first was at a home in the 2300 block of 27th Avenue. The homeowner said he got up to get his dog around 2 a.m. and was met with fire coming from the hallway. He said the home was built in the mid-1920s and he’s not sure how it started.

MERIDIAN, MS ・ 2 DAYS AGO