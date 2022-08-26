Read full article on original website
WTOK-TV
The next couple of nights will be a tad cooler than what we’ve had
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - A cold front crossed our area today. It won’t bring us cooler air because more low 90s are expected for Thursday, but it will bring us slightly drier air. So, instead of dew points in the low-mid 70s, they will fall into the mid 60s. This means it’ll be a tad less humid, but it also means that our overnight lows could get lower as well.
WTOK-TV
A pool day you say? Sounds like a great idea
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Happy Hump Day Wednesday! This morning we have a Dense Fog Advisory in place for the Sumter county. This advisory will be in place until 9AM. Be sure to proceed with caution and give yourself a few extra minutes when heading out the door. Despite dealing...
WTOK-TV
Less rain, more sunshine, and less humid in the days ahead
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Today’s storms were out ahead of an approaching cold front, but the front will actually cross our area by Wednesday afternoon. As it’s moving by, areas south of I-20 could get isolated showers (Clarke and Choctaw counties)...but the higher rain chances will mainly stay near the coast. So, plan for a drier Wednesday with lots of sunshine to enjoy. Thursday will be an even sunnier day!
WTOK-TV
Tracking the Tropics
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Tropics is heating up as we approach the peak of hurricane season. We have 4 different disturbances that we are currently watching right now. Go ahead and grab on to some flashlights, batteries, weather radios, candles, and non-perishable food items as we prepare of a busy season.
WTOK-TV
Earth’s Bounty offers ‘stompin’ good time
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Let the kids use up some energy stomping on muscadines at the next Earth’s Bounty, Saturday, Sept. 3. A new vendor, Breckridge Farms, will be selling muscadine grapes in bags and boxes, plus muscadine juice. The young ones will get a firsthand squishy feel for how juice is made by stomping on grape seconds provided by Breckridge.
WTOK-TV
Weekend fires destroy two homes
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - There were two homes destroyed in separate fires over the weekend in Meridian. They both took place overnight Friday. The first was at a home in the 2300 block of 27th Avenue. The homeowner said he got up to get his dog around 2 a.m. and was met with fire coming from the hallway. He said the home was built in the mid-1920s and he’s not sure how it started.
WTOK-TV
ALDI open its doors to the public
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - ALDI in Meridian had a soft opening Wednesday. Shoppers were flocking to the store, with a quarter in one hand and a bag in another. Management called the day a success. Tons of people checked out the new store which is Meridian Crossroads’ first grocery store.
WTOK-TV
Mississippi Sheriffs’ Association: Pack the Trucks for Jackson
DeKALB, Miss. (WTOK) - The Mississippi Sheriff’s Association is asking all departments to collect bottled water for the city of Jackson. Kemper County Sheriff James Moore Wednesday invited people to donate and bring bottled water to the Kemper County Sheriff’s Department until Sept. 8. The water will then...
WTOK-TV
Hamasa Shriners 6th Annual Peanut Boil this week
MARION, Miss. (WTOK) - The Hamasa Shriners 6th Annual Peanut Boil happens Thursday through Saturday, Sept. 1-3. Peanuts will be for sale at the Shriners building at 5516 Dale Drive in Marion, starting at 7 a.m. each day. Peanuts may also be purchased at the Deals Discount Store parking lot...
WTOK-TV
Volunteer firefighters respond to house fire in Clarkdale
LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - Multiple volunteer fire departments responded to a fire Tuesday afternoon in the Clarkdale community. Flames were reported coming from the roof of a house in the 5200 block of Stonebriar Drive. No one was home at the time. It appeared the fire may have started...
WTOK-TV
Newton approves city having ‘resort status’
NEWTON, Miss. (WTOK) - Voters in the city of Newton Tuesday overwhelmingly passed a measure that affects alcohol sales there. The unofficial vote was 176 in favor and 38 against Newton having “resort status”. That means restaurants and hotels will be able to to serve mixed drinks and higher alcohol content beverages ‘by the glass’.
WTOK-TV
Alcohol vote set for Tuesday in Newton
NEWTON, Miss. (WTOK) - Citizens of the city of Newton will vote Tuesday on a measure that will determine if the sale of alcohol by the glass will be allowed at restaurants and hotels.. Voting will be done at the historic Newton Depot. The co-owner of Zack Garvin’s Steakhouse said...
WTOK-TV
Lakeview Golf Course planning re-grand opening
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Meridian’s only public golf course is in the process of receiving a makeover. All eighteen holes at Lakeview Golf Course have been given a facelift. The upgrades will be showcased Friday. There will be raffles, food and golfing available. Parks and Recreation Director Thomas Adams said it will be a good time for the entire family.
WTOK-TV
The Rockets and the Knights prepare to go head to head Friday night
PHILADELPHIA, Miss. (WTOK) - Neshoba Central will host West Lauderdale in their second game of the season Friday night. This match up is an old rivalry between the schools who are only thirty minutes apart. West Lauderdale Game Preview:. West Lauderdale does head into this game with some confidence since...
WTOK-TV
EMEPA employee dies in Kemper County
KEMPER COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - A man was killed Monday morning in a work-related accident in Kemper County. Kemper County Coroner Terry Bostick said it happened on Highway 397 just north of Preston around 8:45 Monday morning. Details are limited, but Bostic said the EMEPA employee was in the process...
WTOK-TV
Man hit, killed on Highway 45
LAUDERDALE, Miss. (WTOK) - A man was killed after getting hit by a car Tuesday morning. Coroner Clayton Cobler said the 32-year-old man was crossing Highway 45 around 6 a.m. in the Lauderdale community. They say the man dropped his cell phone in the road when he went back to pick it up and that was when he was hit by a car.
WTOK-TV
Martha Sue Sharp
Martha Sue Sharp, age 86, of Laurel, Mississippi passed away August 27, 2022. Webb & Stephens Funeral Home – North has been entrusted with her care. Martha Sue Burney was born September 1935 in Florence, Alabama. As a young adult, Sue relocated to New Orleans, Louisiana where she married and started a beautiful family. She was married to her husband, Edward Levell Sharp, for 66 years. Levell proceeded her in death in January of this year. Sue was a Christian who enjoyed spending time in devotion and bible study. She also enjoyed traveling, spending time with her growing family, and hosting holiday celebrations.
WTOK-TV
Demopolis Police ask for help locating missing man
DEMOPOLIS, Ala. (WTOK) - The Demopolis Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing man, 48-year-old Thomas Taylor. He was last seen Aug. 28, 2022, walking near Strawberry and Pettus Street. At the time, Taylor was wearing a white shirt, blue jeans and brown shoes.
WTOK-TV
Crimenet 08_29_22
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department needs your help to locate Andre Strong, Jr. Strong is a 30-year-old black male who stands approximately 5′ 5″ in height, weighing 140 pounds. He is wanted on a warrant out of the circuit court of Lauderdale County...
WTOK-TV
East Central hoping to see their “mature freshman” group step up under the lights
DECATUR, Miss. (WTOK) - The East Central Community College Warriors are less than 48 hours away from opening up the 2022 season. ECCC went 3-6 last season and lost four of those games by a touchdown or less. Being able to finish games strong is going to be key for the Warriors.
