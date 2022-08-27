ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Imagine this: you’ve been saving for an electric bicycle to commute to work with. You finally save up the money to purchase one at the local Costco. You race home and decide to take it out on a test drive because you’re so excited about the new wheels. You take a spin to your local mall and end up heading over to the goodwill store to go shopping, locking up the bike outside. About 10 minutes later, you come back out to find the lock is clipped and the brand new bike is gone.

ANCHORAGE, AK ・ 11 HOURS AGO