alaskasnewssource.com
ASD still down 64 school bus drivers despite recent applicants
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - As of Tuesday morning the Anchorage School District was still short 64 school bus drivers. However, district Spokesperson Lisa Miller said recent applicants for the job could mean the end of route suspensions by the end of October. ASD Superintendent Jharrett Bryantt announced in early August...
kinyradio.com
Gov. Dunleavy, Department of Public Safety announces leadership changes
Anchorage, Alaska (KINY) - Governor Mike Dunleavy and Alaska Department of Public Safety Commissioner James Cockrell have announced two leadership changes at DPS. Alaska State Trooper Colonel Bryan Barlow has been promoted to Deputy Commissioner for the Department, and Captain Maurice “Mo” Hughes has been promoted to Colonel of the Alaska State Troopers.
alaskasnewssource.com
Mat-Su school district shapes future teachers with new high school graduate program
School drop-off and pick-up hours are high traffic times. According to School Resource Officer, Matthew Ivacice the Anchorage School District bus driver shortage is creating an influx of traffic this school year. Begich released a statement congratulating Peltola. He also questioned how Peltola will represent Alaskans and encouraged voters not...
MilitaryTimes
Airmen to drive Alaska base school buses
ANCHORAGE, Alaska — Active duty members of the U.S. Air Force are set to help drive school buses for students at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson in Anchorage as the school district works to address a shortage of drivers. The Anchorage School District said the military members will drive students for...
radiokenai.com
DOT To Conduct Sterling Safety Corridor Improvements From Sterling To Soldotna
The Alaska Department of Transportation is in the process of getting ready to conduct safety corridor improvements for the Sterling Highway from mile post 82.5 to 94, which is from Sterling to the Y in Soldotna. The project consists of expanding the highway from Soldotna to Sterling as a four-lane highway. Also included are a pathway and safety improvements such as continuous illumination, medians, and center turn lanes, which are funded through Alaska’s Highway Safety Improvement Program.
travelness.com
Top 10 Largest Cities in Alaska by Population
Alaska is the biggest state in the U.S. – bigger than Montana, California, and Texas combined. However, as large as it is, it is also one of the least populated states ranking at 48 in the number of residents, only Vermont and Wyoming have smaller populations. With Alaska being as large as it is in area, it is no surprise that it is the least densely populated state with just 1.2 people per square mile.
Two people die after just one day in Alaska corrections custody this month
Janet Minock got a knock on her apartment door the morning of Aug. 23. It was two Anchorage Police Department officers telling her that her 35-year-old daughter, Nastashia Minock, was dead. According to Janet Minock, the police officers told her this: Nastashia was found unresponsive at Hiland Mountain Correctional Center around 1:30 a.m. Aug. 23. […] The post Two people die after just one day in Alaska corrections custody this month appeared first on Alaska Beacon.
alaskasnewssource.com
Community raises money to purchase new bike for young man with autism
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Imagine this: you’ve been saving for an electric bicycle to commute to work with. You finally save up the money to purchase one at the local Costco. You race home and decide to take it out on a test drive because you’re so excited about the new wheels. You take a spin to your local mall and end up heading over to the goodwill store to go shopping, locking up the bike outside. About 10 minutes later, you come back out to find the lock is clipped and the brand new bike is gone.
alaskasnewssource.com
Anchorage woman charged with driving under the influence after Lake Otis rollover
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - 22-year-old Cheyenne McMullen has been charged with driving under the influence and first-degree assault after a young passenger was critically injured in an Abbott Loop neighborhood rollover crash early Wednesday morning, according to an updated community alert from Anchorage police. McMullen is being held at Hiland...
alaskasnewssource.com
Wasilla man killed in collision with moose while fleeing police
WASILLA, Alaska (KTUU) - A Wasilla man driving a motorcycle away from police at speeds of over 100 mph early Sunday morning hit a moose and died, Wasilla police said. According to the Wasilla Police Department blotter, 36-year-old David Nagl of Wasilla died shortly after Wasilla police attempted to pull him over at the intersection of East Bogard Road and North Peck Street.
alaskasnewssource.com
6 ‘teen heroes’ recognized for the good they’re putting in Alaska
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A group of six Alaskan teens is being honored by the Boys and Girls Club and Alaska Communications for the good they’ve done within the state. For the 12th year in a row, the Summer of Heroes Program is celebrating six teens for their outstanding community service across Alaska. Each teen showed a range of attributes from positive outcomes of inclusion, to preserving cultural traditions for future generations, and simply supporting those in need. Heather Marron with Alaska Communications says actions have a way of making a tremendous impact on those around them.
alaskasnewssource.com
Alaskan philanthropist supporting Ukrainian students
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - An Alaskan man is making a difference for displaced Ukrainians with the help of the University of Alaska Anchorage. Like many people witnessing the devastation in Ukraine this past March, James Bowers felt compelled to help. Bowers pitched in by starting the Ukrainian Student Support Fund to provide financial assistance to college students seeking refuge. Bowers is a retired project engineer but stays active in the community through philanthropic work.
alaskasnewssource.com
Polaris Snowmobiles issues fire risk notice for 230,000 machines
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Polaris issued a stop ride and stop-sale for 230,000 snowmachines over fire risk on Tuesday. The American automotive manufacturer said on their website that the snowmachines affected by the notice include model year 2021-2023 MATRYX, 2015-2022 AXYS, and select Model Year 2013-2014 Trail Performance (Pro-Ride) snowmachines for the potential risk of fire due to electric discharge inside the fuel tank.
alaskasnewssource.com
Giant pumpkin record broken at Alaska State Fair
PALMER, Alaska (KTUU) - Anchorage farmer Dale Marshall again won the giant pumpkin weigh-off at the Alaska State Fair in Palmer — this time setting a record for the largest pumpkin in state history. Marshall’s giant gourd weighed in at 2,147.0 pounds, according to a Facebook post from the...
alaskasnewssource.com
1 person injured in airplane crash at Wolf Lake Airport
WASILLA, Alaska (KTUU) - One person was injured in a crash at the Wolf Lake Airport Monday afternoon. Alaska State Troopers wrote in an online dispatch that 60-year-old Charles Story of Utah crashed into a hangar at the airport at 12:04 p.m. on Monday. “LifeMed was currently at the airfield...
alaskasnewssource.com
Wasilla resident concerned about neighbor’s threatening yard signs, disturbing decorations
WASILLA, Alaska (KTUU) - Along the gravel road of a quiet Wasilla neighborhood, the dust isn’t settling on a property dispute between neighbors. Ms. Moore (who asked that her full name not be used) no longer enjoys sitting out in her backyard after a neighbor has decorated their fence that sits along her property line with suggestive trespassing signs.
alaskasnewssource.com
First day of classes for UAA students
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - This is a big day for students at the University of Alaska Anchorage, whether they are returning to campus or have just arrived for the first time. As the Seawolves return for the fall 2022 semester, spirits are high as a new year brings new opportunities. Katie Scoggin is one such student excited to start a new year.
alaskasnewssource.com
Some see Alaska as key to America’s energy independence
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - This summer Alaskans felt the impact of world events on the energy market firsthand when soaring oil prices pushed up the cost of gasoline. Alaska Oil and Gas Association Association President Kara Moriarty called it a lesson in supply and demand. “We’ve seen that a disruption...
Washington Examiner
SEE IT: Alaska farmer breaks record with giant pumpkin
An Alaskan farmer set a record for the largest pumpkin in state history. Dale Marshall of Anchorage, Alaska, won the giant pumpkin weigh-off at the state fair Monday. The giant gourd weighed in at a whopping 2,147 pounds, according to the Alaska State Fair. “It’s official!” the fair wrote. “Dale...
alaskasnewssource.com
Faculty union files labor practice complaint against University of Alaska
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - On Monday the United Academics union — the largest of three higher education faculty unions at the University of Alaska — filed an Unfair Labor Practice complaint against the University of Alaska administration. The complaint, filed with the Alaska Labor Relations Agency, will extend...
