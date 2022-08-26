ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ontonagon, MI

Ontonagon’s 66th annual Labor Day Festival kicks off this weekend

ONTONAGON, Mich. (WLUC) - Ontonagon’s 66th annual Labor Day Festival is coming up, running from Sept. 2-4. Activities for the festival begin Friday with a free community picnic at the Village Marina Pavilion, running alongside a meet-and-greet with Ontonagon County first responders. The fun really begins Saturday with an...
Big Snow Resort acquisition closes; names to be phased out

BESSEMER & WAKEFIELD, Mich. (WLUC) - The purchase of the Big Snow Resort in Gogebic County by a Minnesota family has been finalized. The Skinner family bought the resort, which includes Indianhead and Blackjack hills. The resort will be re-branded over the next few months to Snowriver Mountain Resort. Blackjack...
First week of classes start for Michigan Tech

HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - It’s the start of a new semester for Michigan Technological University. President Dr. Richard J. Koubek is excited to have students back on campus, and to see some new faces. The university has over 200 clubs that students can get involved in.
Trust for Public Land, US Forest Service adds 1,247 acres in UP to Ottawa National Forest

ONTONAGON COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - Trust for Public Land (TPL) and the U.S. Forest Service (USFS) announced Monday that 1,247 acres of natural land in the Upper Peninsula of Michigan along the pristine West Branch of the Ontonagon River has been permanently protected for future generations. The land will be managed by the USFS as part of the Ottawa National Forest.
Ontonagon, MI

