ONTONAGON COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - Trust for Public Land (TPL) and the U.S. Forest Service (USFS) announced Monday that 1,247 acres of natural land in the Upper Peninsula of Michigan along the pristine West Branch of the Ontonagon River has been permanently protected for future generations. The land will be managed by the USFS as part of the Ottawa National Forest.

ONTONAGON COUNTY, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO