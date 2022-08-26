Read full article on original website
Related
WLUC
Ontonagon’s 66th annual Labor Day Festival kicks off this weekend
ONTONAGON, Mich. (WLUC) - Ontonagon’s 66th annual Labor Day Festival is coming up, running from Sept. 2-4. Activities for the festival begin Friday with a free community picnic at the Village Marina Pavilion, running alongside a meet-and-greet with Ontonagon County first responders. The fun really begins Saturday with an...
WLUC
Big Snow Resort acquisition closes; names to be phased out
BESSEMER & WAKEFIELD, Mich. (WLUC) - The purchase of the Big Snow Resort in Gogebic County by a Minnesota family has been finalized. The Skinner family bought the resort, which includes Indianhead and Blackjack hills. The resort will be re-branded over the next few months to Snowriver Mountain Resort. Blackjack...
WLUC
First week of classes start for Michigan Tech
HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - It’s the start of a new semester for Michigan Technological University. President Dr. Richard J. Koubek is excited to have students back on campus, and to see some new faces. The university has over 200 clubs that students can get involved in.
WLUC
Trust for Public Land, US Forest Service adds 1,247 acres in UP to Ottawa National Forest
ONTONAGON COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - Trust for Public Land (TPL) and the U.S. Forest Service (USFS) announced Monday that 1,247 acres of natural land in the Upper Peninsula of Michigan along the pristine West Branch of the Ontonagon River has been permanently protected for future generations. The land will be managed by the USFS as part of the Ottawa National Forest.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WLUC
UPDATE: Hancock Township house explosion leaves 1 dead, authorities say
HANCOCK TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - The Houghton County Sherriff’s Office says one person was pronounced dead after a house explosion on M-203 in Hancock Township. The female body is consistent with a 64-year-old resident who was unaccounted for after the explosion and fire. Authorities say the name is being...
Comments / 0