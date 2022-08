Kentucky State Police will be hosting a “Meet the Recruiter” event at the Letcher County Recreational Center, located at 1505 Jenkins Rd in Whitesburg on September 3rd, from 9:00 A.M until 2:00 P.M. Trooper Matt Gayheart with Post 13, Hazard, along with Troopers with the Kentucky State Police...

LETCHER COUNTY, KY ・ 2 DAYS AGO