spectrumnews1.com
600-acre Castaic brush fire forces evacuations, freeway closure
LOS ANGELES (CNS) — Amid searing triple-digit heat, a brush fire erupted in dry vegetation alongside the Golden State (5) Freeway in Castaic Wednesday, consuming more than 600 acres, injuring several firefighters and forcing multiple evacuations. The Route Fire was reported around noon near Lake Hughes Road, according to...
spectrumnews1.com
LA County logs 3,200 new COVID cases as hospital numbers appear to fall again
LOS ANGELES (CNS) — Los Angeles County reported 3,237 new COVID-19 infections Wednesday as the number of virus-positive patients in local hospitals appeared to fall again. County Public Health Director Barbara Ferrer said Tuesday that COVID hospitalization figures are in flux due to an issue with the system used by hospitals to report patient numbers to the state. She said the problem has resulted in some questionable fluctuations in the numbers over the past week.
spectrumnews1.com
LA Council seeks access to homeless services database amid privacy concerns
LOS ANGELES (CNS) — Seeking to aid homeless coordinators, the Los Angeles City Council voted Wednesday to support greater access to the Homeless Management Information System, a database on services provided to people experiencing homelessness — despite concerns over privacy. The council voted 13-0 to request a report...
spectrumnews1.com
California wildfires prompt evacuations amid heat wave
CASTAIC, Calif. (AP) — California wildfires erupted Wednesday in rural areas, racing through bone-dry brush and prompting evacuations as the state sweltered under a heat wave that could last through Labor Day. The Route Fire in Castaic in northwestern Los Angeles County raged through about 4,625 acres (1,872 hectares)...
spectrumnews1.com
Sheriff’s sergeant alleges retaliation for criticizing Villanueva
LOS ANGELES (CNS) — A former sheriff’s sergeant sued Los Angeles County Tuesday, saying she has been unable to return to work after allegedly suffering retaliation for being critical of Sheriff Alex Villanueva and his wife, but also maintaining that county leaders have not done enough to protect her.
spectrumnews1.com
LA County could improve to ‘low’ COVID activity level in next week
LOS ANGELES (CNS) — Just weeks after moving from the federal government's "high" COVID-19 activity category to the "medium" rating thanks to falling hospitalization rates, Los Angeles County could soon graduate into the "low" category as case numbers continue to fall, the public health director said Tuesday. What You...
spectrumnews1.com
LA Council members delay Heather Hutt’s nomination for 10th District
LOS ANGELES (CNS) — The Los Angeles City Council did not consider the appointment of Heather Hutt Tuesday to serve as interim council member for the 10th District, with the item failing to receive the 10 votes required for a public hearing. Council President Nury Martinez filed a motion...
spectrumnews1.com
LA County reports nearly 6,500 new COVID cases
LOS ANGELES (CNS) — Los Angeles County reported another 6,467 new COVID-19 infections from the three-day period ending Monday, while also confirming 30 more virus-related deaths. What You Need To Know. The 30 new deaths from the three-day period increased the county's overall virus-related death toll to 33,124. The...
spectrumnews1.com
Set thermostats to 78, but don't turn off AC to save money, LADWP advises during heat wave
LOS ANGELES — As a heat wave descends upon LA this week, the Los Angeles Department of Water and Power is advising customers to keep cool but conserve energy. With triple-digit temperatures expected through the Labor Day weekend, LADWP suggests setting air conditioners to 78 degrees or higher, “but don’t shut them off during extreme heat to save money,” LADWP Board President Cynthia McClain-Hill said in a statement Wednesday.
spectrumnews1.com
Westfield Santa Anita mall sells for $538 million, the largest mall deal in the U.S. since 2018
ARCADIA, Calif. — In the largest mall transaction since 2018, the Westfield Santa Anita Mall has sold for more than half-a billion-dollars. Paris-based Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield has sold the nearly 1.5 million square foot mall in Arcadia for $538 million. URW did not disclose the buyer, saying only that it is an established commercial real estate investor.
spectrumnews1.com
Teen fatally shot on Hollywood Walk of Fame; suspect sought
LOS ANGELES (CNS) — A 17-year-old boy who police say may have fired shots at a group of people — while accompanied by an armed suspect who also opened fire on the group — was fatally shot early Monday morning near the Hollywood Walk of Fame, and an investigation was underway.
spectrumnews1.com
Anaheim Planning Commission approves $4 billion ocV!BE project
ANAHEIM, Calif. — While the Los Angeles Angels team, stadium and development are in limbo, the Anaheim Ducks’ ocV!BE mixed-use project around the Honda Center is in its final stages of approval. On Monday, the majority of the Anaheim Planning Commission voted 5-0 to approve the owner of...
spectrumnews1.com
Cinecon Classic Film Festival finds new home at Hollywood Legion Theater
LOS ANGELES — The 58th edition of the Cinecon Classic Film Festival continues its celebration of rarely screened films from early silents to the Golden Age of Hollywood this year for the first time at the Hollywood Legion Theater at Post 43. The festival is a gathering place for...
spectrumnews1.com
Pet owners urged to take precautions to protect animals from heat
PASADENA, Calif. (CNS) — With a heat wave driving up temperatures for the next week, pet owners were urged Tuesday to take precautions to prevent their furry friends from being impacted by the searing heat and hot pavement. Officials with Pasadena Humane said heat issues can lead to a...
spectrumnews1.com
Rebuilding the Crenshaw High School football team
Crenshaw High School football was once one of the top programs in Los Angeles. But the football team has fallen on hard times, and the challenge of rebuilding it has become an ongoing battle. LA Times prep sports reporter Luca Evans wrote about the many obstacles to overcome to help restore this once proud tradition. Evans joined Kelvin Washington on “LA Times Today.”
