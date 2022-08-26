ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
One month into 988; Operator finds purpose from prior crisis

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A 988 operator reflects on one month since the launch of the crisis lifeline; for him, the work is personal. “I’ve been on the other side of the phone,” Greg Bennett said; who knows what it’s like to be in crisis? “About 11 years ago, I was at the lowest I’ve ever been. I had someone reach out to me. I was able to turn things around, and, ever since then, I’ve wanted to give back.”
WSMV

Franklin police officer to return to Tennessee after suffering severe heart attack abroad

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Franklin Police officer will return home from abroad after suffering a severe heart attack on his honeymoon last week. Family members said Franklin Police officer Scott Legieza had passed all of the medical tests and procedures needed to get him home and that he feels OK after suffering from a major heart attack while on his honeymoon cruise with his wife. He was then air-lifted off the ship and taken to a hospital in St. Maarten.
WSMV

The hidden dangers that could be hiding in your mattress

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - WSMV4 Investigates is exposing why some mattresses can be dangerous for you to sleep on. Unfortunately, some families had to find out the hard way, costing them thousands, even tens of thousands, of dollars. WSMV Investigates found out what you need to pay attention to so...
WSMV

More than two dozen Metro Schools staff members not yet paid

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Nashville Public Schools confirms more than two dozen staff members have not yet been paid so far this year. The school district said in a statement it had identified 29 staff members who had worked the first pay period but had not been fully onboarded. This delayed payments, according to MNPS.
WSMV

Travel Guide: Travel insurance often a waste of money

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - If the upcoming Labor Day holiday has you thinking of planning an end-of-summer trip, there is a travel “add-on” you may want to skip. The option to purchase travel insurance typically pops up at the end of booking a trip, and after the pandemic, it can feel like a good idea.
WSMV

Districts concerned over new 3rd-grade policy

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Legislation geared toward whether or not your third grader is on reading level is in full effect in Tennessee. Back in January 2021, state lawmakers created a new policy around third grade. If students don’t meet the required reading level, students may have to repeat the grade.
WSMV

25 Trousdale inmates celebrate graduation at Trousdale Turner

HARTSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Trousdale Correctional Center hosted a graduation celebration for 25 student-inmates and their families on Friday. CoreCivic officials said seven students earned a high school equivalency diploma, four students a Construction CORE Safety certificate, two students a vocational certificate in masonry, 11 students a Career Management for Success certificate of completion, and one student a paralegal certification from Blackstone Career Institute.
WSMV

55 pounds of marijuana recovered from Giles Co. home

LYNNVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Giles County Sheriff Deputies recovered a large portion of drug paraphernalia Sunday after executing a search warrant at a Lynnville home. Officials said a search warrant was executed in the 100 block of Waco Road, where authorities recovered 55 pounds of marijuana, $34,971 in cash, and one firearm.
WSMV

TBI officials searching for missing woman out of Coopertown

COOPERTOWN, Tenn. (WSMV) - Officials are searching for a missing woman out of Coopertown. 62-year-old Judy Lynn Grim was last seen in Springfield early Friday morning wearing cream sweatpants, and a black tank top and was barefoot. The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said she has a medical condition that may...
WSMV

Pedestrian hit by car, condition still unknown police say

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Clarksville Police were investigating a crash involving a pedestrian Wednesday evening. Officials said the crash occurred Wednesday night at Peachers Mill Road and Millstone Circle at 5:12 p.m. The condition of the pedestrian is unknown at this time. Officials have reopened the road; however, CPD asked...
WSMV

Man on ‘ice’ breaks into Nashville school, calls police

Nashville, Tenn. (WSMV) - Police said a man called authorities on himself Sunday after he broke into a Nashville school while on drugs. Josue Cruces Hernandez broke into Lakeview Elementary School, 455 Rural Hill Road, and called 911 several times, according to a Metro Police arrest report. Hernandez claimed “people...
WSMV

18-year-old high school student accused of raping fellow student

LYLES, Tenn. (WSMV) - An 18-year-old East Hickman High School student was arrested on Tuesday after being accused of raping another student. Hickman County Sheriff officials said the 18-year-old was arrested in the parking lot of East Hickman High School for raping the student. No further information has been released...
WSMV

Nashville man sentenced to federal prison for pharmacy, bank robberies

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Nashville man convicted of robbing a Nashville Walgreens of prescription narcotics was sentenced Friday to more than a decade in federal prison. David Powell, 31, was sentenced by U.S. District Judge William L. Campbell, Jr. to 13 years in prison. Powell was initially arrested Aug....
