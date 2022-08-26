Read full article on original website
A Tennessee Mother Disappeared In 2016 Still Searching For Her Missing Daughter Who Vanished In 1999The Vivid Faces of the VanishedNashville, TN
Woman wanted for the 2019 murder of Ismael Rodriguez was arrested in El Paso,Texas over the weekendJenifer KnightonEl Paso, TX
Nashville Scene Best of Nashville 2022 Voting is Open Through September 6thHeidi SuydamNashville, TN
Free Things to Do in Nashville, Tennessee This Weekend!Heidi SuydamNashville, TN
In 2003, a 13-year-old girl got into a red car on her walk to school. She hasn't been seen since.Fatim HemrajNashville, TN
WSMV
One month into 988; Operator finds purpose from prior crisis
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A 988 operator reflects on one month since the launch of the crisis lifeline; for him, the work is personal. “I’ve been on the other side of the phone,” Greg Bennett said; who knows what it’s like to be in crisis? “About 11 years ago, I was at the lowest I’ve ever been. I had someone reach out to me. I was able to turn things around, and, ever since then, I’ve wanted to give back.”
WSMV
Franklin police officer to return to Tennessee after suffering severe heart attack abroad
FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Franklin Police officer will return home from abroad after suffering a severe heart attack on his honeymoon last week. Family members said Franklin Police officer Scott Legieza had passed all of the medical tests and procedures needed to get him home and that he feels OK after suffering from a major heart attack while on his honeymoon cruise with his wife. He was then air-lifted off the ship and taken to a hospital in St. Maarten.
WSMV
The hidden dangers that could be hiding in your mattress
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - WSMV4 Investigates is exposing why some mattresses can be dangerous for you to sleep on. Unfortunately, some families had to find out the hard way, costing them thousands, even tens of thousands, of dollars. WSMV Investigates found out what you need to pay attention to so...
WSMV
More than two dozen Metro Schools staff members not yet paid
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Nashville Public Schools confirms more than two dozen staff members have not yet been paid so far this year. The school district said in a statement it had identified 29 staff members who had worked the first pay period but had not been fully onboarded. This delayed payments, according to MNPS.
WSMV
Man arrested for 2020 death of fentanyl overdose victim in Logan Co.
ADAIRVILLE, Ky. (WBKO) - A Tennessee man is behind bars and faces a manslaughter charge after authorities accused him of selling drugs to an individual who died of a fentanyl overdose nearly two years ago. South-Central Kentucky Drug Task Force responded to a call of a possible drug overdose in...
WSMV
Travel Guide: Travel insurance often a waste of money
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - If the upcoming Labor Day holiday has you thinking of planning an end-of-summer trip, there is a travel “add-on” you may want to skip. The option to purchase travel insurance typically pops up at the end of booking a trip, and after the pandemic, it can feel like a good idea.
WSMV
School asks artist to cover up ‘pet remembrance’ field painting; instead, he quits
MACON COUNTY, Tenn. (WSMV) - The groundskeeper who maintained the Macon County football field said he quit after he claimed the school told him to cover up his latest midfield painting. Shaun Trent had painted elaborate and often timely art on the high school football field for 12 years, and...
WSMV
‘Oodles of doodles’: Nashville Humane Association rescues 45 dogs from puppy mill
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – If you’re a fan of fluff and adorable dogs, we’d suggest you check out the Nashville Humane Association. The animal shelter, 213 Oceola Ave., recently took in 45 doodles from a breeder who surrendered the dogs, according to a Nashville Humane Association (NHA) Facebook post.
WSMV
Districts concerned over new 3rd-grade policy
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Legislation geared toward whether or not your third grader is on reading level is in full effect in Tennessee. Back in January 2021, state lawmakers created a new policy around third grade. If students don’t meet the required reading level, students may have to repeat the grade.
WSMV
25 Trousdale inmates celebrate graduation at Trousdale Turner
HARTSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Trousdale Correctional Center hosted a graduation celebration for 25 student-inmates and their families on Friday. CoreCivic officials said seven students earned a high school equivalency diploma, four students a Construction CORE Safety certificate, two students a vocational certificate in masonry, 11 students a Career Management for Success certificate of completion, and one student a paralegal certification from Blackstone Career Institute.
WSMV
55 pounds of marijuana recovered from Giles Co. home
LYNNVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Giles County Sheriff Deputies recovered a large portion of drug paraphernalia Sunday after executing a search warrant at a Lynnville home. Officials said a search warrant was executed in the 100 block of Waco Road, where authorities recovered 55 pounds of marijuana, $34,971 in cash, and one firearm.
WSMV
TBI officials searching for missing woman out of Coopertown
COOPERTOWN, Tenn. (WSMV) - Officials are searching for a missing woman out of Coopertown. 62-year-old Judy Lynn Grim was last seen in Springfield early Friday morning wearing cream sweatpants, and a black tank top and was barefoot. The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said she has a medical condition that may...
WSMV
Woman assaulted near Kroger in East Nashville highlights growing issue, MNPD says
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - An assault near an East Nashville grocery store has been stirring up concerns about safety after police said a growing issue played a role in Saturday’s assault. A man showed a gun and threatened a woman at a bus stop near a Kroger on Gallatin...
WSMV
Pedestrian hit by car, condition still unknown police say
CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Clarksville Police were investigating a crash involving a pedestrian Wednesday evening. Officials said the crash occurred Wednesday night at Peachers Mill Road and Millstone Circle at 5:12 p.m. The condition of the pedestrian is unknown at this time. Officials have reopened the road; however, CPD asked...
WSMV
MNPS supports staff training to become teachers through scholarship program
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Nashville Public Schools will be working to recruit new teachers from within their current staff through a scholarship program called “Grow Your Own.”. The program supports staff looking to get a master’s degree to become an MNPS teacher. 11 former support staff employees...
WSMV
Man on ‘ice’ breaks into Nashville school, calls police
Nashville, Tenn. (WSMV) - Police said a man called authorities on himself Sunday after he broke into a Nashville school while on drugs. Josue Cruces Hernandez broke into Lakeview Elementary School, 455 Rural Hill Road, and called 911 several times, according to a Metro Police arrest report. Hernandez claimed “people...
WSMV
‘Blessing’ turns into ‘curse’ after people dump junk at Nashville church
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Nashville church has been dealing with illegal dumping. A buildup of junk has been creating problems for church members and their local charity. One church leader said this may be the end of one program they used to help the community. The church has been...
WSMV
18-year-old high school student accused of raping fellow student
LYLES, Tenn. (WSMV) - An 18-year-old East Hickman High School student was arrested on Tuesday after being accused of raping another student. Hickman County Sheriff officials said the 18-year-old was arrested in the parking lot of East Hickman High School for raping the student. No further information has been released...
WSMV
Endangered two-month-old recovered from back of U-Haul after high speed police pursuit
MT. JULIET, Tenn. (WSMV) - A missing two-month-old from White County was found in the back of a U-Haul van after an Endangered Child Alert was issued by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation Tuesday night. The Wilson County Sheriff’s Office said two-month-old Gunner Lee Boland was found in the back...
WSMV
Nashville man sentenced to federal prison for pharmacy, bank robberies
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Nashville man convicted of robbing a Nashville Walgreens of prescription narcotics was sentenced Friday to more than a decade in federal prison. David Powell, 31, was sentenced by U.S. District Judge William L. Campbell, Jr. to 13 years in prison. Powell was initially arrested Aug....
