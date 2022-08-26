Read full article on original website
mymalonetelegram.com
Harold Milton Perry, Sr.
Mr. Harold Milton Perry Sr. age 83, of Malone, NY passed away Tuesday, August 30, 2022 at his home surrounded by his family and under the care of Hospice of the North Country. A funeral service will be held Friday, September 2, 2022 at 12 p.m. at Frary Funeral Home in Malone, with Fr. Steven Murray officiating. Calling hours will be held prior from 10 a.m. until the start of the service. Interment will follow the funeral service at St. Joseph’s Cemetery on Fort Covington Street, Malone. Arrangements are under the care and direction of Frary Funeral Home, Malone.
mymalonetelegram.com
Erma Rose Russell
BRUSHTON – Funeral services for Erma Rose Russell, age 90, will be held Saturday (September 3rd) at 11 a.m. at the Flint Funeral Home, Moira. A time of visitation will be held prior to the funeral from 9 to 10:45 a.m. at the funeral home. Erma entered into rest...
WCAX
Vermont Ag Hall of Fame winners announced
ESSEX JUNCTION, Vt. (WCAX) - New members of Vermont’s Ag Hall of Fame were inducted Wednesday at the Champlain Valley Fair. For all the rides, food, and other fun in Essex Junction this week, agriculture remains at the heart of the Champlain Valley Fair. Three individuals who have championed the agriculture industry in the state for decades were honored with Lifetime Achievement Awards at a luncheon. Paul Percy of Stowe, Sen. Bobby Starr of Troy, and Jackie Folsom of Cabot all said they were humbled to be included among the state’s ag greats.
informnny.com
Where to be when for Adirondack Open Farm Weekend
LEWIS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Adirondack Park is more than just forests amount mountains. It’s also full of agriculture, which this weekend is set to get a spotlight during the Boquet Valley Cuisine Trail Open Farm Weekend. Hosted by Adirondack Harvest, the Open Farm Weekend is a chance...
WCAX
Downtown Plattsburgh to charge for parking starting in October
PLATTSBURGH, NY. (WCAX) - People who park in downtown Plattsburgh will have to start paying for parking beginning Oct. 11. This applies to downtown lots where the city installed multi-space parking meters. For the past several months, the mayor’s office and city staff have worked to implement the new paid...
mynbc5.com
Police urge Vermonters to not drive under the influence on Labor Day Weekend
ESSEX, Vt. — Police are urging motorists to drive sober as the Labor Day holiday weekend approaches. At the Champlain Valley Fair, Vermont's Highway Safety Alliance has set up a booth where visitors can wear "beer goggles" and try to walk on a straight line. NBC5's Sid Bewlay tried...
WCAX
Final year for popular hypnotist show at the Champlain Valley Fair
ESSEX JUNCTION, Vt. (WCAX) - The man behind a popular show at the Champlain Valley Fair is calling it a career. Hypnotist Steve Bayner has been a staple at the fair for about 35 years, mixing comedy into his act and getting people to do things on stage that they normally wouldn’t or simply falling asleep!
adirondackalmanack.com
Rangers assist with hoist rescue in Keene, wildland fire caused by lightning strike near Lower Saranac Lake
New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) Forest Rangers respond to search and rescue incidents statewide. Working with other state agencies, local emergency response organizations, and volunteer search and rescue groups, Forest Rangers locate and extract lost, injured, or distressed people from across New York State. In 2021, DEC Forest Rangers conducted 426 search and rescue missions, extinguished wildfires, participated in prescribed fires that served to rejuvenate hundreds of acres of land, and worked on cases that resulted in thousands of tickets or arrests.
WCAX
Grandparent scam resurfaces in Vermont
SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - South Burlington police say the grandparent scam is back. Police say they’ve received two recent reports of the scam in the city. The scammer calls and says a family member has been in an accident or has been arrested. They say you need to...
WCAX
Stolen bike recovered 1,000 miles from home
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A bike that was reported stolen in Greenville, South Carolina, eight months ago was recently found in Vermont. No one is sure how it ended up in the Green Mountain State, but its owner is just happy it’s heading home. The bike’s owner, Preston Spratt,...
wamc.org
Plattsburgh preparing to implement parking fees in October
The city of Plattsburgh is preparing to implement parking fees in the downtown area in early October. City officials have been discussing whether and how to implement a paid parking system in Plattsburgh’s downtown since 2018. A new system was approved by the Common Council in June and signage...
Beautiful Upstate NY Inn Is One of 5 Best Waterfront Hotels In US
One of our great Adirondack inns is getting national recognition as a prime waterfront destination. For outsiders who have never been here, "waterfront" may be the last thing folks think of when they think of Upstate New York. But for those who know the area and those of us who live here, we know the stunning truth: our beautiful lakes are home to some of the finest waterfront destinations on the planet.
Amazon To Close Two Different Warehouses In Hanover And Essex
Amazon announced Wednesday that they will be closing two warehouses in the Baltimore area, affecting over 300 employees. The warehouses are located in Hanover and Essex. A spokesperson for the company said nearly 350 employees will be affected but they are been offered employment at new facilities nearby. “We regularly look at how we […] The post Amazon To Close Two Different Warehouses In Hanover And Essex appeared first on 92 Q.
mynbc5.com
Fire destroys garage of a home in Chazy
CHAZY, N.Y. — More than half a dozen fire crews battled strong winds to put out a garage/barn fire on Monday night. The Chazy Fire Department tells NBC5 that they received the call about the incident just before 8 p.m. The fire had started in the garage, but the winds blew the flames towards the home on Dunn Road.
As rents skyrocket, massive federally funded rental assistance program to ramp down in Vermont
The state’s Emergency Rental Assistance Program will stop taking new applications for rent and other housing expenses beginning Oct. 1. Read the story on VTDigger here: As rents skyrocket, massive federally funded rental assistance program to ramp down in Vermont.
WCAX
Caught on Camera: Man breaks into South Burlington home
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Police say a man waited for residents to leave their South Burlington home so he could burglarize it. Police say the break-in happened Monday afternoon at a home on Spear Street. The suspect smashed the basement window and stole several items from inside and left. If...
WCAX
Vermont man pleads not guilty to domestic terrorism
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A Vermont man has pleaded not guilty to nine charges including domestic terrorism. Avery Buchman, 64, of Brighton, who goes by Scott, appeared before a judge Wednesday afternoon. Vermont State Police say on Monday, Buchman set a gas canister on fire in a neighbor’s driveway on...
