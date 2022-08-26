ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chateaugay, NY

Franklin County girls soccer preview: Chateaugay seeks repeat of ‘21 success, Franklin Academy looks to build from youth

By VINCENT GALLO vgallo@mtelegram.com
mymalonetelegram.com
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
adirondackalmanack.com

Rangers assist with hoist rescue in Keene, wildland fire caused by lightning strike near Lower Saranac Lake

New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) Forest Rangers respond to search and rescue incidents statewide. Working with other state agencies, local emergency response organizations, and volunteer search and rescue groups, Forest Rangers locate and extract lost, injured, or distressed people from across New York State. In 2021, DEC Forest Rangers conducted 426 search and rescue missions, extinguished wildfires, participated in prescribed fires that served to rejuvenate hundreds of acres of land, and worked on cases that resulted in thousands of tickets or arrests.
KEENE, NY
mymalonetelegram.com

Harold Milton Perry, Sr.

Mr. Harold Milton Perry Sr. age 83, of Malone, NY passed away Tuesday, August 30, 2022 at his home surrounded by his family and under the care of Hospice of the North Country. A funeral service will be held Friday, September 2, 2022 at 12 p.m. at Frary Funeral Home in Malone, with Fr. Steven Murray officiating. Calling hours will be held prior from 10 a.m. until the start of the service. Interment will follow the funeral service at St. Joseph’s Cemetery on Fort Covington Street, Malone. Arrangements are under the care and direction of Frary Funeral Home, Malone.
MALONE, NY
mynbc5.com

Strong storms across Northern New York prompt state of emergency

WESTPORT, N.Y. — Strong storms across Northern New York prompted calls for a state of emergency in Moriah and Westpoint, New York. Clean-up and power restoration efforts were ongoing Wednesday following Tuesday's storms. Town Supervisor Ike Tyler said the damage was quick, happening in a matter of five minutes.
WCAX

Boil-water order issued for parts of Plattsburgh

PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - A boil-water order has been issued for parts of Plattsburgh. Officials say it’s because of an emergency water main repair on Maine Road. The order is in effect for two roads and includes 44-50 Maine Road and 2-16 Caitlin Way, even numbers only. The boil-water...
PLATTSBURGH, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Lisbon, NY
City
Chateaugay, NY
County
Franklin County, NY
NECN

Storms Bring Down Trees, Send Vermont Fair-Goers in Search of Shelter

For some homeowners, landscapers, and municipal crews in Vermont, Wednesday was a day for cleanup — after powerful thunderstorms roared through Tuesday evening. Several massive trees were uprooted on Sunset Cliff Road near Lake Champlain in Burlington. A short drive away, in Ethan Allen Park, a smaller tree and limbs fell on a recreation path. At Benko Kukobat’s place on Cayuga Court in the city’s New North End, a neighbor’s tree came crashing down right across his driveway.
newyorkupstate.com

A room with a view: Adirondack inn named a top 10 waterfront hotel in America

There’s nothing like a room with a view on vacation and USA Today readers have picked the best waterfront hotels in the country, including one in Upstate New York. The award winning Mirror Lake Inn in Lake Placid can add another accolade to its list by named the fifth best waterfront hotel in America. It sits alongside hotels in Hawaii, sunny Florida, and New England getaways like Massachusetts and New Hampshire.
LAKE PLACID, NY
wwnytv.com

Ogdensburg man charged in pedestrian death

HAMMOND, New York (WWNY) - A two-day investigation into an accident that killed a New Jersey man has resulted in an Ogdensburg man’s arrest. St. Lawrence County sheriff’s deputies say 19-year-old Gavin Murray of New York Avenue drove away from the scene after he allegedly struck and killed 28-year-old Sean Salisbury of Whiting, New Jersey, on State Route 12 near Chippewa Bay in the town of Hammond.
OGDENSBURG, NY
mymalonetelegram.com

Erma Rose Russell

BRUSHTON – Funeral services for Erma Rose Russell, age 90, will be held Saturday (September 3rd) at 11 a.m. at the Flint Funeral Home, Moira. A time of visitation will be held prior to the funeral from 9 to 10:45 a.m. at the funeral home. Erma entered into rest...
BRUSHTON, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#Girls Soccer#Franklin Academy
newportdispatch.com

Teen injured during crash in Fairfax

FAIRFAX — Police responded to a two-vehicle crash with injuries in Fairfax this morning. The crash took place near the intersection of Vermont Route 104 and Andbron Road, at around 6:30 a.m. According to the report, an 18-year-old driver from Fairfax was traveling east on Vermont Route 104 at...
suncommunitynews.com

Plattsburgh woman facing a felony for alleged dog theft

PLATTSBURGH | A Plattsburgh woman has been arrested on a felony charge accused of stealing someone’s dogs. New York State Police arrested Heather M. Russell Aug. 29 in connection with the November 2021 theft. Authorities were first called to Lower Flat Rock Road in Westville Nov. 9 for reports...
PLATTSBURGH, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Sports
wwnytv.com

Man pleads guilty to smuggling people across border

PLATTSBURGH, New York (WWNY) - The Hogansburg man whose boat foundered while crossing the St. Regis River in Akwesasne has admitted to smuggling people across the border. As part of a plea deal, 45-year-old Brian Lazore admitted in federal court in Plattsburgh Wednesday he was trying to smuggle six Indian citizens across the border into the United States on April 28 when his boat sank.
PLATTSBURGH, NY
WCAX

Waterbury woman arrested in Burlington shooting

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Police have arrested a woman in connection with a shooting incident in Burlington. Burlington police say investigators identified Teia Mobbs, 21, of Waterbury, as a suspect and executed a search warrant in Waterbury. They say she was involved in the shooting in the parking lot of...

Comments / 0

Community Policy