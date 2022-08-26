Franklin County girls soccer preview: Chateaugay seeks repeat of ‘21 success, Franklin Academy looks to build from youth

Mr. Harold Milton Perry Sr. age 83, of Malone, NY passed away Tuesday, August 30, 2022 at his home surrounded by his family and under the care of Hospice of the North Country. A funeral service will be held Friday, September 2, 2022 at 12 p.m. at Frary Funeral Home in Malone, with Fr. Steven Murray officiating. Calling hours will be held prior from 10 a.m. until the start of the service. Interment will follow the funeral service at St. Joseph’s Cemetery on Fort Covington Street, Malone. Arrangements are under the care and direction of Frary Funeral Home, Malone.

