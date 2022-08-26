Franklin County girls soccer preview: Chateaugay seeks repeat of ‘21 success, Franklin Academy looks to build from youth

Read full article on original website
Related
adirondackalmanack.com
Rangers assist with hoist rescue in Keene, wildland fire caused by lightning strike near Lower Saranac Lake
New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) Forest Rangers respond to search and rescue incidents statewide. Working with other state agencies, local emergency response organizations, and volunteer search and rescue groups, Forest Rangers locate and extract lost, injured, or distressed people from across New York State. In 2021, DEC Forest Rangers conducted 426 search and rescue missions, extinguished wildfires, participated in prescribed fires that served to rejuvenate hundreds of acres of land, and worked on cases that resulted in thousands of tickets or arrests.
mymalonetelegram.com
Harold Milton Perry, Sr.
Mr. Harold Milton Perry Sr. age 83, of Malone, NY passed away Tuesday, August 30, 2022 at his home surrounded by his family and under the care of Hospice of the North Country. A funeral service will be held Friday, September 2, 2022 at 12 p.m. at Frary Funeral Home in Malone, with Fr. Steven Murray officiating. Calling hours will be held prior from 10 a.m. until the start of the service. Interment will follow the funeral service at St. Joseph’s Cemetery on Fort Covington Street, Malone. Arrangements are under the care and direction of Frary Funeral Home, Malone.
mynbc5.com
Strong storms across Northern New York prompt state of emergency
WESTPORT, N.Y. — Strong storms across Northern New York prompted calls for a state of emergency in Moriah and Westpoint, New York. Clean-up and power restoration efforts were ongoing Wednesday following Tuesday's storms. Town Supervisor Ike Tyler said the damage was quick, happening in a matter of five minutes.
WCAX
Boil-water order issued for parts of Plattsburgh
PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - A boil-water order has been issued for parts of Plattsburgh. Officials say it’s because of an emergency water main repair on Maine Road. The order is in effect for two roads and includes 44-50 Maine Road and 2-16 Caitlin Way, even numbers only. The boil-water...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
NECN
Storms Bring Down Trees, Send Vermont Fair-Goers in Search of Shelter
For some homeowners, landscapers, and municipal crews in Vermont, Wednesday was a day for cleanup — after powerful thunderstorms roared through Tuesday evening. Several massive trees were uprooted on Sunset Cliff Road near Lake Champlain in Burlington. A short drive away, in Ethan Allen Park, a smaller tree and limbs fell on a recreation path. At Benko Kukobat’s place on Cayuga Court in the city’s New North End, a neighbor’s tree came crashing down right across his driveway.
newyorkupstate.com
A room with a view: Adirondack inn named a top 10 waterfront hotel in America
There’s nothing like a room with a view on vacation and USA Today readers have picked the best waterfront hotels in the country, including one in Upstate New York. The award winning Mirror Lake Inn in Lake Placid can add another accolade to its list by named the fifth best waterfront hotel in America. It sits alongside hotels in Hawaii, sunny Florida, and New England getaways like Massachusetts and New Hampshire.
wwnytv.com
Ogdensburg man charged in pedestrian death
HAMMOND, New York (WWNY) - A two-day investigation into an accident that killed a New Jersey man has resulted in an Ogdensburg man’s arrest. St. Lawrence County sheriff’s deputies say 19-year-old Gavin Murray of New York Avenue drove away from the scene after he allegedly struck and killed 28-year-old Sean Salisbury of Whiting, New Jersey, on State Route 12 near Chippewa Bay in the town of Hammond.
mymalonetelegram.com
Erma Rose Russell
BRUSHTON – Funeral services for Erma Rose Russell, age 90, will be held Saturday (September 3rd) at 11 a.m. at the Flint Funeral Home, Moira. A time of visitation will be held prior to the funeral from 9 to 10:45 a.m. at the funeral home. Erma entered into rest...
IN THIS ARTICLE
newportdispatch.com
Teen injured during crash in Fairfax
FAIRFAX — Police responded to a two-vehicle crash with injuries in Fairfax this morning. The crash took place near the intersection of Vermont Route 104 and Andbron Road, at around 6:30 a.m. According to the report, an 18-year-old driver from Fairfax was traveling east on Vermont Route 104 at...
mynbc5.com
Police prepare for additional roadway safety ahead of retail cannabis shops opening in Vermont
WILLISTON, Vt. — The Williston Police Department is gearing up to conduct sobriety checks throughout Chittenden County starting Friday. This comes as Vermont State Police reports 55 fatal DUI-related accidents this year in the state so far, surpassing the total at this time last year and the 10-year average.
suncommunitynews.com
Plattsburgh woman facing a felony for alleged dog theft
PLATTSBURGH | A Plattsburgh woman has been arrested on a felony charge accused of stealing someone’s dogs. New York State Police arrested Heather M. Russell Aug. 29 in connection with the November 2021 theft. Authorities were first called to Lower Flat Rock Road in Westville Nov. 9 for reports...
informnny.com
Hammond fatal crash suspect arrested on tampering with evidence charges
OGDENSBURG, N.Y. (WWTI) — A man has been arrested following a fatal crash in Hammond on August 29. According to the St. Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office, a fatal vehicle and pedestrian accident occurred on SH 12 in the Town of Hammond on August 29. The Sheriff’s Office identified...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wwnytv.com
Man pleads guilty to smuggling people across border
PLATTSBURGH, New York (WWNY) - The Hogansburg man whose boat foundered while crossing the St. Regis River in Akwesasne has admitted to smuggling people across the border. As part of a plea deal, 45-year-old Brian Lazore admitted in federal court in Plattsburgh Wednesday he was trying to smuggle six Indian citizens across the border into the United States on April 28 when his boat sank.
WCAX
Waterbury woman arrested in Burlington shooting
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Police have arrested a woman in connection with a shooting incident in Burlington. Burlington police say investigators identified Teia Mobbs, 21, of Waterbury, as a suspect and executed a search warrant in Waterbury. They say she was involved in the shooting in the parking lot of...
Ma’am, do you have anything to declare? $230,000 seized at US-Canada border in Upstate NY
Champlain, N.Y. — U.S. border patrol officers in Upstate New York asked a 45-year-old woman routine questions Thursday when one question led to a surprising discovery. The woman crossing into Canada at Champlain in Clinton County told officers she had $15,000 in cash. What she neglected to say is...
Comments / 0