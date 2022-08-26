ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Designers & Collections

A Black Entrepreneur Says Balenciaga Used His Design Without His Permission

By Samjah Iman
News Talk 1490
News Talk 1490
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Gcpmh_0hX7i7F500

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35o2TM_0hX7i7F500

Source: Peter White / Getty


Lamont Tory is looking for answers. The serial entrepreneur took to his Instagram the other day to plead for assistance in connecting to a Balenciaga representative because some of their 2022 designs look exactly like his 2019 “Free” t-shirt design.
View this post on Instagram

A post shared by lamont “tory” stapleton (@lamont_tory)

The Scoop

After Tory’s friend succumbed to an addiction battle in 2019, the young creative released a fashion line called “Struggle Is Common.” This line included a black shirt with the words “Free” written in white across the chest. The goal behind the shirt was “to remind people that they’re not alone and to encourage them to face their problems head on if they truly wish to be FREE,” Tory explained in an Instagram post. After wearing his newly released t-shirt to an exclusive Hollywood party, he received a plethora of compliments on the piece. He found himself constantly explaining the meaning behind the look throughout the night.

Fast forward to 2021, his design seemingly resurfaced on Diddy in a Vanity Fair video unbeknownst to him. Shortly after that video, the shirt was seen again on rappers Da Baby and Anuel . “At this point it became apparent that someone had clearly “borrowed” my design, but I had no idea who,” Tory wrote. He later discovered from several friends that Balenciaga had a strikingly similar “Free” t-shirt on their website for an astronomically higher price.

Tory wants no beef and only wants a conversation with a Balenciaga team member to clarify what seems to be a mix-up. “All too often, the little people get stepped on by big brands, and I just want to ensure that this is not another example of that, but rather just a big misunderstanding,” Tory concluded.

Balenciaga, we are waiting.

DON’T MISS…

Guess Pulls ‘G-Logo’ Bag After Fans Call Out Brand For Stealing Telfar’s Design

Should We Stop Supporting Fashion Nova Because They’ve Been Accused Of Stealing Black Designs?

Comments / 0

Related
survivornet.com

Rita Wilson, 65, Wife Of Tom Hanks, 66, And Mom Of Troubled Rapper ‘Chet Haze,’ 32, Releases Her ‘Dream’ Country Music Album: She’s Thriving After Beating Cancer

Actress and singer Rita Wilson overcomes breast cancer with new music. Releases 5th Album, ‘Rita Wilson Now & Forever: Duets.’ a collection of timeless songs from the 70’s. Wilson has been married to Oscar winner Tom Hanks, 66, since 1988, and has two adult children and a...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Entertain#Design#Black Shirt#Racism#Diddy#Vanity Fair
People

Lil Nas X Outfits: His Most Iconic Looks Yet

Lil Nas X has always had an eye for fashion. Ever since the release of "Old Town Road" in 2019, the musician has been making memorable style statements with every public appearance, concert and awards show. Over the years, Lil Nas X's fashion had gone from understated to bold. Before...
MUSIC
Vogue Magazine

Lil Nas X’s Theatrical VMAs Look Is By One of Fashion’s Rising Stars

It was hard to miss Lil Nas X at tonight’s MTV VMAs—mainly because his fabulously over-the-top outfit practically took up the entire red carpet. Paying homage to the flamboyant, statement-making outfits that have graced the VMAs for years now, the Montero rapper brought a dash of theatricality to the event—and we’re so glad he did. Nobody commanded attention quite like the star, who's impressively nominated for seven accolades this evening.
BEAUTY & FASHION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Designers & Collections
NewsBreak
Instagram
shefinds

We Can’t ‘Calm Down’ After Seeing The Denim Bustier Top Selena Gomez Wore In Her Music Video Teaser— Hello, Curves

Selenators assemble! Selena Gomez, 30, not only just dropped a new jam, but also showed off her incredible figure in a sultry bustier top in the music video teaser. This week, Gomez shared a clip from the video for “Calm Down,” her collaborative reggae pop-infused track with Nigerian rapper Rema, in a post for her 43 million TikTok followers.
CELEBRITIES
The Hollywood Reporter

MTV VMAs: Lizzo’s Stylist Breaks Down Her Red-Carpet Couture (Exclusive)

Few looks caused a social-media frenzy at MTV’s Video Music Awards on Aug. 28 like the strapless pleated silk gown Lizzo wore, a haute-couture design by Glenn Martens for the Jean Paul Gaultier Spring 2022 collection — and stylist Brett Alan Nelson was ready for it. “The carpet dress I have been drooling over since it showed [in January],” Nelson tells The Hollywood Reporter exclusively. “It was a major risk, because both Lizzo and I knew, with the trolls of the internet, the look could be judged in a bad light. But neither of us cared, because it was couture,...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Priyanka Chopra Strikes a Denim-Clad Pose in New Gloria Vanderbilt Jeans Ad Campaign

Priyanka Chopra is donning denim in the name of Gloria Vanderbilt Jeans. The actress, singer, and philanthropist is the brand’s newest campaign star. In two new Instagram Reels and a static post from Chopra’s account, she gives you fashion, fierce, and commercial while showing off Gloria Vanderbilt Jeans’ latest hip-hugging, dark wash offerings. Titled “I HAVE NEEDS. FIT THEM,” the new campaign celebrates the legacy of famed socialite and the eponymous designer Gloria Vanderbilt herself. The heiress’s jeans became famous because they were one of the first jeans companies solely focused on women. View this post on Instagram A post shared...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Footwear News

Dua Lipa is All Smiles in Balenciaga Track Sneakers Hiking Outfit

There’s the way most people do hiking style, then there’s how Dua Lipa does hiking style. The musician was all smiles in an Instagram post this morning posing on top of a rocky hill overlooking a beautiful ocean, with the sunlight hitting her. She captioned the photo “the perfect day.” Her hiking look is effortless, featuring a navy sports bra with matching biker shorts, white Stussy socks, and black Balenciaga track sneakers. Although she was enjoying a nice leisurely outdoor activity, that didn’t stop her from accessorizing. In addition to a watch, she also wore a gold necklace and bracelet, and a pair...
TENNIS
Footwear News

Madonna Waves Italy Goodbye in a Leafy Green Dolce and Gabbana Dress and Leather Versace Slingback Pumps

Madonna waved goodbye to Italy in her most recent post to Instagram. Today’s photos show the “Like A Virgin” songstress lounging on a luxe peach patterned couch in pointed pumps and a vegetal green Dolce and Gabbana dress before switching the scenery and leaning on a black moped. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Madonna (@madonna) The halter-style dress featured a risky high slit and was fitted to the singer’s form with ruching running up the sides. Initially, the bodice had a sweetheart neckline, the dress appearing that way in some of the images. However, the mom of six...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Footwear News

Kim Petras Celebrates Her 30th Birthday in Oversized Vetements Streetwear and ‘90s-Style Suiting

Kim Petras celebrated her birthday with friends and had herself an epic photoshoot on Instagram. The slideshow of images posted today see the pop star and her friends gathered around a table, the singer eating cake with her hands celebrity style, wearing oversized streetwear and a stylish Y2K-inspired ensemble. Starting off her birthday right, the “Future Stars Now” songstress wore a large black, white, and purple Vetements tee reading the phrase, “Call Me Vetements Or Angel.” Changing things up in the next few slides, the German songwriter wore a black suit jacket which she paired with a white button up and...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Hypebae

Jet off With Duke + Dexter’s Second Playboy Collaboration

London-based footwear label Duke + Dexter is ready to take off, welcoming entertainment magazine Playboy as its co-pilot. Following the sell-out success of the preceding collection, the duo teams up once again to release its sophomore range. Inspired by the private jet-set lifestyle, the collaboration reignites a sense of glamor...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Footwear News

Bad Bunny Grabs Dinner at Carbone Ahead of His VMAs Performance in Breezy Trousers & Yeezy Slides in New York

Ahead of his performance at the VMA’s, Bad Bunny went out to dinner at Carbone in New York on Friday. The Puerto Rican rapper hit the city streets in a breezy all-black ensemble and polarizing footwear. Practically going incognito, Bunny hid his face behind chunky black sunglasses and a grey and pink satin scarf. Nevertheless, the “Me Porto Bonito” singer wore a plain black oversized crewneck, which he paired with equally large pleated trousers. Layering on the bling, Bunny wore sparkling diamond chain necklaces and further accessorized with beads strung through his breaded black locks. Keeping up the casual vibes, the “Bullet...
BEAUTY & FASHION
WWD

Anitta Marries Style With Substance in Red Schiaparelli Dress at MTV VMAs

Anitta attended the MTV Video Music Awards on Sunday in Newark, New Jersey, wearing a bold red Schiaparelli couture gown. The Brazilian singer, whose international appeal has amassed her more than 63 million followers on Instagram, arrived at the MTV VMAs wearing an asymmetric red corset dress with a heart motif detail. The dress is from Schiaparelli’s fall 2022 couture collection, which took inspiration from creative director Daniel Roseberry’s teenage years, particularly the work of Christian Lacroix.More from WWDMTV VMAs 2022 Red Carpet ArrivalsRed Carpet Looks at 'Me Time' Los Angeles Premiere'The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power' New...
NEWARK, NJ
News Talk 1490

News Talk 1490

Cleveland, OH
7K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

NewsTalk 1490 WERE is The People's Station and home to Reverend Al Sharpton and a variety of local Cleveland programming.

 https://newstalkcleveland.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy