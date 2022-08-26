ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hawaii State

hawaiinewsnow.com

Elderly California man dies in apparent drowning off Kauai

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A California man died in an apparent drowning in waters off Kauai’s northern side Monday afternoon. County officials identified the elderly man as 81-year-old James Pirkle Jr. Around 12:40 p.m., Hanalei firefighters along with ocean safety officers were dispatched to Anini Beach after reports of an...
2 Hawaii residents to compete in upcoming season of ‘Survivor’

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The cast of the 43rd edition of the CBS reality series “Survivor” has been revealed, and two Hawaii residents will be vying for the $1 million prize. Honolulu resident Cody Assenmacher, 35, is involved with elevator sales. He’s originally from Preston, Iowa. Geo Bustamante,...
Hawaii reports 12 COVID deaths, over 1,700 cases in past week

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii on Wednesday reported 12 additional coronavirus deaths and 1,777 new cases in the past seven days. That compares to 2,219 cases and 13 additional deaths in the previous week. DOH said the average positivity rate is 7.3%. The state’s COVID figures don’t include positives from at-home...
Hawaii woman gets lucky, winning progressive Double Diamond jackpot

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The reels lined up for one lucky Hawaii woman visiting Las Vegas. With a $15 total bet, the woman — who requested to remain anonymous — hit a progressive jackpot after all three double diamond symbols lined up on the payline at the Fremont Hotel & Casino last week Thursday.
Business News: Hotels vs Vacation Rentals

What's Trending: Four Season Maui Wine and Food Classic; Ice cream flavors ranked. The Four Seasons Maui Wine and Food Classic is happening this Labor Day weekend. The Today Show ranked the most common ice cream flavors. Looking for work? City hosts hiring event featuring a wide variety of careers.
USDA authorizes re-designed booster shots meant to battle Omicron subvariants

First lawsuit by families over Red Hill tainted water accuses military of silencing doctors. Four military families sickened by the Navy’s tainted water last year are now suing the U.S. government. Former HPD officer claims he was wrongfully fired for having an affair with another officer. Updated: 44 minutes...
Hawaii News Now - Meteorologist Jen Robbins

We aren't expecting a very wet trade wind pattern, but more typical with a few passing showers. The trades will weaken today, allowing localized land and sea breezes to become common in the more sheltered leeward areas through mid week. Clouds and showers will focus over windward areas during the night and early morning hours, then transition over to the island interiors and leeward areas each afternoon with drier more stable conditions overspreading the entire state Tuesday night and Wednesday. Small Swells from the southern hemisphere will remain small into the first week of September likely enough to keep the surf from going flat this week. Similar surf is expected along north facing shores for the week as the northern Pacific remains quiet. A compact low pressure system could generate a small north-northeast pulse for next weekend, but that is about it as we head into September. Surf along east facing shores will ease through the first half of the week as the trades lower, then slightly pickup by the weekend as the trades return.
Hawaii abortion guide created in hopes of bridging gap in resources

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Even though state law protects abortions in Hawaii, organizations have found that resources can be difficult to get in parts of the state. A newly produced guide hopes to change that. Lawmakers, nonprofits, and volunteers saw confusion after Roe vs. Wade was overturned by the U.S. Supreme...
DeLorean's new car looks nothing like the one you remember

Watch “This is Now,” live from the Hawaii News Now Digital Center, weekdays on KHNL at 12 p.m. and on all of our streaming platforms. Federal agents say they are increasingly recovering 'Glock switches' especially on Oahu. Updated: 3 hours ago. |. Tonight at 6 p.m. on Hawaii...
Forecast: Light trade winds with spotty showers to persist into the weekend

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Moderate trade winds will prevail across the state this week with afternoon sea breezes possible over sheltered leeward areas. Drier, more stable conditions will limit shower coverage and intensity. Showers that do develop will favor windward and mountain locations during the overnight through early morning hours. Expect trade winds to increase slightly Friday through the weekend, but remain in the moderate to locally breezy range.
Small Surf and Light winds next 5 days

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The trades will weaken today, allowing for afternoon interior and clouds and showers over theleeward areas through mid week. Clouds and showers will focus over windward areas during the night and early morning hours, then transition over to the island interiors and leeward areas each afternoon with drier more stable conditions overspreading the entire state Tuesday night and Wednesday. Moderate trade winds will return for the latter part of the work week, and we should also see an increase in trade wind showers with a more typical mainly windward and mauka focused shower pattern is expected late Friday through next weekend, with moderate trades prevailing.
August 29th Weather Forecast

For a week and a half at the Little League World Series, no team came close to Hawaii. The championship Sunday was no different. The spat, which happened in June, led to the suspension of both pilots. Why China's response to U.S. warships in Taiwan Strait surprised analysts. Updated: 4...
