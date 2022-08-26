Read full article on original website
Federal agents in Hawaii see rise in device that turns pistols into mini machine guns
Critics say the burden put on the community was 'totally preventable.'. Rail authority begins trial runs for the first segment of 20-mile rail project. The testing will include trials runs of the system's first ten miles between East Kapolei station to Aloha Stadium. Big Island customers asked to conserve power...
Frustrations run high as HECO requests customers to conserve power on Hawaii Island
Federal agents in Hawaii see rise in device that turns pistols into mini machine guns. The size of a quarter, it is illegal to possess — whether or not it is attached to a gun. Rail authority begins trial runs for the first segment of 20-mile rail project. Updated:...
Elderly California man dies in apparent drowning off Kauai
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A California man died in an apparent drowning in waters off Kauai’s northern side Monday afternoon. County officials identified the elderly man as 81-year-old James Pirkle Jr. Around 12:40 p.m., Hanalei firefighters along with ocean safety officers were dispatched to Anini Beach after reports of an...
2 Hawaii residents to compete in upcoming season of ‘Survivor’
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The cast of the 43rd edition of the CBS reality series “Survivor” has been revealed, and two Hawaii residents will be vying for the $1 million prize. Honolulu resident Cody Assenmacher, 35, is involved with elevator sales. He’s originally from Preston, Iowa. Geo Bustamante,...
Hawaii reports 12 COVID deaths, over 1,700 cases in past week
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii on Wednesday reported 12 additional coronavirus deaths and 1,777 new cases in the past seven days. That compares to 2,219 cases and 13 additional deaths in the previous week. DOH said the average positivity rate is 7.3%. The state’s COVID figures don’t include positives from at-home...
Hawaii woman gets lucky, winning progressive Double Diamond jackpot
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The reels lined up for one lucky Hawaii woman visiting Las Vegas. With a $15 total bet, the woman — who requested to remain anonymous — hit a progressive jackpot after all three double diamond symbols lined up on the payline at the Fremont Hotel & Casino last week Thursday.
Business News: Hotels vs Vacation Rentals
What's Trending: Four Season Maui Wine and Food Classic; Ice cream flavors ranked. The Four Seasons Maui Wine and Food Classic is happening this Labor Day weekend. The Today Show ranked the most common ice cream flavors. Looking for work? City hosts hiring event featuring a wide variety of careers.
Maui shooting victim forgives friend, aims to shed light on domestic violence issues
HAIKU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A shooting victim is revealing what led to gunfire in Haiku two weeks ago. Dunes Auwae, 48, said he was at his friend’s house off Kahiapo Place when he was shot. “Brian is my close friend who I’ve known for a few years and considered him...
What's Trending: Four Season Maui Wine and Food Classic; Ice cream flavors ranked
Howard compares hotels to vacation rentals in terms of how they affect us in Hawaii. And he's not just talking about money. Looking for work? City hosts hiring event featuring a wide variety of careers. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. The city is hosting another Work Hawaii Hiring event in...
USDA authorizes re-designed booster shots meant to battle Omicron subvariants
First lawsuit by families over Red Hill tainted water accuses military of silencing doctors. Four military families sickened by the Navy’s tainted water last year are now suing the U.S. government. Former HPD officer claims he was wrongfully fired for having an affair with another officer. Updated: 44 minutes...
Bring on the chicken! Raising Cane’s, Chick-Fil-A make their mark on Maui
KAHULUI (HawaiiNewsNow) - The long-awaited Raising Cane’s is now open on Hookele Street in Kahului. First in line was Frank Barbosa of Kihei, who danced his way to the counter when doors opened at 10 a.m. on Tuesday. It’s his first time trying the world-famous chicken fingers. “Yeah!...
Hawaii News Now - Meteorologist Jen Robbins
We aren't expecting a very wet trade wind pattern, but more typical with a few passing showers. The trades will weaken today, allowing localized land and sea breezes to become common in the more sheltered leeward areas through mid week. Clouds and showers will focus over windward areas during the night and early morning hours, then transition over to the island interiors and leeward areas each afternoon with drier more stable conditions overspreading the entire state Tuesday night and Wednesday. Small Swells from the southern hemisphere will remain small into the first week of September likely enough to keep the surf from going flat this week. Similar surf is expected along north facing shores for the week as the northern Pacific remains quiet. A compact low pressure system could generate a small north-northeast pulse for next weekend, but that is about it as we head into September. Surf along east facing shores will ease through the first half of the week as the trades lower, then slightly pickup by the weekend as the trades return.
Hawaii abortion guide created in hopes of bridging gap in resources
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Even though state law protects abortions in Hawaii, organizations have found that resources can be difficult to get in parts of the state. A newly produced guide hopes to change that. Lawmakers, nonprofits, and volunteers saw confusion after Roe vs. Wade was overturned by the U.S. Supreme...
DeLorean's new car looks nothing like the one you remember
Watch “This is Now,” live from the Hawaii News Now Digital Center, weekdays on KHNL at 12 p.m. and on all of our streaming platforms. Federal agents say they are increasingly recovering 'Glock switches' especially on Oahu. Updated: 3 hours ago. |. Tonight at 6 p.m. on Hawaii...
Forecast: Light trade winds with spotty showers to persist into the weekend
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Moderate trade winds will prevail across the state this week with afternoon sea breezes possible over sheltered leeward areas. Drier, more stable conditions will limit shower coverage and intensity. Showers that do develop will favor windward and mountain locations during the overnight through early morning hours. Expect trade winds to increase slightly Friday through the weekend, but remain in the moderate to locally breezy range.
Despite being denied 11 times, John Lennon’s killer to appear in parole hearing
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Mark David Chapman, the man who shot and killed John Lennon, is up for parole. Officials said he is scheduled for a parole hearing sometime this week. Over 40 years ago, Chapman was convicted of killing the famed Beatles’ member as he walked inside of his luxury...
Clock is ticking on Hawaii Food Bank’s goal to provide one million meals
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Hawaii Foodbank is incredibly close to reaching its goal of one million meals for the community. But there’s only one day left to donate. Every $10 provides food for more than 20 meals. Donations poured in for the annual drive across Oahu on Saturday after...
SHOPO leadership to get significant increase in stipends as union dues see a hike
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - As police officers across Hawaii see a hike in union dues, the leadership of the State of Hawaii Organization of Police Officers are also getting increased stipends. Beginning Thursday, SHOPO union dues will be $100 a month, which is a hike of $20. This raise in payments...
Small Surf and Light winds next 5 days
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The trades will weaken today, allowing for afternoon interior and clouds and showers over theleeward areas through mid week. Clouds and showers will focus over windward areas during the night and early morning hours, then transition over to the island interiors and leeward areas each afternoon with drier more stable conditions overspreading the entire state Tuesday night and Wednesday. Moderate trade winds will return for the latter part of the work week, and we should also see an increase in trade wind showers with a more typical mainly windward and mauka focused shower pattern is expected late Friday through next weekend, with moderate trades prevailing.
August 29th Weather Forecast
For a week and a half at the Little League World Series, no team came close to Hawaii. The championship Sunday was no different. The spat, which happened in June, led to the suspension of both pilots. Why China's response to U.S. warships in Taiwan Strait surprised analysts. Updated: 4...
