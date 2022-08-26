Read full article on original website
California wildfires prompt evacuations amid heat wave
CASTAIC, Calif. (AP) — Firefighters are battling two California blazes that are raging in rural areas and have prompted evacuations in the midst of a scorching heat wave. Authorities are battling a 4,625-acre blaze that prompted the evacuation of a mobile home park in the Castaic area in northwestern Los Angeles County. Eight firefighters have been treated for heat-related injuries. Near the Mexican border, a 1,400-acre blaze has burned at least four buildings in the Dulzura area of San Diego County, including a home. The fires erupted Wednesday in bone-dry brush as the state suffers through a heat wave that could bring 100-degree highs through Labor Day.
CA lawmakers approve mental health care plan for homeless
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California will establish a new court program to steer and even force homeless people with severe mental disorders into treatment after lawmakers on Wednesday gave final approval to a proposal pitched by Gov. Gavin Newsom. Passage came despite overwhelming objection from civil liberties advocates who fear it will force unhoused residents into treatment. Newsom said the proposal is a new way to identify people who need help. The program allows family members and others to petition a new civil court to evaluate a person for a treatment plan. Critics say there are not enough beds, homes and therapists for the program to work.
New Mexico governor pledges $10M for new abortion clinic
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico's governor has signed a new executive order that pledges $10 million to build a clinic that would provide abortions and other pregnancy care. Democrat Michelle Lujan Grisham said Wednesday that “the goal here is build it and they will come.” She said New Mexico already has seen an influx of patients following the U.S. Supreme Court's decision in June to overturn Roe vs. Wade as abortions have ceased in other states. Lujan Grisham said she envisions a partnership with medical schools and private providers for the planned clinic in southern New Mexico. The Legislature will hash out the state budget, including capital investments, when it meets in January.
Peltola beats Palin, wins Alaska House special election
JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — Democrat Mary Peltola has won the special election for Alaska’s only U.S. House seat, besting a field that included Republican Sarah Palin. Peltola, who is Yup’ik, will become the first Alaska Native to serve in the House and the first woman elected to Alaska’s House seat, which was held for 49 years by Republican Don Young. Young died in March. This was the first statewide ranked choice voting election in Alaska. Peltola’s victory, coming in Alaska’s first statewide ranked choice voting election, is a boon for Democrats, particularly coming off better-than-expected performances in special elections around the country this year following the Supreme Court’s overturning of Roe v. Wade.
Texas governor pushes back on raising gun age after Uvalde
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Republican Gov. Greg Abbott is pushing back on calls by Uvalde families for new gun control measures in Texas in wake of the Robb Elementary School massacre. Abbott said Wednesday that that raising the minimum age to purchase weapons like the one used in the May 24 attack would be “unconstitutional" because of recent court rulings. A handful of states — including Florida, Hawaii, Illinois, Vermont and Washington — require buyers to be at least 21 instead of 18 to purchase some types of long guns. Last weekend, several Uvalde families rallied with gun rights groups in front of the Texas Capitol calling for stricter gun measures and bringing lawmakers back to pass new restrictions.
Low on water, prep football adapts in Mississippi's capital
A water crises in Mississippi's capital city has forced high school football coaches to adjust on the fly. High school football is a big part of the state's cultural identity. Coaches and players are trying to adapt and figure out ways to practice and play games. Coaches say drinking water isn't much of a problem, but keeping everything clean is difficult. Some are taking uniforms to laundromats or even to their own houses to keep programs running. Many Jackson residents have been without running water in their homes and businesses this week because of breakdowns in the city’s main water treatment plant.
